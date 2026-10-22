Description

Introduced in 1953 as Ford's second generation of the already successful F-series, the F-100 was redesigned with a wider cab, larger front and rear windows, and an improved turning radius. For 1956, major changes came in the form of a cab redesign including a wraparound windshield. Other changes included a switch from vacuum to electric wipers as well as a 12-volt electrical system. As one of America's most popular trucks at the time, the second-generation F-100 was simultaneously in production at 11 facilities across the US. Following the generation change in 1957, Ford Brazil produced the second-generation F-100 until 1962.

This example left the factory in Raven Black, has been refinished in black, and now features a stained wood bed, painted grill and bumpers, and black 15" steel wheels. It is now powered by a 312ci Thunderbird Special V8 equipped with a McCulloch supercharger. It has a three-speed manual transmission, and the red and black interior features Bosch auxiliary gauges. Other functional changes include a Mustang II-style front end, rack and pinion steering, and front disc brakes.

This modified 1956 Ford F-100 is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refinished in black with red and black vinyl/patterned cloth upholstery

Custom wood bed

312ci Thunderbird Special V8 engine

McCulloch VS57 supercharger

3-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (F10V6N32494) decodes as: F10 - F-100 conventional cab V - 272ci V8 2-barrel (now 312ci V8) 6 - 1956 model year N - Norfolk, Virginia, assembly plant 32494 - Production sequence number

The trim tag decodes as: Trans: 3 - 3-speed manual transmission Rear Axle: 3.73 - 3.73 rear gear ratio Color: A - Raven Black

15" steel wheels

Running boards

Heater

Modifications

312ci V8 wearing a McCulloch VS57 supercharger

Dual exhaust

Mustang II front end

Rack and pinion steering

Front disc brakes

Painted bumpers and grille

Bosch auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

Dents inside truck bed

Paint and body imperfections

Interior wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.

Additional Information

The seller states, "This F-100 has the classic look that makes the 1956 Ford pickup one of the most desirable generations, along with a supercharged Thunderbird V8 and upgraded steering, suspension, and brakes that make it much more enjoyable to drive. Runs and drives great!"