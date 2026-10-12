Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1956 Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop

Bid to $30,000 on 10/12/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1956 Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVC56J189973
Mileage indicated3,000 Miles TMU
LocationHot Springs Village, Arkansas
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1956 Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop - Walkaround
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1956 Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop - Undercarriage
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Description

After the 1955 Chevrolet debuted with youthful styling and a powerful small-block V8, the ’56 Chevy had big shoes to fill. And it came out swinging with major mechanical improvements, more powerful V8s, and restyled bodies that continued to impress car buyers.

New front and rear end styling was introduced, with the fuel filler door located behind the driver-side taillamp and beautifully styled brightwork adorning the curvy sheetmetal. Base 150, mid-level 210, and premium Bel Air trim levels could be selected for hardtop, sedan, convertible, and wagon bodies — with an all-new pillarless four-door Sport Sedan mimicking the popular two-door hardtop.

New for 1956 was a refined chassis, along with a redesigned suspension featuring revised front geometry and beefier rear spring mounts. And the V8 was improved with a new block, higher-lift cams, a 9.5 to 1 compression ratio for the Power Pack option — and in a mid-year debut, a dual-quad Turbo-Fire V8 with an eye-opening 225 horsepower. GM’s legendary engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov was so confident in the new car that he entered a disguised ’56 Chevy prototype in the 1955 Pikes Peak hill climb — and set a new sedan class record!

The seller reports that this example refinished in maroon and fitted with re-chromed bumpers and fresh brightwork in 2021. The interior features updated gray upholstery with a matching trunk kit, along with aftermarket gauges, a tilt steering column, aftermarket air conditioning components, and an aftermarket stock-location head unit.

This ’56 is motivated by a modified, fuel-injected 350ci Ram Jet V8 crate engine, backed by a four-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear end. Its handling has been enhanced with front and rear sway bars, and four-wheel disc brakes hidden under 15” wheels haul it down from speed.

This 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Arkansas title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • ’56 Chevy with classic looks and modern power

  • Refinished in maroon with gray upholstery

  • Modified fuel-injected 350ci Chevrolet Ram Jet V8 crate engine

  • 4-speed 700-R4 automatic transmission with overdrive

  • 4-wheel power disc brakes

  • Power steering

Factory Equipment

  • Pillarless hardtop styling

  • Wraparound windshield

  • Ladder type frame

  • Bel Air interior and exterior trim

Modifications

  • Body:

    • Refinished in maroon paint 5 years ago

    • Re-chromed bumpers and refreshed brightwork

    • 15” wire wheels wearing whitewall tires

  • Chassis:

    • Front and rear sway bars

    • 4-wheel disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

  • Drivetrain:

    • Swapped-in 350ci V8

    • High-flow air filter

    • Headers and Flowmaster dual exhaust system

    • 4-core aluminum radiator with electric fan system

    • Serpentine belt drive

    • Replacement hood hinges

    • 4-speed automatic transmission

    • GM 10-bolt rear end

  • Interior:

    • Reupholstered bench seats and door panels

    • Gray carpet and redone headliner

    • Classic Instruments gauges in factory cluster

    • Tilt steering column with factory-look steering wheel

    • Billet shifter

    • Vintage Air air-conditioning components

    • Replacement door hinges

    • Jensen stock-location head unit

    • Matching finished trunk with battery box

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “Restomod with lots of modifications, super nice. Selling for a friend.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1956 Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop

Last bid
Garfield
Garfield
$30,000
Seller
Ocg
Ocg
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids16
Views11,918

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Garfield
Oct 12 at 6:27 PM
$30,000bid placed 
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Garfield
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