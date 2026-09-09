Description

Chevrolet was Detroit’s top truck seller by the time World War II began — and it maintained that position long after. Chevy resumed civilian truck production in August 1945 and then introduced its new “Advance Design” pickups, which ran from 1947 through early 1955.

In late 1955, Chevrolet's new "Task Force" trucks adopted a more modern appearance, highlighted by hooded headlights that echoed the styling of the latest passenger cars. A wraparound windshield enhanced visibility, customers could select either a standard rear window or the optional panoramic wraparound glass, and the box featured pronounced fenders with short running boards behind the cab. The 1956 model was basically a carryover, and in 1957, a distinctive new open grille separated the newest 3100 from earlier versions.

This ’57 Stepside has been refinished in red with tan upholstery, hides front disc brakes under 15” wheels and whitewall tires, and features a refinished interior and wood bed. It’s powered by a modified 350ci Chevy V8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission.

This 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

Refinished in red with tan upholstery

15” wheels

Refinished wood bed

Modified 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8

4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

Front disc brakes

Air conditioning components

Factory Equipment

½-ton 3100 series

Stepside styling

Bench seat

Panoramic windshield

Parallel design frame

I-beam front axle

12-volt electrical system

Modifications

Repainted in red

15” red-painted wheels with whitewall tires

Bed refinished with wood and stainless strips

Swapped-in Chevrolet V8

Black air cleaner and red valve covers

Holley carburetor

Aluminum intake manifold

Dual exhaust system with chrome tips

Aftermarket ignition system

Aluminum radiator with overflow tank

Chrome alternator

Swapped-in automatic transmission

Reupholstered interior with matching headliner

Painted dashboard

Chrome tilt steering column with aftermarket wheel

Refreshed gauge cluster

Billet shifter handle and accelerator pedal

Aftermarket head unit

Coil over-style rear shocks

Front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

Tire date codes are older

Paint imperfections on body

Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside are presented in the gallery

Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this '57 Chevy pickup earlier in 2026.