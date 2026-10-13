Auction ended.

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe

Bid to $28,500 on 10/13/26
Result
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVC57B243258
Mileage indicated550 Miles
LocationBellefonte, Pennsylvania
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed & White

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Description

In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, upscale interiors, and a wide range of available V8 engines. It was also available in numerous body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons, but the two-door Sport Coupe variant is the one that enthusiasts and collectors desire to own most.

This ‘57 Chevy benefits from a recent refurbishment that reportedly included boring the 283ci V8 .060” over, and installing stainless steel valves, a solid camshaft and lifters, and twin Carter carburetors topped with open-element air cleaners. Additional work included repainting the body Matador Red, reupholstering the interior in red and white, and installing 15” Rocket Racing wheels.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 283ci V8 bored .060” over

  • Dual-quad Carter carburetors

  • Side-exit dual exhaust system

  • Front disc brakes

  • Matador Red repaint over white vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Automatic transmission

  • Two-door pillarless coupe

  • Bright exterior trim and gold accents

  • Tailfins

  • “Twin rocket" hood design

Modifications

  • Solid camshaft and lifters

  • Traction bars

  • Coker Classic whitewall rear tires

  • Original speedometer replaced with Stewart-Warner unit

  • Stewart-Warner auxiliary gauges

  • Aftermarket tachometer

  • TCI shifter

  • Side-exit dual exhaust system

  • Replacement windshield with shaded top

Servicing

The seller states the car was recently refurbished with work that included boring the engine .060” over, repainting the body, reupholstering the interior, replacing the carpet and headliner, and installing 15” Rocket Racing wheels, stainless steel valves, a solid camshaft and lifters, and twin Carter carburetors.

Known Imperfections

  • Worn steering wheel

  • No spare tire

Ownership History

The car has been titled in Pennsylvania since 1988 and was acquired by the seller in July 2026.

Additional Notes This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was offered on Hagerty Marketplace August, 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe

Last bid
BD_tx52cw
BD_tx52cw
$28,500
Seller
AJSacripanti
AJSacripanti
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids38
Views16,096

Comments & bids

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BD_tx52cw's avatar
BD_tx52cw
Oct 13 at 6:48 PM
$28,500bid placed 
AshLemon's avatar
AshLemon
Oct 13 at 6:45 PM
$28,250bid placed 
GlennZ28's avatar
GlennZ28
Oct 13 at 6:44 PM
$28,000bid placed 
AshLemon's avatar
AshLemon
Oct 13 at 6:42 PM
$27,250bid placed 
GlennZ28's avatar
GlennZ28
Oct 13 at 6:39 PM
$27,000bid placed 
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JayBisignano_gx7i
Oct 13 at 6:13 PM
$26,500bid placed 
GlennZ28's avatar
GlennZ28
Oct 13 at 4:25 PM
$26,000bid placed 
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BD_tx52cw
Oct 13 at 2:06 PM
$25,250bid placed 
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ddh2170
Oct 13 at 1:40 PM
$25,000bid placed 
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CR_1cfx5r
Oct 13 at 8:11 AM
$22,000bid placed 
AshLemon's avatar
AshLemon
Oct 13 at 5:57 AM
$21,500bid placed 
Guty's avatar
Guty
Oct 13 at 3:16 AM
$21,250bid placed 
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CR_1cfx5r
Oct 13 at 2:48 AM
$21,000bid placed 
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Oct 12 at 10:18 PM
$20,250bid placed 
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CR_1cfx5r
Oct 12 at 9:02 PM
$20,000bid placed 
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islandboy
Oct 12 at 7:09 PM
$13,000bid placed 
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Oct 12 at 4:24 PM
$12,500bid placed 
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HeadGuess
Oct 12 at 3:30 PM
$12,250bid placed 
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JP-peelrja
Oct 12 at 1:02 PM
$11,750bid placed 
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Oct 10 at 6:39 PM
$11,500bid placed 
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2427NDFish
Oct 10 at 12:00 PM
$11,250bid placed 
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40t
Oct 10 at 12:24 AM
$11,000bid placed 
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Oct 9 at 11:37 PM
$10,500bid placed 
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40t
Oct 8 at 1:54 PM
$10,000bid placed 
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2427NDFish
Oct 8 at 11:06 AM
$9,500bid placed 
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COLDTONY81
Oct 8 at 3:27 AM
$9,250bid placed 
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40t
Oct 6 at 2:37 PM
$9,000bid placed 
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2427NDFish
Oct 4 at 11:32 AM
$8,500bid placed 
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JBLAnthem
Oct 4 at 2:09 AM
$8,250bid placed 
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DG1521
Oct 4 at 12:31 AM
$8,000bid placed 
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40t
Oct 3 at 4:35 PM
$7,200bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Oct 3 at 2:07 PM
$6,850bid placed 
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40t
Oct 1 at 6:13 PM
$6,600bid placed 
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LG_tnmuj9
Oct 1 at 3:08 PM
$6,300bid placed 
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CaptainKangaroo
Oct 1 at 2:15 PM
$6,000bid placed 
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James_Tumpane
Oct 1 at 2:04 PM
$5,700bid placed 
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LJ_fxkp92
Oct 1 at 12:21 AM
$3,250bid placed 
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RoderickLoss_nrmc
Sep 29 at 6:25 PM
$3,000bid placed 

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