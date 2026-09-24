1959 Chevrolet El Camino

$22,500
1959 Chevrolet El Camino
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (155)

Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINH59B149176
Mileage indicated22,400 Miles TMU
LocationLincolnshire, Illinois
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed/White
Interior colorRed/White

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Video gallery

HOA26 25181 1959 Chevrolet El Camino-Engine Bay
Play
HOA26 25181 1959 Chevrolet El Camino-Engine Start Up
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HOA26 25181 1959 Chevrolet El Camino-Interior
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HOA26 25181 1959 Chevrolet El Camino-Walk Around
Play

Description

The 1959 Chevrolet El Camino marked Chevrolet’s entry into the growing car-based pickup market and was introduced as a direct competitor to Ford’s successful Ranchero.

Built on Chevrolet’s full-size passenger car platform, the El Camino combined the comfort and styling of a sedan with the utility of a pickup truck. Unlike traditional pickups, it featured an integrated cargo bed and passenger-car handling, creating a unique “coupe utility” design. Chevrolet promoted it as “more than a car, more than a truck.”

This example reflects Chevrolet’s dramatic late-1950s styling, including large tailfins, abundant chrome trim, and distinctive “cat’s-eye” taillights. Buyers could choose from a range of engines, from an inline-six to powerful V8 options.

This example is finished in red with contrasting white top, rear deck, and sail panels. The refurbished bed has a varnished wood plank floor with metal trim strips, while the interior includes red carpet and a reupholstered red and white vinyl bench seat. An under-dash air-conditioning system was installed by a previous owner.

Power comes from a 283ci V8 engine mated to a three-speed manual transmission. Additional features include dual exhaust and disc brakes, which replaced the original drums.

This 1959 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in red with contrasting white top, rear deck, and sail panels

  • Refurbished wood plank bed floor with metal trim strips

  • Reupholstered in red and white vinyl with red carpet

  • 283ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Coil-spring front suspension

  • Integrated steel cargo box with double-wall construction

  • Tailfins and “cat's-eye" taillights

  • Dual exhaust

  • Padded steering wheel horn ring

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Style: 59-1280 – 1959 El Camino V8 series

    • Body: EP 2954 – Fisher Body assembly plant code

    • Trim: 803 – Red vinyl

    • Paint: 970C – Roman Red

  • The chassis number (H59B149176) decodes as:

    • H – El Camino with V8 engine

    • 59 – 1959 model year

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 149176 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 18” Ridler wheels

  • Four-wheel disc-brake conversion

  • Under-dash air-conditioning unit

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo and speakers

  • Seat belts

Service

The vehicle is said to have been refurbished under previous ownership, with work continued by the seller.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the El Camino are presented in the gallery

  • The seller states that the air conditioning blows cold occasionally

  • Scuff on driver's seat

  • Rear tires are 9 years old

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino acquired it in December 2025.

Included Items

  • Carpeted El Camino floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “Rare El Camino from the first year that they were made. Great shape, driven 2-3 times per week. Replaced drum brakes with new disc brakes for safety. Also has an aftermarket A/C (which currently does not function properly) and AM/FM/cassette sound system.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1959 Chevrolet El Camino

Current bid
JensenImports
JensenImports
$22,500
Seller
ElCaminoReal
ElCaminoReal
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids39
Views14,970

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