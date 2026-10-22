Supercharged 1956 Ford F-100
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
Introduced in 1953 as Ford's second generation of the already successful F-series, the F-100 was redesigned with a wider cab, larger front and rear windows, and an improved turning radius. For 1956, major changes came in the form of a cab redesign including a wraparound windshield. Other changes included a switch from vacuum to electric wipers as well as a 12-volt electrical system. As one of America's most popular trucks at the time, the second-generation F-100 was simultaneously in production at 11 facilities across the US. Following the generation change in 1957, Ford Brazil produced the second-generation F-100 until 1962.
This example left the factory in Raven Black, has been refinished in black, and now features a stained wood bed, painted grill and bumpers, and black 15" steel wheels. It is now powered by a 312ci Thunderbird Special V8 equipped with a McCulloch supercharger. It has a three-speed manual transmission, and the red and black interior features Bosch auxiliary gauges. Other functional changes include a Mustang II-style front end, rack and pinion steering, and front disc brakes.
This modified 1956 Ford F-100 is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refinished in black with red and black vinyl/patterned cloth upholstery
Custom wood bed
312ci Thunderbird Special V8 engine
McCulloch VS57 supercharger
3-speed manual transmission
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (F10V6N32494) decodes as:
F10 - F-100 conventional cab
V - 272ci V8 2-barrel (now 312ci V8)
6 - 1956 model year
N - Norfolk, Virginia, assembly plant
32494 - Production sequence number
The trim tag decodes as:
Trans: 3 - 3-speed manual transmission
Rear Axle: 3.73 - 3.73 rear gear ratio
Color: A - Raven Black
15" steel wheels
Running boards
Heater
Modifications
312ci V8 wearing a McCulloch VS57 supercharger
Dual exhaust
Mustang II front end
Rack and pinion steering
Front disc brakes
Painted bumpers and grille
Bosch auxiliary gauges
Known Imperfections
Dents inside truck bed
Paint and body imperfections
Interior wear
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.
Additional Information
The seller states, "This F-100 has the classic look that makes the 1956 Ford pickup one of the most desirable generations, along with a supercharged Thunderbird V8 and upgraded steering, suspension, and brakes that make it much more enjoyable to drive. Runs and drives great!"
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.