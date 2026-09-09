350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet was Detroit’s top truck seller by the time World War II began — and it maintained that position long after. Chevy resumed civilian truck production in August 1945 and then introduced its new “Advance Design” pickups, which ran from 1947 through early 1955.
In late 1955, Chevrolet's new "Task Force" trucks adopted a more modern appearance, highlighted by hooded headlights that echoed the styling of the latest passenger cars. A wraparound windshield enhanced visibility, customers could select either a standard rear window or the optional panoramic wraparound glass, and the box featured pronounced fenders with short running boards behind the cab. The 1956 model was basically a carryover, and in 1957, a distinctive new open grille separated the newest 3100 from earlier versions.
This ’57 Stepside has been refinished in red with tan upholstery, hides front disc brakes under 15” wheels and whitewall tires, and features a refinished interior and wood bed. It’s powered by a modified 350ci Chevy V8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission.
This 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
Refinished in red with tan upholstery
15” wheels
Refinished wood bed
Modified 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8
4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
Front disc brakes
Air conditioning components
Factory Equipment
½-ton 3100 series
Stepside styling
Bench seat
Panoramic windshield
Parallel design frame
I-beam front axle
12-volt electrical system
Modifications
Repainted in red
15” red-painted wheels with whitewall tires
Bed refinished with wood and stainless strips
Swapped-in Chevrolet V8
Black air cleaner and red valve covers
Holley carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
Dual exhaust system with chrome tips
Aftermarket ignition system
Aluminum radiator with overflow tank
Chrome alternator
Swapped-in automatic transmission
Reupholstered interior with matching headliner
Painted dashboard
Chrome tilt steering column with aftermarket wheel
Refreshed gauge cluster
Billet shifter handle and accelerator pedal
Aftermarket head unit
Coil over-style rear shocks
Front disc brakes
Known Imperfections
Tire date codes are older
Paint imperfections on body
Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside are presented in the gallery
Please view the seller-provided imperfections video
Ownership History
The selling dealer acquired this '57 Chevy pickup earlier in 2026.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.