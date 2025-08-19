57-Years-Family-Owned 1957 MG MGA Coupe
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The MGA marked a dramatic stylistic and engineering shift for MG when it debuted in late 1955, introducing sleek aerodynamic bodywork and a lower, wider stance while retaining the engaging driving experience that defined the marque. The fixed-head coupe variant added greater weather protection and practicality while preserving the model's scrappy character, making it one of the most distinctive British sports cars of its era.
According to the seller and accompanying documentation, including an in-period photograph, this 1957 MG MGA Coupe was purchased by the seller's father in 1969 when the seller was just 12 years old. The two reportedly spent years working on the car together so it would be ready to drive when the seller reached driving age.
Powered by a 1,489cc inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission, the car is finished in Old English White over black upholstery with white piping and features 15-inch steel wheels with polished lug covers, drum brakes, and lap belts.
This 1957 MG MGA Coupe is now offered with spare parts, some service components, a workshop manual, and Maine registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
With the seller since 1969
1,489cc inline-four with dual SU carburetors
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in Old English White
Black upholstery with white piping
Factory Equipment
Fixed-head coupe body style
Independent front suspension and solid rear axle
15” steel wheels and drum brakes
Front bucket seats with lap belts
Servicing
According to the seller, the following work has been performed:
Replacement seat covers installed
Brake system components replaced
Master cylinder replaced
Carburetors rebuilt
Tires replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age since older refurbishment
Transmission is "worn" according to the seller
Driver-side door needs to be adjusted and repaired
Ownership History
From the seller: “My father purchased the car when I was 12 years old for $100, and we worked on it together over the following years so it would be ready for me when I turned 16. I have enjoyed this MGA for over 50 years, and it is time to let someone else have a turn.”
Included Items
Photo and purchase documentation from 1969 (see gallery)
MGA workshop manual
Some service components
Some spare parts
Spare tire with cover
Lug wrench
Additional Information
This vehicle is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Maine registration.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.