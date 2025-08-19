Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1960, Chevrolet's revolutionary "C/K" pickup line ushered in a new era of truck design. A newly engineered drop-center ladder frame allowed the cab and body to sit significantly lower on the chassis, improving handling, ride quality, accessibility, and overall driving comfort compared to earlier pickups. In many ways, these trucks paved the way toward today's versatile models that can be used as daily drivers, as haulers, or as something in between.

This 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in faded blue blue with a white roof over a white and gray interior, the truck rides on black 15-inch steel wheels and features a rear roll pan and a plywood bed floor.

This 1961 Chevrolet Apache C10 Pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Patina short bed configuration Apache

350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in blue exterior with white roof

White and gray interior with blanket-style bench seat cover

Black 15” steel wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1C144S140332) decodes as: 1 – 1961 model year C – 2-wheel-drive Chevrolet truck 14 – ½-ton C10 series, 115-inch wheelbase 4 – Pickup body style S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant 140332 – Sequential production number



Modifications

350ci V8 engine

Holley carburetor

Chrome valve covers

Flowmaster mufflers

Rear roll pan

Aftermarket head unit

Aftermarket auxiliary instrumentation

Servicing

In addition to the replacement powertrain, the seller states the following service has been performed:

Transmission overhauled

Driveshaft replaced

Fuel tank and fuel pump replaced

Starter replaced

Master brake cylinder replaced

Drum-brake linings replaced

Parking-brake cable components replaced

Known Imperfections

Fuel, temperature, oil-pressure, and charging-system gauges are inoperable

Corrosion visible on frame and undercarriage components

Body exhibits dents, faded paint, missing trim, and areas of rust

Brightwork exhibits pitting and age-related wear

Wood bed floor has deteriorated

Ownership History

According to the seller, the engine, transmission, and driveshaft have accumulated fewer than 5,000 miles since installation.

Included Items