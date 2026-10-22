Auction ended.

Supercharged 1956 Ford F-100

Sold after for on 10/22/26
Result
Supercharged 1956 Ford F-100
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Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF10V6N32494
Mileage indicated87,600 Miles TMU
LocationLake Forest, Illinois
Engine312ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed/Black

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Video gallery

1956 Ford F100 Walkaround
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1956 Ford F100 Interior Viewing
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1956 Ford F100 Start-up
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1956 Ford F100 Engine Bay
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Description

Introduced in 1953 as Ford's second generation of the already successful F-series, the F-100 was redesigned with a wider cab, larger front and rear windows, and an improved turning radius. For 1956, major changes came in the form of a cab redesign including a wraparound windshield. Other changes included a switch from vacuum to electric wipers as well as a 12-volt electrical system. As one of America's most popular trucks at the time, the second-generation F-100 was simultaneously in production at 11 facilities across the US. Following the generation change in 1957, Ford Brazil produced the second-generation F-100 until 1962.

This example left the factory in Raven Black, has been refinished in black, and now features a stained wood bed, painted grill and bumpers, and black 15" steel wheels. It is now powered by a 312ci Thunderbird Special V8 equipped with a McCulloch supercharger. It has a three-speed manual transmission, and the red and black interior features Bosch auxiliary gauges. Other functional changes include a Mustang II-style front end, rack and pinion steering, and front disc brakes.

This modified 1956 Ford F-100 is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in black with red and black vinyl/patterned cloth upholstery

  • Custom wood bed

  • 312ci Thunderbird Special V8 engine

  • McCulloch VS57 supercharger

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (F10V6N32494) decodes as:

    • F10 - F-100 conventional cab

    • V - 272ci V8 2-barrel (now 312ci V8)

    • 6 - 1956 model year

    • N - Norfolk, Virginia, assembly plant

    • 32494 - Production sequence number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • Trans: 3 - 3-speed manual transmission

    • Rear Axle: 3.73 - 3.73 rear gear ratio

    • Color: A - Raven Black

  • 15" steel wheels

  • Running boards

  • Heater

Modifications

  • 312ci V8 wearing a McCulloch VS57 supercharger

  • Dual exhaust

  • Mustang II front end

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Front disc brakes

  • Painted bumpers and grille

  • Bosch auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

  • Dents inside truck bed

  • Paint and body imperfections

  • Interior wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.

Additional Information

The seller states, "This F-100 has the classic look that makes the 1956 Ford pickup one of the most desirable generations, along with a supercharged Thunderbird V8 and upgraded steering, suspension, and brakes that make it much more enjoyable to drive. Runs and drives great!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged 1956 Ford F-100

Sold after for
$44,100
Seller
Tuscanijon
Tuscanijon
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids37
Views27,188

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