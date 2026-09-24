Description

The 1959 Chevrolet El Camino marked Chevrolet’s entry into the growing car-based pickup market and was introduced as a direct competitor to Ford’s successful Ranchero.

Built on Chevrolet’s full-size passenger car platform, the El Camino combined the comfort and styling of a sedan with the utility of a pickup truck. Unlike traditional pickups, it featured an integrated cargo bed and passenger-car handling, creating a unique “coupe utility” design. Chevrolet promoted it as “more than a car, more than a truck.”

This example reflects Chevrolet’s dramatic late-1950s styling, including large tailfins, abundant chrome trim, and distinctive “cat’s-eye” taillights. Buyers could choose from a range of engines, from an inline-six to powerful V8 options.

This example is finished in red with contrasting white top, rear deck, and sail panels. The refurbished bed has a varnished wood plank floor with metal trim strips, while the interior includes red carpet and a reupholstered red and white vinyl bench seat. An under-dash air-conditioning system was installed by a previous owner.

Power comes from a 283ci V8 engine mated to a three-speed manual transmission. Additional features include dual exhaust and disc brakes, which replaced the original drums.

This 1959 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Refinished in red with contrasting white top, rear deck, and sail panels

Refurbished wood plank bed floor with metal trim strips

Reupholstered in red and white vinyl with red carpet

283ci V8 engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Coil-spring front suspension

Integrated steel cargo box with double-wall construction

Tailfins and “cat's-eye" taillights

Dual exhaust

Padded steering wheel horn ring

The data plate decodes as: Style: 59-1280 – 1959 El Camino V8 series Body: EP 2954 – Fisher Body assembly plant code Trim: 803 – Red vinyl Paint: 970C – Roman Red

The chassis number (H59B149176) decodes as: H – El Camino with V8 engine 59 – 1959 model year B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant 149176 – Sequential production number



Modifications

18” Ridler wheels

Four-wheel disc-brake conversion

Under-dash air-conditioning unit

AM/FM/cassette stereo and speakers

Seat belts

Service

The vehicle is said to have been refurbished under previous ownership, with work continued by the seller.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the El Camino are presented in the gallery

The seller states that the air conditioning blows cold occasionally

Scuff on driver's seat

Rear tires are 9 years old

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino acquired it in December 2025.

Included Items

Carpeted El Camino floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “Rare El Camino from the first year that they were made. Great shape, driven 2-3 times per week. Replaced drum brakes with new disc brakes for safety. Also has an aftermarket A/C (which currently does not function properly) and AM/FM/cassette sound system.”