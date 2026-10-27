Auction ended.

348-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
348-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (105)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:20 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN11111B212545
Mileage indicated31,000 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine348ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan Test Drive
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1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered as Chevrolet’s value-priced full-size series, the 1961 Biscayne provided traditional Chevy durability and styling at an affordable price.

Redesigned for 1961 with cleaner, more restrained body lines, the Biscayne served as the entry-level model below the Bel Air and Impala. Engines varied from an economical inline-six to more powerful V8s.

The '61 Biscayne 2-Door Sedan was the sportiest standard model; its clean, pillar-bodied design made it a favorite among drag racers and hot rodders, particularly when equipped with the larger V8 offerings. This example left the factory with a 236ci inline-six, but its original mill was later swapped for a 348ci V8 with a Tri-Power carburetor setup. A four-speed manual gearbox delivers power to the rear wheels.

The car is refinished in white paint over a gray interior with vinyl and patterned cloth upholstery on the seats. Additional features include 14" front and 15" rear wheels, dual exhaust with capped side pipes that exit behind the front wheels, an aftermarket ignition system, aluminum radiator, front disc brakes, a tachometer mounted on the steering column, and an aftermarket classic-style radio.

This 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • 348ci V8 engine with a 3x2-barrel Tri-Power carburetor setup

  • 4-speed manual transmission with floor shifter

  • Refinished in white

  • Gray interior with vinyl and patterned cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Fisher Body all-steel construction

  • Driver’s exterior rearview mirror

  • Coil-spring front and rear suspension

  • Bench seats

  • Heater and defroster

  • The chassis number (11111B212545) decodes as:

    • 1 – 1961 model year

    • 11 – Biscayne with 236ci six-cylinder (now 348 V8)

    • 11– 2-door sedan

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 212545 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Engine swap with Tri-Power carbs

  • Aftermarket ignition system

  • Aluminum radiator

  • 14" front wheels, 15" rear wheels

  • Front disc brakes

  • Power brakes with a dual circuit master

  • Dual exhaust with capped side pipes that exit behind the front wheels

  • Moon tachometer mounted on steering column

  • Aftermarket classic-style head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

348-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
krobsklassics
krobsklassics
$22,738
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC
Bids12
Views9,116

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