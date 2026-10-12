Description

After the 1955 Chevrolet debuted with youthful styling and a powerful small-block V8, the ’56 Chevy had big shoes to fill. And it came out swinging with major mechanical improvements, more powerful V8s, and restyled bodies that continued to impress car buyers.

New front and rear end styling was introduced, with the fuel filler door located behind the driver-side taillamp and beautifully styled brightwork adorning the curvy sheetmetal. Base 150, mid-level 210, and premium Bel Air trim levels could be selected for hardtop, sedan, convertible, and wagon bodies — with an all-new pillarless four-door Sport Sedan mimicking the popular two-door hardtop.

New for 1956 was a refined chassis, along with a redesigned suspension featuring revised front geometry and beefier rear spring mounts. And the V8 was improved with a new block, higher-lift cams, a 9.5 to 1 compression ratio for the Power Pack option — and in a mid-year debut, a dual-quad Turbo-Fire V8 with an eye-opening 225 horsepower. GM’s legendary engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov was so confident in the new car that he entered a disguised ’56 Chevy prototype in the 1955 Pikes Peak hill climb — and set a new sedan class record!

The seller reports that this example refinished in maroon and fitted with re-chromed bumpers and fresh brightwork in 2021. The interior features updated gray upholstery with a matching trunk kit, along with aftermarket gauges, a tilt steering column, aftermarket air conditioning components, and an aftermarket stock-location head unit.

This ’56 is motivated by a modified, fuel-injected 350ci Ram Jet V8 crate engine, backed by a four-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear end. Its handling has been enhanced with front and rear sway bars, and four-wheel disc brakes hidden under 15” wheels haul it down from speed.

This 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Arkansas title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

’56 Chevy with classic looks and modern power

Refinished in maroon with gray upholstery

Modified fuel-injected 350ci Chevrolet Ram Jet V8 crate engine

4-speed 700-R4 automatic transmission with overdrive

4-wheel power disc brakes

Power steering

Factory Equipment

Pillarless hardtop styling

Wraparound windshield

Ladder type frame

Bel Air interior and exterior trim

Modifications

Body: Refinished in maroon paint 5 years ago Re-chromed bumpers and refreshed brightwork 15” wire wheels wearing whitewall tires

Chassis: Front and rear sway bars 4-wheel disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

Drivetrain: Swapped-in 350ci V8 High-flow air filter Headers and Flowmaster dual exhaust system 4-core aluminum radiator with electric fan system Serpentine belt drive Replacement hood hinges 4-speed automatic transmission GM 10-bolt rear end

Interior: Reupholstered bench seats and door panels Gray carpet and redone headliner Classic Instruments gauges in factory cluster Tilt steering column with factory-look steering wheel Billet shifter Vintage Air air-conditioning components Replacement door hinges Jensen stock-location head unit Matching finished trunk with battery box



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “Restomod with lots of modifications, super nice. Selling for a friend.”