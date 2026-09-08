Description

Introduced for 1959, the Lark was Studebaker’s response to Detroit’s excess. While competitors grew longer and wider, the South Bend-based automaker decided to go smaller. Facing severe financial constraints and heavy debt from its corporate merger, Studebaker lacked the funds to design an entirely new car from scratch, so engineers downsized their existing 1953–1958 passenger car platform, creating the Lark.

The Lark represented Studebaker’s last great commercial success. Sales surged in 1959, briefly restoring confidence in South Bend and proving the company could still read the market, but by 1961, the competition had caught up. The Lark endures as a symbol of smart restraint—an honest, well-built family car that anticipated the compact revolution. Even Road & Track magazine praised the Lark, saying “This sort of simplicity in an age of baubles, bangles and beads is a rare sight indeed.”

This 1961 Lark was optioned with a Skytop sliding fabric sunroof and elevated Regal trim, which added quadruple headlights, additional bright exterior moldings, upgraded interior fabrics, full carpeting, and improved sound insulation. The car has been refinished in its reported factory color, Autumn Haze over tan vinyl upholstery. Power comes from a 259ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission, and additional details include power steering, power-assisted drum brakes, lap belts, and a Sanyo cassette stereo in addition to air conditioning reportedly sourced from a later-model Studebaker and converted to utilize a modern compressor and R134a refrigerant.

This 1961 Studebaker Lark Regal Skytop is now offered with a clean Oregon title in the name of the seller’s trust.

Highlights

Rare Skytop option

Regal trim

Carbureted 259ci V8 engine

Three-speed Flight-O-Matic automatic transmission

Autumn Haze over tan vinyl upholstery

Air conditioning

Factory Equipment

Padded dashboard

Power-assisted drum brakes

Power steering

15” steel wheels with full covers

Hand-crank windows

Chrome bumpers and bright trim

Modifications

Sanyo cassette stereo

Front and rear lap belts

Air conditioning

Delrin A-arm bushings

Servicing & Documentation

The car received rust repairs and was repainted Autumn Haze under previous ownership. Work performed under current ownership reportedly included installing air conditioning, dual exhaust, and Delrin control arm bushings as well as reupholstering the seats and replacing the following:

Sunroof cover

Headliner

Carpet

Steering wheel

Padded dashboard

Front and rear window seals

Sunvisors

Glove compartment

Rear package shelf

armrests

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery

Corrosion visible on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2023.

Additional Information