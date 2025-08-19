Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1957 Chevrolet was an icon of the jet age, celebrated for its dramatic tailfins, flowing curves, and distinctive hood-mounted rockets. Offered in a range of body styles including two- and four-door sedans, hardtops, and station wagons, the Bel Air two-door convertible stood as the most desirable model in the lineup.

Its sleek profile was accented by abundant chrome trim, while gold detailing adorned the front grille, trunk lid, and fenders. Ornate side moldings, embellished with gold script and crests, further elevated its upscale appearance. Inside, occupants were welcomed by a stylish cabin featuring a prominent central speedometer, an elegantly designed steering wheel, and premium upholstery throughout — an interior that was easily shown off by dropping the power top.

Alongside its stunning styling, the Bel Air’s other impressive feature was its performance. Buyers could opt for an inline-six, but Chevrolet’s 265ci and 283ci V8 engines truly captured enthusiasts’ attention. These engines delivered impressive power for the era. As one Popular Mechanics tester observed in 1957, “Chevrolet’s new V8 is smooth, quiet, and packs a wallop. The Bel Air is a car that looks as good as it goes.”

Bill Snook found this example in a barn in 2007, and then started a complete body-off restoration that rebuilt or replaced myriad parts and took 1,450 man hours to complete. The former California car was stripped to bare metal, after which it was refinished in the original factory Surf Green over replacement two-tone green upholstery and color-matched carpeting. Underhood, the 283ci V8 was rebuilt and dyno-tested in 2010, and it sends power rearward via a Powerglide automatic.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Restored between 2007–10 in a process that took 1,450 hours

Refinished in (797) Surf Green with green two-tone upholstery

Power convertible top

14” wheels with covers

Rebuilt and dyno tested 283ci Chevrolet V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (VC57L184857) decodes as: V – V8 C – Bel Air 57 – 1957 L – Los Angeles, California, assembly plant 184857 – Sequential production number

2-door convertible styling

Dual antennas

Box girder frame

Bel Air gold trim on grille, fender louvers, fins, hood, and trunk

Bel Air stainless rear fin inserts and longer top fins

Bel Air unique dashboard design with gold script

Heater

AM radio

Servicing

Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done:

2026: Oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

2025: Coolant flushed

See maintenance records in gallery for additional information

Known Imperfections

Tire date codes are older

Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

1957 Chevrolet guide

1957 Chevrolet shop manual

Convertible top instruction booklet

Top boot cover

Touch-up paint

Maintenance records from 2007-present

Additional Information

The seller states, "This 1957 Chevy was pulled from a barn by Bill Snook in 2007. He immediately started on a complete Body-Off-Frame rotisserie restoration. It was previously a California car and was pretty much rust free. Every component was either restored or replaced. A total of 650 hours was invested as the body was completely stripped to bare metal and repainted in the correct color code of Surf Green. Another 800 hours were invested with his mechanic taking it apart and putting it back together. Once reassembled brand new upholstery and carpeting was installed. Then, the engine was rebuilt and run on the dyno. By 2010 it was completed and ready to be driven and shown."

"The Surf Green paint (code 797) and all trim is in very nice condition. The body panels are straight with good fits. The power convertible top is in working condition."

"The two-tone green upholstery (code 678) and carpets are just like new. The carpets are protected with Chevy logo rubber floor mats. The dash is painted original dark green color and all gauges/instruments are working. "

"The original 283CI 4BBL V8 was rebuilt during the restoration in 2010 with less than 3,000 miles since. It starts easily, idles smoothly, and runs great on the road. The 2-speed power glide transmission shifts as expected."

"The 14” steel wheels are painted black as original. The BFG Silvertown 7.50-14 tires were replaced during the restoration in 2009 with less than 3,000 miles since. The original style stainless steel hubcaps with black accents were restored during the restoration."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com