Auction ended.

1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (113)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:47 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN7D1108632
Mileage indicated800 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine364ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack/White
Interior colorBlack/White

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note photos and a YouTube video of the convertible top have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible Top Operation
Play
1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible Walk Around
Play
1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sporting a dramatic redesign, the 1957 Buick Roadmaster remained the division’s flagship series, combining distinctive styling, luxury appointments, and powerful V8 performance.

The Roadmaster rode on a 127.5" wheelbase and featured Buick’s signature VentiPorts, Sweepspear trim, advanced ball-joint front suspension, and a distinctive central grille emblem incorporating the Buick crest and "1957" identification. The model lineup included the Riviera Coupe, Riviera Sedan, Riviera Hardtop, and Model 76C Convertible. All Roadmasters were powered by Buick’s 364ci “Nailhead” V8, rated at approximately 300 horsepower, and most were equipped with Buick’s Dynaflow automatic transmission.

The Model 76C Convertible represented open-air luxury at its finest. With seating for six, a power-operated convertible top, abundant chrome trim, and Buick’s smooth V8 power, it was one of the most prestigious American convertibles of its era.

This example has received a comprehensive restoration and was honored as a Buick Club of America Senior award winner. The drop top has been refinished in two-tone black and white with red sweepspear accents over black and white leather-upholstered bench seats. It also features power steering and power-assisted four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, air conditioning, tinted windshield, chrome wire wheels with spinner centers, and a Wonderbar radio with power antenna.

This 1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Buick Club of America Senior award winner

  • Refinished in two-tone black and white paint with red accents

  • Black power-assisted convertible top

  • Black and white leather upholstery

  • 364ci "Nailhead" OHV V8 engine factory rated when new at approximately 300 hp

  • Dynaflow 2-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Four VentiPorts on each front fender

  • Redesigned front end with “1957” center medallion on grille

  • Tinted windshield

  • Dual exhaust

  • 15” chrome wire wheels with spinner centers

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Air conditioning

  • Wonderbar radio with power antenna

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Model: 57-76C – 1957 Model 76C

    • Style: 57-4767X – 1957 Buick Roadmaster Convertible ‌

    • Body: G 3171 – Flint, Michigan, Fisher Body assembly plant number ‌

    • Trim: 730S – Red and white leather (now black and white) ‌

    • Paint: 1AC – Dover White and Matador Red (now black and white)

  • The chassis number (7D1108632) decodes as:

    • 7 – Roadmaster

    • D – 1957 model year

    • 1 – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 108632 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Repainted

  • Reupholstered

Service

  • Whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Carpeted Buick floor mats

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
RICHARDCOSTANZO_9ek2
RICHARDCOSTANZO_9ek2
$56,175
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:47 PM UTC
Bids59
Views10,579

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