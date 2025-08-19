57-Years-Family-Owned 1957 MG MGA Coupe

$4,100
57-Years-Family-Owned 1957 MG MGA Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (32)

Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHMR4339710
Mileage indicated53,400 Miles TMU
LocationRockland, Maine
Engine1,489cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorOld English White
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The MGA marked a dramatic stylistic and engineering shift for MG when it debuted in late 1955, introducing sleek aerodynamic bodywork and a lower, wider stance while retaining the engaging driving experience that defined the marque. The fixed-head coupe variant added greater weather protection and practicality while preserving the model's scrappy character, making it one of the most distinctive British sports cars of its era.

According to the seller and accompanying documentation, including an in-period photograph, this 1957 MG MGA Coupe was purchased by the seller's father in 1969 when the seller was just 12 years old. The two reportedly spent years working on the car together so it would be ready to drive when the seller reached driving age.

Powered by a 1,489cc inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission, the car is finished in Old English White over black upholstery with white piping and features 15-inch steel wheels with polished lug covers, drum brakes, and lap belts.

This 1957 MG MGA Coupe is now offered with spare parts, some service components, a workshop manual, and Maine registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • With the seller since 1969

  • 1,489cc inline-four with dual SU carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Old English White

  • Black upholstery with white piping

Factory Equipment

  • Fixed-head coupe body style

  • Independent front suspension and solid rear axle

  • 15” steel wheels and drum brakes

  • Front bucket seats with lap belts

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed:

  • Replacement seat covers installed

  • Brake system components replaced

  • Master cylinder replaced

  • Carburetors rebuilt

  • Tires replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age since older refurbishment

  • Transmission is "worn" according to the seller

  • Driver-side door needs to be adjusted and repaired

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father purchased the car when I was 12 years old for $100, and we worked on it together over the following years so it would be ready for me when I turned 16. I have enjoyed this MGA for over 50 years, and it is time to let someone else have a turn.”

Included Items

  • Photo and purchase documentation from 1969 (see gallery)

  • MGA workshop manual

  • Some service components

  • Some spare parts

  • Spare tire with cover

  • Lug wrench

Additional Information

This vehicle is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Maine registration.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1957 MG MGA Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

57-Years-Family-Owned 1957 MG MGA Coupe

Current bid
MadaboutMG
MadaboutMG
$4,100
Seller
Treehouse
Treehouse
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids5
Views2,606

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MadaboutMG
Sep 3 at 2:17 AM
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