348-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Offered as Chevrolet’s value-priced full-size series, the 1961 Biscayne provided traditional Chevy durability and styling at an affordable price.
Redesigned for 1961 with cleaner, more restrained body lines, the Biscayne served as the entry-level model below the Bel Air and Impala. Engines varied from an economical inline-six to more powerful V8s.
The '61 Biscayne 2-Door Sedan was the sportiest standard model; its clean, pillar-bodied design made it a favorite among drag racers and hot rodders, particularly when equipped with the larger V8 offerings. This example left the factory with a 236ci inline-six, but its original mill was later swapped for a 348ci V8 with a Tri-Power carburetor setup. A four-speed manual gearbox delivers power to the rear wheels.
The car is refinished in white paint over a gray interior with vinyl and patterned cloth upholstery on the seats. Additional features include 14" front and 15" rear wheels, dual exhaust with capped side pipes that exit behind the front wheels, an aftermarket ignition system, aluminum radiator, front disc brakes, a tachometer mounted on the steering column, and an aftermarket classic-style radio.
This 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Indiana title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
348ci V8 engine with a 3x2-barrel Tri-Power carburetor setup
4-speed manual transmission with floor shifter
Refinished in white
Gray interior with vinyl and patterned cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Fisher Body all-steel construction
Driver’s exterior rearview mirror
Coil-spring front and rear suspension
Bench seats
Heater and defroster
The chassis number (11111B212545) decodes as:
1 – 1961 model year
11 – Biscayne with 236ci six-cylinder (now 348 V8)
11– 2-door sedan
B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant
212545 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Engine swap with Tri-Power carbs
Aftermarket ignition system
Aluminum radiator
14" front wheels, 15" rear wheels
Front disc brakes
Power brakes with a dual circuit master
Dual exhaust with capped side pipes that exit behind the front wheels
Moon tachometer mounted on steering column
Aftermarket classic-style head unit
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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