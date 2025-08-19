Description

The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its affordability and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time. The VW Bug is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Approximately 21.5 million units were produced in over twenty locations worldwide, making the Beetle the best-selling car of a single platform in history.

This ‘59 ragtop model is powered by a replacement air-cooled flat-four engine that was purchased from Powerhaus of Torrance, California. The engine is equipped with dual Weber IDF carburetors, an electric fuel pump, a billet electronic distributor, an alternator charging system, a degree pulley, a performance exhaust system, and a doghouse-style fan shroud. The car is finished in black with a tan sliding sunroof over tan vinyl, and additional details include European specification headlight lenses, blade bumpers, a bamboo parcel shelf, a radio delete plate, and a wire basket with integrated cupholders.

This 1959 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement Powerhaus air-cooled flat-four engine

Four-speed manual transaxle

Weber IDF carburetors

Sidewinder-style exhaust system

Billet electronic distributor

12-volt electrical system

Sliding sunroof

Modifications

Powerhaus air-cooled flat-four engine

Weber IDF carburetors

Performance exhaust system

Billet electronic distributor

12-volt electrical system

Bamboo parcel shelf

Lap belts

European-specification headlight & turn signal lenses

Blade bumpers

Servicing & Documentation

The engine was replaced under current ownership with a unit acquired from Powerhaus of Torrance, California.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery

Unused front bumper overrider holes present

Corrosion on underbody components

Patched floor pans

Taillights mounted higher than factory

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in June 2021.

Included Items

Anti-theft clutch pedal lock

Jack

Car cover

Rear fender guards

Additional Information