Auction ended.

1956 Ford F-250

No reserve
Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
1956 Ford F-250
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All photos (53)

Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF25D6N11659
Mileage indicated72,150 Miles TMU
LocationBarnard, Vermont
Engine351ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
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Video gallery

1956 Ford F-250 - Walk Around
Play
1956 Ford F-250 - Start Up
Play
1956 Ford F-250 - Drive By
Play
1956 Ford F-250 - Ride Along
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1953 model year, Ford’s second-generation F-Series marked a significant evolution in the company’s truck lineup, combining improved styling with greater usability. These models introduced a more integrated cab design, improved ergonomics, and broader powertrain options. By the final production year in 1956, Ford refined the formula with updated exterior trim and a distinctive one-year-only wraparound windshield, further enhancing visibility. Today, these F-Series models are appreciated for their rugged construction and utilitarian design.

This 1956 Ford F-250 pickup truck has been refinished in green over a two-tone white and black bench seat. The truck is now powered by a duel-feed Holley carbureted 351 cubic-inch small-block Ford V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1956 Ford F‑250 is now offered in Vermont at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 351ci small-block Ford V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in green over a white and black two-tone vinyl interior

  • Black bumpers, black steel wheels, and white grille

  • The serial number (F25D6N11659) decodes as:

    • F – Engine: V8

    • 25 – Model: F‑250 series (¾-ton truck)

    • D6 – Year: 1956

    • N – Assembly plant: Norfolk, Virginia

    • 11659 – Sequential production number

Factory Equipment

  • Steel bodywork with wood bed floor

  • Body on frame construction

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Wraparound windshield

  • Analog instrumentation

  • Bench seat with lap belts

Modifications

  • Small-block Ford V8

    • Edelbrock air cleaner housing

    • Duel-feed Holley carburetor

    • Ford Racing finned valve covers

    • Alternator

  • Automatic transmission conversion

  • Black 16” steel wheels

Service

According to the seller, the following have been replaced

  • Wiring harness

  • Fuel tank

  • Battery

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion visible on various trim and undercarriage components

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with driver-quality use

  • Rust present near taillights

Ownership History

The seller describes the truck as a functional driver that has been used for light-duty seasonal work rather than show purposes. It is now offered with a clean Florida title.

From the seller: "I've owned it for about 11 years. I bought it from New Jersey. It was largely rebuilt by the previous owned and I've since put in around $6,000 in additional maintenance and work. New gas tank, wiring harness, battery, and multiple other small things."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1956 Ford F-250 · No reserve

Sold to
DM_j8tyja
DM_j8tyja
$20,330
Seller
cmac100
cmac100
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids41
Views16,085
Bids
DM_j8tyja's avatar
DM_j8tyja
Jun 12 at 6:21 PM
$19,000bid placed 
Jack100's avatar
Jack100
Jun 12 at 6:20 PM
$18,750bid placed 
DM_j8tyja's avatar
DM_j8tyja
Jun 12 at 6:20 PM
$18,500bid placed 
Jack100's avatar
Jack100
Jun 12 at 6:20 PM
$18,250bid placed 
DM_j8tyja's avatar
DM_j8tyja
Jun 12 at 6:18 PM
$18,000bid placed 

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