Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1953 model year, Ford’s second-generation F-Series marked a significant evolution in the company’s truck lineup, combining improved styling with greater usability. These models introduced a more integrated cab design, improved ergonomics, and broader powertrain options. By the final production year in 1956, Ford refined the formula with updated exterior trim and a distinctive one-year-only wraparound windshield, further enhancing visibility. Today, these F-Series models are appreciated for their rugged construction and utilitarian design.

This 1956 Ford F-250 pickup truck has been refinished in green over a two-tone white and black bench seat. The truck is now powered by a duel-feed Holley carbureted 351 cubic-inch small-block Ford V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1956 Ford F‑250 is now offered in Vermont at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 351ci small-block Ford V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in green over a white and black two-tone vinyl interior

Black bumpers, black steel wheels, and white grille

The serial number (F25D6N11659) decodes as: F – Engine: V8 25 – Model: F‑250 series (¾-ton truck) D6 – Year: 1956 N – Assembly plant: Norfolk, Virginia 11659 – Sequential production number



Factory Equipment

Steel bodywork with wood bed floor

Body on frame construction

Solid front and rear axles

Wraparound windshield

Analog instrumentation

Bench seat with lap belts

Modifications

Small-block Ford V8 Edelbrock air cleaner housing Duel-feed Holley carburetor Ford Racing finned valve covers Alternator

Automatic transmission conversion

Black 16” steel wheels

Service

According to the seller, the following have been replaced

Wiring harness

Fuel tank

Battery

Known Imperfections

Corrosion visible on various trim and undercarriage components

General cosmetic wear consistent with driver-quality use

Rust present near taillights

Ownership History

The seller describes the truck as a functional driver that has been used for light-duty seasonal work rather than show purposes. It is now offered with a clean Florida title.

From the seller: "I've owned it for about 11 years. I bought it from New Jersey. It was largely rebuilt by the previous owned and I've since put in around $6,000 in additional maintenance and work. New gas tank, wiring harness, battery, and multiple other small things."