1959 Volkswagen Beetle
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its affordability and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time. The VW Bug is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Approximately 21.5 million units were produced in over twenty locations worldwide, making the Beetle the best-selling car of a single platform in history.
This ‘59 ragtop model is powered by a replacement air-cooled flat-four engine that was purchased from Powerhaus of Torrance, California. The engine is equipped with dual Weber IDF carburetors, an electric fuel pump, a billet electronic distributor, an alternator charging system, a degree pulley, a performance exhaust system, and a doghouse-style fan shroud. The car is finished in black with a tan sliding sunroof over tan vinyl, and additional details include European specification headlight lenses, blade bumpers, a bamboo parcel shelf, a radio delete plate, and a wire basket with integrated cupholders.
This 1959 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement Powerhaus air-cooled flat-four engine
Four-speed manual transaxle
Weber IDF carburetors
Sidewinder-style exhaust system
Billet electronic distributor
12-volt electrical system
Sliding sunroof
Modifications
Powerhaus air-cooled flat-four engine
Weber IDF carburetors
Performance exhaust system
Billet electronic distributor
12-volt electrical system
Bamboo parcel shelf
Lap belts
European-specification headlight & turn signal lenses
Blade bumpers
Servicing & Documentation
The engine was replaced under current ownership with a unit acquired from Powerhaus of Torrance, California.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery
Unused front bumper overrider holes present
Corrosion on underbody components
Patched floor pans
Taillights mounted higher than factory
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in June 2021.
Included Items
Anti-theft clutch pedal lock
Jack
Car cover
Rear fender guards
Additional Information
From the seller: “This 1959 Volkswagen Beetle is a particularly desirable ragtop/sunroof example, combining the iconic early Beetle styling with the added enjoyment of an open-air driving experience. One of the car's biggest highlights is its brand-new Powerhaus engine, providing a significant mechanical upgrade and giving the next owner the opportunity to enjoy this classic Volkswagen with fresh powerplant components rather than an aging original engine.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.