1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, upscale interiors, and a wide range of available V8 engines. It was also available in numerous body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons, but the two-door Sport Coupe variant is the one that enthusiasts and collectors desire to own most.
This ‘57 Chevy benefits from a recent refurbishment that reportedly included boring the 283ci V8 .060” over, and installing stainless steel valves, a solid camshaft and lifters, and twin Carter carburetors topped with open-element air cleaners. Additional work included repainting the body Matador Red, reupholstering the interior in red and white, and installing 15” Rocket Racing wheels.
This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
283ci V8 bored .060” over
Dual-quad Carter carburetors
Side-exit dual exhaust system
Front disc brakes
Matador Red repaint over white vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Automatic transmission
Two-door pillarless coupe
Bright exterior trim and gold accents
Tailfins
“Twin rocket" hood design
Modifications
Solid camshaft and lifters
Traction bars
Coker Classic whitewall rear tires
Original speedometer replaced with Stewart-Warner unit
Stewart-Warner auxiliary gauges
Aftermarket tachometer
TCI shifter
Side-exit dual exhaust system
Replacement windshield with shaded top
Servicing
The seller states the car was recently refurbished with work that included boring the engine .060” over, repainting the body, reupholstering the interior, replacing the carpet and headliner, and installing 15” Rocket Racing wheels, stainless steel valves, a solid camshaft and lifters, and twin Carter carburetors.
Known Imperfections
Worn steering wheel
No spare tire
Ownership History
The car has been titled in Pennsylvania since 1988 and was acquired by the seller in July 2026.
Additional Notes This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was offered on Hagerty Marketplace August, 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.