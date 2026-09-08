1961 Studebaker Lark Regal Skytop 259 Four-Door Sedan
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:59 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1959, the Lark was Studebaker’s response to Detroit’s excess. While competitors grew longer and wider, the South Bend-based automaker decided to go smaller. Facing severe financial constraints and heavy debt from its corporate merger, Studebaker lacked the funds to design an entirely new car from scratch, so engineers downsized their existing 1953–1958 passenger car platform, creating the Lark.
The Lark represented Studebaker’s last great commercial success. Sales surged in 1959, briefly restoring confidence in South Bend and proving the company could still read the market, but by 1961, the competition had caught up. The Lark endures as a symbol of smart restraint—an honest, well-built family car that anticipated the compact revolution. Even Road & Track magazine praised the Lark, saying “This sort of simplicity in an age of baubles, bangles and beads is a rare sight indeed.”
This 1961 Lark was optioned with a Skytop sliding fabric sunroof and elevated Regal trim, which added quadruple headlights, additional bright exterior moldings, upgraded interior fabrics, full carpeting, and improved sound insulation. The car has been refinished in its reported factory color, Autumn Haze over tan vinyl upholstery. Power comes from a 259ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission, and additional details include power steering, power-assisted drum brakes, lap belts, and a Sanyo cassette stereo in addition to air conditioning reportedly sourced from a later-model Studebaker and converted to utilize a modern compressor and R134a refrigerant.
This 1961 Studebaker Lark Regal Skytop is now offered with a clean Oregon title in the name of the seller’s trust.
Highlights
Rare Skytop option
Regal trim
Carbureted 259ci V8 engine
Three-speed Flight-O-Matic automatic transmission
Autumn Haze over tan vinyl upholstery
Air conditioning
Factory Equipment
Padded dashboard
Power-assisted drum brakes
Power steering
15” steel wheels with full covers
Hand-crank windows
Chrome bumpers and bright trim
Modifications
Sanyo cassette stereo
Front and rear lap belts
Air conditioning
Delrin A-arm bushings
Servicing & Documentation
The car received rust repairs and was repainted Autumn Haze under previous ownership. Work performed under current ownership reportedly included installing air conditioning, dual exhaust, and Delrin control arm bushings as well as reupholstering the seats and replacing the following:
Sunroof cover
Headliner
Carpet
Steering wheel
Padded dashboard
Front and rear window seals
Sunvisors
Glove compartment
Rear package shelf
armrests
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery
Corrosion visible on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in July 2023.
Additional Information
From the seller: “This is a very nice car that starts, runs and idles well, is dependable to drive every day, and it is fun to take to local cruise-ins.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.