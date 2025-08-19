Description

The MGA marked a dramatic stylistic and engineering shift for MG when it debuted in late 1955, introducing sleek aerodynamic bodywork and a lower, wider stance while retaining the engaging driving experience that defined the marque. The fixed-head coupe variant added greater weather protection and practicality while preserving the model's scrappy character, making it one of the most distinctive British sports cars of its era.

According to the seller and accompanying documentation, including an in-period photograph, this 1957 MG MGA Coupe was purchased by the seller's father in 1969 when the seller was just 12 years old. The two reportedly spent years working on the car together so it would be ready to drive when the seller reached driving age.

Powered by a 1,489cc inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission, the car is finished in Old English White over black upholstery with white piping and features 15-inch steel wheels with polished lug covers, drum brakes, and lap belts.

This 1957 MG MGA Coupe is now offered with spare parts, some service components, a workshop manual, and Maine registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

With the seller since 1969

1,489cc inline-four with dual SU carburetors

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in Old English White

Black upholstery with white piping

Factory Equipment

Fixed-head coupe body style

Independent front suspension and solid rear axle

15” steel wheels and drum brakes

Front bucket seats with lap belts

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed:

Replacement seat covers installed

Brake system components replaced

Master cylinder replaced

Carburetors rebuilt

Tires replaced

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age since older refurbishment

Transmission is "worn" according to the seller

Driver-side door needs to be adjusted and repaired

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father purchased the car when I was 12 years old for $100, and we worked on it together over the following years so it would be ready for me when I turned 16. I have enjoyed this MGA for over 50 years, and it is time to let someone else have a turn.”

Included Items

Photo and purchase documentation from 1969 (see gallery)

MGA workshop manual

Some service components

Some spare parts

Spare tire with cover

Lug wrench

Additional Information

This vehicle is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Maine registration.