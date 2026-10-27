Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sporting a dramatic redesign, the 1957 Buick Roadmaster remained the division’s flagship series, combining distinctive styling, luxury appointments, and powerful V8 performance.

The Roadmaster rode on a 127.5" wheelbase and featured Buick’s signature VentiPorts, Sweepspear trim, advanced ball-joint front suspension, and a distinctive central grille emblem incorporating the Buick crest and "1957" identification. The model lineup included the Riviera Coupe, Riviera Sedan, Riviera Hardtop, and Model 76C Convertible. All Roadmasters were powered by Buick’s 364ci “Nailhead” V8, rated at approximately 300 horsepower, and most were equipped with Buick’s Dynaflow automatic transmission.

The Model 76C Convertible represented open-air luxury at its finest. With seating for six, a power-operated convertible top, abundant chrome trim, and Buick’s smooth V8 power, it was one of the most prestigious American convertibles of its era.

This example has received a comprehensive restoration and was honored as a Buick Club of America Senior award winner. The drop top has been refinished in two-tone black and white with red sweepspear accents over black and white leather-upholstered bench seats. It also features power steering and power-assisted four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, air conditioning, tinted windshield, chrome wire wheels with spinner centers, and a Wonderbar radio with power antenna.

This 1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Buick Club of America Senior award winner

Refinished in two-tone black and white paint with red accents

Black power-assisted convertible top

Black and white leather upholstery

364ci "Nailhead" OHV V8 engine factory rated when new at approximately 300 hp

Dynaflow 2-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Four VentiPorts on each front fender

Redesigned front end with “1957” center medallion on grille

Tinted windshield

Dual exhaust

15” chrome wire wheels with spinner centers

Power steering and brakes

Air conditioning

Wonderbar radio with power antenna

The data plate decodes as: Model: 57-76C – 1957 Model 76C Style: 57-4767X – 1957 Buick Roadmaster Convertible ‌ Body: G 3171 – Flint, Michigan, Fisher Body assembly plant number ‌ Trim: 730S – Red and white leather (now black and white) ‌ Paint: 1AC – Dover White and Matador Red (now black and white)

The chassis number (7D1108632) decodes as: 7 – Roadmaster D – 1957 model year 1 – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant 108632 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Repainted

Reupholstered

Service

Whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Buick Roadmaster Model 76C Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

Carpeted Buick floor mats

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.