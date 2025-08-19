1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$23,500
1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (136)

Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINAR149506495
Mileage indicated9,500 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
Engine1.3L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGregio Grafite
Interior colorRed

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Driving
Play
1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Walk Around
Play

Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few cars are as emblematic of the post-war Italian Miracle as the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider. Aimed squarely at the West Coast U.S. market, where there was a Mediterranean-like climate, a growing population, and plenty of disposable income, the Pininfarina-designed droptop took advantage of the automaker's slick-shifting manual gearbox and its advanced all-aluminum twin-cam engine.

Road & Track in their October 1959 issue reported, “Here is a perfect example of how the modern sports car can be softly suspended, yet handle better than its cart-sprung forebears.”

This Giulietta Spider is finished in the same colors as the R&T cover car — Grigio Grafite with a red vinyl interior. This is an early 1959 short-wheelbase Tipo 750 Giulietta and is equipped with the original engine per the included Automobilismo Storico Centro Documentazione letter dated 2012.

Originally a California car, this Alfa was purchased by Jeff Snook from Hyman Limited, St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017. Prior to his acquisition, the car was completely disassembled and its body stripped to bare metal during a refurbishment between 2010 – 2014. Shortly after purchase, the engine was rebuilt by Hyman Limited. Approximately 1,900 miles have been added by the current owner.

This 1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • Pininfarina-designed convertible body

  • Short-wheelbase Tipo 750 Giulietta

  • Finished in Grigio Grafite with a red vinyl interior

  • Original 1,290cc DOHC inline-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Twin-choke Weber carburetor

  • Wind-up glass side windows

  • Manual folding fabric convertible top

  • Full instrumentation with tachometer

Modifications

  • Color change to gray over red during the 2010-2014 restoration

  • Weber 28/36 two-barrel carburetor

Servicing & Documentation

Receipts from current owner (2017 to 2026) list the following highlights:

  • February 2024: Oil/Filter service, nut/bolt rear suspension/exhaust

  • September 2024: Balance tires

  • December 2024: Tighten motor mounts, flush brake hydraulics, install seat belts

  • March 2025: New motor mounts, refresh coolant, retorque head

  • July 2025: Chassis ground strap, gauge ground strap, exhaust strap extension, adjust air cleaner

  • February 2026: Repair fuel gauge & sender

  • June 2026: Oil/filter service, needle/seat, plugs

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on some un-plated fasteners

  • Please view the photo gallery for more details

Ownership History

This 1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1300 Spider was acquired by Jeff Snook in 2017 from Hyman Limited.

Included

  • Alfa Romeo Giulietta shop manual

Additional Information

The seller states, “The car was repainted in the factory color of Grigio Grafite during the restoration. The Pininfarina styled body is straight and true with good fits. The chrome bumpers and trim are all in good condition. The black canvas top fits well. All exterior lighting is functional.

“The seats were recovered in factory Bright Red vinyl during the restoration along with the door panels. The carpets are matching red with black rubber footwell mats. The dash is painted body color as original. All gauges, instruments, and controls are operational. There is a Pininfarina logo radio blanking plate installed.

“The all-aluminum engine is the original 1300cc, DOHC and is modified with a Weber DCD 28/36 2-Barrel carburetor providing 80hp. The transmission is the original 4-speed manual. The suspension and driveline were refurbished during the restoration.

“The 15" steel wheels and chrome logo hubcaps are as original. The Vredestein 155SR15 tires were new in 2018 with less than 2,000 miles since. The brakes are 4-wheel hydraulic drum brakes with finned aluminum drums as original.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider · No reserve

Current bid
HB_ri9tbb
HB_ri9tbb
$23,500
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Views11,872

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