Auction ended.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup

Collectible Classics
Bid to $24,750 on 09/09/26
Result
350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (179)

Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3A57S139321
Mileage indicated562 Miles TMU
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan

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Description

Chevrolet was Detroit’s top truck seller by the time World War II began — and it maintained that position long after. Chevy resumed civilian truck production in August 1945 and then introduced its new “Advance Design” pickups, which ran from 1947 through early 1955.

In late 1955, Chevrolet's new "Task Force" trucks adopted a more modern appearance, highlighted by hooded headlights that echoed the styling of the latest passenger cars. A wraparound windshield enhanced visibility, customers could select either a standard rear window or the optional panoramic wraparound glass, and the box featured pronounced fenders with short running boards behind the cab. The 1956 model was basically a carryover, and in 1957, a distinctive new open grille separated the newest 3100 from earlier versions.

This ’57 Stepside has been refinished in red with tan upholstery, hides front disc brakes under 15” wheels and whitewall tires, and features a refinished interior and wood bed. It’s powered by a modified 350ci Chevy V8 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission.

This 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • Refinished in red with tan upholstery

  • 15” wheels

  • Refinished wood bed

  • Modified 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Front disc brakes

  • Air conditioning components

Factory Equipment

  • ½-ton 3100 series

  • Stepside styling

  • Bench seat

  • Panoramic windshield

  • Parallel design frame

  • I-beam front axle

  • 12-volt electrical system

Modifications

  • Repainted in red

  • 15” red-painted wheels with whitewall tires

  • Bed refinished with wood and stainless strips

  • Swapped-in Chevrolet V8

  • Black air cleaner and red valve covers

  • Holley carburetor

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • Dual exhaust system with chrome tips

  • Aftermarket ignition system

  • Aluminum radiator with overflow tank

  • Chrome alternator

  • Swapped-in automatic transmission

  • Reupholstered interior with matching headliner

  • Painted dashboard

  • Chrome tilt steering column with aftermarket wheel

  • Refreshed gauge cluster

  • Billet shifter handle and accelerator pedal

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Coil over-style rear shocks

  • Front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Tire date codes are older

  • Paint imperfections on body

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside are presented in the gallery

  • Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this '57 Chevy pickup earlier in 2026.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup

Last bid
CO_eign4m
CO_eign4m
$24,750
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids37
Views18,421

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CO_eign4m
Sep 9 at 6:17 PM
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