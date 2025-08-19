350-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1960, Chevrolet's revolutionary "C/K" pickup line ushered in a new era of truck design. A newly engineered drop-center ladder frame allowed the cab and body to sit significantly lower on the chassis, improving handling, ride quality, accessibility, and overall driving comfort compared to earlier pickups. In many ways, these trucks paved the way toward today's versatile models that can be used as daily drivers, as haulers, or as something in between.
This 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in faded blue blue with a white roof over a white and gray interior, the truck rides on black 15-inch steel wheels and features a rear roll pan and a plywood bed floor.
This 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Patina short bed configuration Apache
350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in blue exterior with white roof
White and gray interior with blanket-style bench seat cover
Black 15” steel wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (1C144S140332) decodes as:
1 – 1961 model year
C – 2-wheel-drive Chevrolet truck
14 – ½-ton C10 series, 115-inch wheelbase
4 – Pickup body style
S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant
140332 – Sequential production number
Modifications
350ci V8 engine
Holley carburetor
Chrome valve covers
Flowmaster mufflers
Rear roll pan
Aftermarket head unit
Aftermarket auxiliary instrumentation
Servicing
In addition to the replacement powertrain, the seller states the following service has been performed:
Transmission overhauled
Driveshaft replaced
Fuel tank and fuel pump replaced
Starter replaced
Master brake cylinder replaced
Drum-brake linings replaced
Parking-brake cable components replaced
Known Imperfections
Fuel, temperature, oil-pressure, and charging-system gauges are inoperable
Corrosion visible on frame and undercarriage components
Body exhibits dents, faded paint, missing trim, and areas of rust
Brightwork exhibits pitting and age-related wear
Wood bed floor has deteriorated
Ownership History
According to the seller, the engine, transmission, and driveshaft have accumulated fewer than 5,000 miles since installation.
Included Items
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.