Description

In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, upscale interiors, and a wide range of available V8 engines. It was also available in numerous body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons, but the two-door Sport Coupe variant is the one that enthusiasts and collectors desire to own most.

This ‘57 Chevy benefits from a recent refurbishment that reportedly included boring the 283ci V8 .060” over, and installing stainless steel valves, a solid camshaft and lifters, and twin Carter carburetors topped with open-element air cleaners. Additional work included repainting the body Matador Red, reupholstering the interior in red and white, and installing 15” Rocket Racing wheels.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

283ci V8 bored .060” over

Dual-quad Carter carburetors

Side-exit dual exhaust system

Front disc brakes

Matador Red repaint over white vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Automatic transmission

Two-door pillarless coupe

Bright exterior trim and gold accents

Tailfins

“Twin rocket" hood design

Modifications

Solid camshaft and lifters

Traction bars

Coker Classic whitewall rear tires

Original speedometer replaced with Stewart-Warner unit

Stewart-Warner auxiliary gauges

Aftermarket tachometer

TCI shifter

Side-exit dual exhaust system

Replacement windshield with shaded top

Servicing

The seller states the car was recently refurbished with work that included boring the engine .060” over, repainting the body, reupholstering the interior, replacing the carpet and headliner, and installing 15” Rocket Racing wheels, stainless steel valves, a solid camshaft and lifters, and twin Carter carburetors.

Known Imperfections

Worn steering wheel

No spare tire

Ownership History

The car has been titled in Pennsylvania since 1988 and was acquired by the seller in July 2026.

Additional Notes This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was offered on Hagerty Marketplace August, 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.