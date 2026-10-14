Auction ended.

38-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
38-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN00867S100011
Mileage indicated71,500 Miles TMU
LocationParker, Colorado
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMidnight Blue Pearl Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1960 Chevrolet Corvette-Engine Bay
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1960 Chevrolet Corvette-Engine Start Up
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1960 Chevrolet Corvette-Interior
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1960 Chevrolet Corvette-Trunk
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1960 Chevrolet Corvette-Walkaround
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1960 Chevrolet Corvette-Walkaround 2
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Description

“The casual way a Corvette flattens out the steepest hill you’ve ever seen makes you believe for a minute that Newton's Law has been repealed.” No, Chevrolet could not defy the laws of physics, but driving a 1960 Corvette sure felt that way. With just over 10,000 units produced, the 1960 Corvette is a cherished blend of performance, mid‑century design, and motorsports heritage.

This ‘60 Vette has spent the last 38 years with the seller, who notes the car recently received a 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and a Holley carburetor. It is finished in midnight blue pearl metallic over black vinyl with cloth inserts. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, a removable hardtop, an aluminum radiator, 15” Keystone Klassic wheels, drum brakes, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, an Alpine CD stereo, and aftermarket speakers.

This 1960 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement 350ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • 15” Keystone Klassic wheels

  • Midnight blue pearl metallic

  • Black vinyl upholstery with cloth inserts

  • Black convertible soft top

  • Removable hardtop

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (00867S100011) decodes as:

    • 0 – 1960

    • 08 – Chevrolet

    • 67 – Corvette

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 100011 – Production sequence number

Modifications

  • Replacement 350ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Aftermarket exhaust components

  • Exhaust cutouts

  • 15” Keystone Klassic wheels

  • Lap belts

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Alpine CD stereo

  • Aftermarket speakers

Servicing

  • Per the seller, the engine and aluminum radiator were recently installed.

Known Imperfections

  • Spiderwebbing paint and scratches

  • Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in October 1988.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

38-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

Sold to
Dizzy83
Dizzy83
$52,430
Seller
cM_z2kcte
cM_z2kcte
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids6
Views25,601

Comments & bids

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Dizzy83's avatar
Dizzy83
Oct 14 at 6:00 PM
$49,000bid placed 
James_McElvain's avatar
James_McElvain
Oct 14 at 3:41 PM
$48,200bid placed 
Dizzy83's avatar
Dizzy83
Oct 14 at 2:53 PM
$46,000bid placed 
HansB's avatar
HansB
Oct 13 at 4:54 PM
$45,250bid placed 
“1960”'s avatar
“1960”
Oct 6 at 2:43 AM
$45,000bid placed 
dm_jovkk0's avatar
dm_jovkk0
Sep 30 at 9:33 PM
$40,000bid placed 

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