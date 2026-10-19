Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 1,700cc-Powered 1957 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe 15-Window Bus

Bid to $27,250 on 10/19/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 1,700cc-Powered 1957 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe 15-Window Bus
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (72)

Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN236810
Mileage indicated7,400 Miles TMU
LocationKona, Hawaii
Engine1,700cc Flat-4
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleVan

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Description

Volkswagen introduced the Type 2 in 1950 on the Beetle's rear-engine, air-cooled mechanical layout, and the Microbus soon became its signature passenger variant. A March 1955 update added a roof overhang above the split windshield and a smaller engine lid with a rear hatch. Deluxe Microbus models added bright trim along the beltline and nose.

This 1957 Deluxe 15-window Microbus has been refinished in a factory-offered color combination of Palm Green over Sand Green in basecoat/clearcoat. Its powertrain and chassis have been reworked, and power comes from a 1,700cc flat-four, which the seller reports was built with European Porsche 914 specification parts, electronic fuel injection and ignition, and a 914-style exhaust with a tuned header, a muffler, and an underfloor resonator.

The rear suspension was converted to independent CV-jointed axles, the bus was lowered approximately 2 inches front and rear, and it gained power-assisted disc brakes. Concealed air conditioning was built using Toyota and Subaru components, and the electrical system updated to 12-volts.

Inside are custom upholstery, side panels, and headliner, with sound-deadening material applied inside the body panels. The hand-operated spotlight was reportedly added by the bus's first owner.

This VW bus has been with its current owner for more than a decade.

This 1957 Volkswagen Deluxe Microbus is now offered with a clean Hawaii title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Deluxe 15-window Microbus

  • Refinished in factory-offered Palm Green (L312) over Sand Green (L311)

  • Type 4 1,700cc air-cooled flat-four with electronic fuel injection

  • Independent rear suspension with CV-jointed axles

  • Power-assisted disc brakes

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Concealed air conditioning

Factory Equipment

  • Rear-mounted air-cooled engine layout

  • Deluxe exterior brightwork on beltline and nose

  • Split windshield

  • Side-hinged cargo doors

  • Two-spoke steering wheel

Modifications

  • Engine and Drivetrain

    • Type 4 1,700cc air-cooled flat-four

    • Electronic fuel injection and ignition

    • 914-style exhaust with tuned header, muffler, and underfloor resonator

    • Revised transmission gearing

  • Chassis

    • Independent rear suspension with CV-jointed axles

    • Power-assisted disc brakes

    • Lowered approximately 2" front and rear

    • Later-model steel wheels

  • Electrical and Comfort

    • 12-volt electrical conversion using VW components

    • Concealed air conditioning built with Toyota and Subaru components

    • Sound-deadening material inside body panels

  • Exterior and Interior

    • Refinished in basecoat/clearcoat

    • Replacement glass

    • Custom upholstery, interior side panels, and headliner

    • Hand-operated spotlight, reportedly added by the first owner

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: "The bus has many unique mechanical features, created by mixing and matching stock parts from much later buses. The engine block's number correctly indicates it is a 1,700cc but it was rebuilt with new bearings, seals, oil pump, pistons, rings, cylinders, valves, seats and guides used on the European 2.0-liter 914 for 99hp. The earlier 1,700 case was used because some of its peripheral differences made the conversion to the old upright cooling system required to fit in these old buses much easier. Volkswagen corrected many mechanical shortfalls present in these very early buses over the years. I studied these improvements and found specific later model stock parts that could be fitted directly or with slight modification to this very early model."

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The period AM radio is 6-volt and not connected

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 15-window Microbus in 2013.

Additional Information

From the seller: "The radio was tested and works but is 6-volt and AM only. We have no AM stations here, so I didn't put in a 6-to-12-volt converter or mount the antenna. It's for show only!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1,700cc-Powered 1957 Volkswagen Type 2 Deluxe 15-Window Bus

Last bid
1VWNUT
1VWNUT
$27,250
Seller
NV_u2vido
NV_u2vido
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Bids26
Views14,285

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