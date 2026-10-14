38-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
“The casual way a Corvette flattens out the steepest hill you’ve ever seen makes you believe for a minute that Newton's Law has been repealed.” No, Chevrolet could not defy the laws of physics, but driving a 1960 Corvette sure felt that way. With just over 10,000 units produced, the 1960 Corvette is a cherished blend of performance, mid‑century design, and motorsports heritage.
This ‘60 Vette has spent the last 38 years with the seller, who notes the car recently received a 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and a Holley carburetor. It is finished in midnight blue pearl metallic over black vinyl with cloth inserts. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, a removable hardtop, an aluminum radiator, 15” Keystone Klassic wheels, drum brakes, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, an Alpine CD stereo, and aftermarket speakers.
This 1960 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement 350ci V8 engine
Edelbrock intake manifold
Holley carburetor
Aluminum radiator
Four-speed manual transmission
15” Keystone Klassic wheels
Midnight blue pearl metallic
Black vinyl upholstery with cloth inserts
Black convertible soft top
Removable hardtop
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (00867S100011) decodes as:
0 – 1960
08 – Chevrolet
67 – Corvette
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
100011 – Production sequence number
Modifications
Replacement 350ci V8 engine
Edelbrock intake manifold
Holley carburetor
Aluminum radiator
Aftermarket exhaust components
Exhaust cutouts
15” Keystone Klassic wheels
Lap belts
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Alpine CD stereo
Aftermarket speakers
Servicing
Per the seller, the engine and aluminum radiator were recently installed.
Known Imperfections
Spiderwebbing paint and scratches
Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in October 1988.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.