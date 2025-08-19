350-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup

No reserve
12 days
$2,000
350-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1C144S140332
Mileage indicated16,750 Miles TMU
LocationSt Petersburg, Florida
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorWhite/Gray

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1960, Chevrolet's revolutionary "C/K" pickup line ushered in a new era of truck design. A newly engineered drop-center ladder frame allowed the cab and body to sit significantly lower on the chassis, improving handling, ride quality, accessibility, and overall driving comfort compared to earlier pickups. In many ways, these trucks paved the way toward today's versatile models that can be used as daily drivers, as haulers, or as something in between.

This 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in faded blue blue with a white roof over a white and gray interior, the truck rides on black 15-inch steel wheels and features a rear roll pan and a plywood bed floor.

This 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Patina short bed configuration Apache

  • 350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in blue exterior with white roof

  • White and gray interior with blanket-style bench seat cover

  • Black 15” steel wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1C144S140332) decodes as:

    • 1 – 1961 model year

    • C – 2-wheel-drive Chevrolet truck

    • 14 – ½-ton C10 series, 115-inch wheelbase

    • 4 – Pickup body style

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant

    • 140332 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • Holley carburetor

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Flowmaster mufflers

  • Rear roll pan

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Aftermarket auxiliary instrumentation

Servicing

In addition to the replacement powertrain, the seller states the following service has been performed:

  • Transmission overhauled

  • Driveshaft replaced

  • Fuel tank and fuel pump replaced

  • Starter replaced

  • Master brake cylinder replaced

  • Drum-brake linings replaced

  • Parking-brake cable components replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Fuel, temperature, oil-pressure, and charging-system gauges are inoperable

  • Corrosion visible on frame and undercarriage components

  • Body exhibits dents, faded paint, missing trim, and areas of rust

  • Brightwork exhibits pitting and age-related wear

  • Wood bed floor has deteriorated

Ownership History

According to the seller, the engine, transmission, and driveshaft have accumulated fewer than 5,000 miles since installation.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup · No reserve

Current bid
Mike68Impala
Mike68Impala
$2,000
Seller
LBR_Herr
LBR_Herr
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids2
Views763

Comments & bids

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Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 9 at 1:36 PM
$2,000bid placed 
wahoo-85h5d90v's avatar
wahoo-85h5d90v
Sep 8 at 9:23 PM
$500bid placed 

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