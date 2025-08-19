1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Datsun Fairlady helped establish Nissan's reputation in the American sports car market during the 1960s, offering lightweight handling, simple mechanicals, and open-top motoring at an affordable price. While it competed directly with British roadsters, the Datsun distinguished itself with a robust drivetrain, parts interchangeability, and a reputation for reliability that foreshadowed the growing influence of Japanese automakers in the years to come. By 1970, the SPL311 chassis represented the final year of production for Datsun's long-running roadster line, making these cars a distinctive alternative to their traditional British sports car counterparts.
Finished in blue with a dark blue soft top over black vinyl upholstery, this 1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster is powered by a 1,600cc inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and a PerTronix electronic ignition conversion paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The engine is said to have been overhauled by Dettmer Automotive in Littleton, Colorado, and the seller reports that various suspension, steering, and brake parts have been replaced.
This 1970 Datsun 1600 Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a fiberglass hardtop, tonneau cover, spare parts, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Colorado state title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final production year of the Datsun Roadster
Dual SU carbureted 1,600cc inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in blue over a black vinyl bucket-seat interior
Dark blue convertible top and a black vinyl fiberglass hardtop
Factory Equipment
Independent front and solid axle trailing arm rear suspension
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Heater and defroster
Bucket seats
Modifications
PerTronix Ignitor electronic ignition conversion
Smog air pump system removed, and smog-port inserts installed
Electronic fuel pump with crash-sensor relay
Aftermarket master-cylinder brake brace
American Racing Spectre wheels
Dash cover
Space-saver spare tire in trunk
Servicing
The seller reports that engine work was performed by Dettmer Automotive, and that the following components have been serviced or repaired:
Twin SU carburetors overhauled
Transmission resealed
Suspension components replaced
Brake system overhauled
Steering components refurbished
Tires replaced
Rubber seals and weatherstripping replaced
Seats reupholstered
Convertible top replaced
Bumpers rechromed
Known Imperfections
Paint blemish between the grille and radiator opening
Windshield wiper and interior light operations intermittent
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Ownership History
This Datsun was built in September 1969 and, according to the seller, it spent its early life in California prior to their acquisition in 2017.
Included Items
Black vinyl fiberglass hardtop and dark gray tonneau cover
Handbook and service manual
Copy of owner's manual
Takeoff spare parts
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.