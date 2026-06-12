1956 Ford F-250
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1953 model year, Ford’s second-generation F-Series marked a significant evolution in the company’s truck lineup, combining improved styling with greater usability. These models introduced a more integrated cab design, improved ergonomics, and broader powertrain options. By the final production year in 1956, Ford refined the formula with updated exterior trim and a distinctive one-year-only wraparound windshield, further enhancing visibility. Today, these F-Series models are appreciated for their rugged construction and utilitarian design.
This 1956 Ford F-250 pickup truck has been refinished in green over a two-tone white and black bench seat. The truck is now powered by a duel-feed Holley carbureted 351 cubic-inch small-block Ford V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
This 1956 Ford F‑250 is now offered in Vermont at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 351ci small-block Ford V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in green over a white and black two-tone vinyl interior
Black bumpers, black steel wheels, and white grille
The serial number (F25D6N11659) decodes as:
F – Engine: V8
25 – Model: F‑250 series (¾-ton truck)
D6 – Year: 1956
N – Assembly plant: Norfolk, Virginia
11659 – Sequential production number
Factory Equipment
Steel bodywork with wood bed floor
Body on frame construction
Solid front and rear axles
Wraparound windshield
Analog instrumentation
Bench seat with lap belts
Modifications
Small-block Ford V8
Edelbrock air cleaner housing
Duel-feed Holley carburetor
Ford Racing finned valve covers
Alternator
Automatic transmission conversion
Black 16” steel wheels
Service
According to the seller, the following have been replaced
Wiring harness
Fuel tank
Battery
Known Imperfections
Corrosion visible on various trim and undercarriage components
General cosmetic wear consistent with driver-quality use
Rust present near taillights
Ownership History
The seller describes the truck as a functional driver that has been used for light-duty seasonal work rather than show purposes. It is now offered with a clean Florida title.
From the seller: "I've owned it for about 11 years. I bought it from New Jersey. It was largely rebuilt by the previous owned and I've since put in around $6,000 in additional maintenance and work. New gas tank, wiring harness, battery, and multiple other small things."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.