Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered as Chevrolet’s value-priced full-size series, the 1961 Biscayne provided traditional Chevy durability and styling at an affordable price.

Redesigned for 1961 with cleaner, more restrained body lines, the Biscayne served as the entry-level model below the Bel Air and Impala. Engines varied from an economical inline-six to more powerful V8s.

The '61 Biscayne 2-Door Sedan was the sportiest standard model; its clean, pillar-bodied design made it a favorite among drag racers and hot rodders, particularly when equipped with the larger V8 offerings. This example left the factory with a 236ci inline-six, but its original mill was later swapped for a 348ci V8 with a Tri-Power carburetor setup. A four-speed manual gearbox delivers power to the rear wheels.

The car is refinished in white paint over a gray interior with vinyl and patterned cloth upholstery on the seats. Additional features include 14" front and 15" rear wheels, dual exhaust with capped side pipes that exit behind the front wheels, an aftermarket ignition system, aluminum radiator, front disc brakes, a tachometer mounted on the steering column, and an aftermarket classic-style radio.

This 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

348ci V8 engine with a 3x2-barrel Tri-Power carburetor setup

4-speed manual transmission with floor shifter

Refinished in white

Gray interior with vinyl and patterned cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Fisher Body all-steel construction

Driver’s exterior rearview mirror

Coil-spring front and rear suspension

Bench seats

Heater and defroster

The chassis number (11111B212545) decodes as: 1 – 1961 model year 11 – Biscayne with 236ci six-cylinder (now 348 V8) 11– 2-door sedan B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant 212545 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Engine swap with Tri-Power carbs

Aftermarket ignition system

Aluminum radiator

14" front wheels, 15" rear wheels

Front disc brakes

Power brakes with a dual circuit master

Dual exhaust with capped side pipes that exit behind the front wheels

Moon tachometer mounted on steering column

Aftermarket classic-style head unit

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.