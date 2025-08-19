Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Datsun Fairlady helped establish Nissan's reputation in the American sports car market during the 1960s, offering lightweight handling, simple mechanicals, and open-top motoring at an affordable price. While it competed directly with British roadsters, the Datsun distinguished itself with a robust drivetrain, parts interchangeability, and a reputation for reliability that foreshadowed the growing influence of Japanese automakers in the years to come. By 1970, the SPL311 chassis represented the final year of production for Datsun's long-running roadster line, making these cars a distinctive alternative to their traditional British sports car counterparts.

Finished in blue with a dark blue soft top over black vinyl upholstery, this 1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster is powered by a 1,600cc inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and a PerTronix electronic ignition conversion paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The engine is said to have been overhauled by Dettmer Automotive in Littleton, Colorado, and the seller reports that various suspension, steering, and brake parts have been replaced.

This 1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a fiberglass hardtop, tonneau cover, spare parts, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Colorado state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final production year of the Datsun Roadster

Dual SU carbureted 1,600cc inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in blue over a black vinyl bucket-seat interior

Dark b lue convertible top and a black vinyl fiberglass hardtop

Factory Equipment

Independent front and solid axle trailing arm rear suspension

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Heater and defroster

Bucket seats

Modifications

PerTronix Ignitor electronic ignition conversion

Smog air pump system removed, and smog-port inserts installed

Electronic fuel pump with crash-sensor relay

Aftermarket master-cylinder brake brace

American Racing Spectre wheels

Dash cover

Space-saver spare tire in trunk

Servicing

The seller reports that engine work was performed by Dettmer Automotive, and that the following components have been serviced or repaired:

Twin SU carburetors overhauled

Transmission resealed

Suspension components replaced

Brake system overhauled

Steering components refurbished

Tires replaced

Rubber seals and weatherstripping replaced

Seats reupholstered

Convertible top replaced

Bumpers rechromed

Known Imperfections

Paint blemish between the grille and radiator opening

Windshield wiper and interior light operations intermittent

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Ownership History

This Datsun was built in September 1969 and, according to the seller, it spent its early life in California prior to their acquisition in 2017.

Included Items