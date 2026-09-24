1959 Chevrolet El Camino
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The 1959 Chevrolet El Camino marked Chevrolet’s entry into the growing car-based pickup market and was introduced as a direct competitor to Ford’s successful Ranchero.
Built on Chevrolet’s full-size passenger car platform, the El Camino combined the comfort and styling of a sedan with the utility of a pickup truck. Unlike traditional pickups, it featured an integrated cargo bed and passenger-car handling, creating a unique “coupe utility” design. Chevrolet promoted it as “more than a car, more than a truck.”
This example reflects Chevrolet’s dramatic late-1950s styling, including large tailfins, abundant chrome trim, and distinctive “cat’s-eye” taillights. Buyers could choose from a range of engines, from an inline-six to powerful V8 options.
This example is finished in red with contrasting white top, rear deck, and sail panels. The refurbished bed has a varnished wood plank floor with metal trim strips, while the interior includes red carpet and a reupholstered red and white vinyl bench seat. An under-dash air-conditioning system was installed by a previous owner.
Power comes from a 283ci V8 engine mated to a three-speed manual transmission. Additional features include dual exhaust and disc brakes, which replaced the original drums.
This 1959 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Refinished in red with contrasting white top, rear deck, and sail panels
Refurbished wood plank bed floor with metal trim strips
Reupholstered in red and white vinyl with red carpet
283ci V8 engine
3-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Coil-spring front suspension
Integrated steel cargo box with double-wall construction
Tailfins and “cat's-eye" taillights
Dual exhaust
Padded steering wheel horn ring
The data plate decodes as:
Style: 59-1280 – 1959 El Camino V8 series
Body: EP 2954 – Fisher Body assembly plant code
Trim: 803 – Red vinyl
Paint: 970C – Roman Red
The chassis number (H59B149176) decodes as:
H – El Camino with V8 engine
59 – 1959 model year
B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant
149176 – Sequential production number
Modifications
18” Ridler wheels
Four-wheel disc-brake conversion
Under-dash air-conditioning unit
AM/FM/cassette stereo and speakers
Seat belts
Service
The vehicle is said to have been refurbished under previous ownership, with work continued by the seller.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the El Camino are presented in the gallery
The seller states that the air conditioning blows cold occasionally
Scuff on driver's seat
Rear tires are 9 years old
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino acquired it in December 2025.
Included Items
Carpeted El Camino floor mats
Additional Information
The seller states, “Rare El Camino from the first year that they were made. Great shape, driven 2-3 times per week. Replaced drum brakes with new disc brakes for safety. Also has an aftermarket A/C (which currently does not function properly) and AM/FM/cassette sound system.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.