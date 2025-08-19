1959 Volkswagen Beetle

6 days
$3,500
1959 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (133)

Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2310935
Mileage indicated9,100 Miles TMU
LocationCarson, California
EngineAir-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan

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Description

The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its affordability and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time. The VW Bug is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Approximately 21.5 million units were produced in over twenty locations worldwide, making the Beetle the best-selling car of a single platform in history.

This ‘59 ragtop model is powered by a replacement air-cooled flat-four engine that was purchased from Powerhaus of Torrance, California. The engine is equipped with dual Weber IDF carburetors, an electric fuel pump, a billet electronic distributor, an alternator charging system, a degree pulley, a performance exhaust system, and a doghouse-style fan shroud. The car is finished in black with a tan sliding sunroof over tan vinyl, and additional details include European specification headlight lenses, blade bumpers, a bamboo parcel shelf, a radio delete plate, and a wire basket with integrated cupholders.

This 1959 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement Powerhaus air-cooled flat-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Weber IDF carburetors

  • Sidewinder-style exhaust system

  • Billet electronic distributor

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Sliding sunroof

Modifications

  • Powerhaus air-cooled flat-four engine

  • Weber IDF carburetors

  • Performance exhaust system

  • Billet electronic distributor

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Bamboo parcel shelf

  • Lap belts

  • European-specification headlight & turn signal lenses

  • Blade bumpers

Servicing & Documentation

The engine was replaced under current ownership with a unit acquired from Powerhaus of Torrance, California.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery

  • Unused front bumper overrider holes present

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Patched floor pans

  • Taillights mounted higher than factory

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in June 2021.

Included Items

  • Anti-theft clutch pedal lock

  • Jack

  • Car cover

  • Rear fender guards

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This 1959 Volkswagen Beetle is a particularly desirable ragtop/sunroof example, combining the iconic early Beetle styling with the added enjoyment of an open-air driving experience. One of the car's biggest highlights is its brand-new Powerhaus engine, providing a significant mechanical upgrade and giving the next owner the opportunity to enjoy this classic Volkswagen with fresh powerplant components rather than an aging original engine.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1959 Volkswagen Beetle

Current bid
JOHNWELCH_eel3
JOHNWELCH_eel3
$3,500
Seller
ThomasMartin_56uf
ThomasMartin_56uf
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views2,519

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