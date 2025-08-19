1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster

No reserve
4 days
$10,200
1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSPL31127956
Mileage indicated24,350 Miles TMU
LocationGolden, Colorado
Engine1,600cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Datsun Fairlady helped establish Nissan's reputation in the American sports car market during the 1960s, offering lightweight handling, simple mechanicals, and open-top motoring at an affordable price. While it competed directly with British roadsters, the Datsun distinguished itself with a robust drivetrain, parts interchangeability, and a reputation for reliability that foreshadowed the growing influence of Japanese automakers in the years to come. By 1970, the SPL311 chassis represented the final year of production for Datsun's long-running roadster line, making these cars a distinctive alternative to their traditional British sports car counterparts.

Finished in blue with a dark blue soft top over black vinyl upholstery, this 1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster is powered by a 1,600cc inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and a PerTronix electronic ignition conversion paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The engine is said to have been overhauled by Dettmer Automotive in Littleton, Colorado, and the seller reports that various suspension, steering, and brake parts have been replaced.

This 1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a fiberglass hardtop, tonneau cover, spare parts, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Colorado state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final production year of the Datsun Roadster

  • Dual SU carbureted 1,600cc inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in blue over a black vinyl bucket-seat interior

  • Dark blue convertible top and a black vinyl fiberglass hardtop

Factory Equipment

  • Independent front and solid axle trailing arm rear suspension

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Heater and defroster

  • Bucket seats

Modifications

  • PerTronix Ignitor electronic ignition conversion

  • Smog air pump system removed, and smog-port inserts installed

  • Electronic fuel pump with crash-sensor relay

  • Aftermarket master-cylinder brake brace

  • American Racing Spectre wheels

  • Dash cover

  • Space-saver spare tire in trunk

Servicing

The seller reports that engine work was performed by Dettmer Automotive, and that the following components have been serviced or repaired:

  • Twin SU carburetors overhauled

  • Transmission resealed

  • Suspension components replaced

  • Brake system overhauled

  • Steering components refurbished

  • Tires replaced

  • Rubber seals and weatherstripping replaced

  • Seats reupholstered

  • Convertible top replaced

  • Bumpers rechromed

Known Imperfections

  • Paint blemish between the grille and radiator opening

  • Windshield wiper and interior light operations intermittent

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Ownership History

This Datsun was built in September 1969 and, according to the seller, it spent its early life in California prior to their acquisition in 2017.

Included Items

  • Black vinyl fiberglass hardtop and dark gray tonneau cover

  • Handbook and service manual

  • Copy of owner's manual

  • Takeoff spare parts

  • Service records

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster · No reserve

Current bid
RS_oq0fi7
RS_oq0fi7
$10,200
Seller
JL_5mafjg
JL_5mafjg
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids24
Views6,621

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