Description

“The casual way a Corvette flattens out the steepest hill you’ve ever seen makes you believe for a minute that Newton's Law has been repealed.” No, Chevrolet could not defy the laws of physics, but driving a 1960 Corvette sure felt that way. With just over 10,000 units produced, the 1960 Corvette is a cherished blend of performance, mid‑century design, and motorsports heritage.

This ‘60 Vette has spent the last 38 years with the seller, who notes the car recently received a 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and a Holley carburetor. It is finished in midnight blue pearl metallic over black vinyl with cloth inserts. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, a removable hardtop, an aluminum radiator, 15” Keystone Klassic wheels, drum brakes, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, an Alpine CD stereo, and aftermarket speakers.

This 1960 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement 350ci V8 engine

Edelbrock intake manifold

Holley carburetor

Aluminum radiator

Four-speed manual transmission

15” Keystone Klassic wheels

Midnight blue pearl metallic

Black vinyl upholstery with cloth inserts

Black convertible soft top

Removable hardtop

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (00867S100011) decodes as: 0 – 1960 08 – Chevrolet 67 – Corvette S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 100011 – Production sequence number



Modifications

Replacement 350ci V8 engine

Edelbrock intake manifold

Holley carburetor

Aluminum radiator

Aftermarket exhaust components

Exhaust cutouts

15” Keystone Klassic wheels

Lap belts

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Alpine CD stereo

Aftermarket speakers

Servicing

Per the seller, the engine and aluminum radiator were recently installed.

Known Imperfections

Spiderwebbing paint and scratches

Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in October 1988.