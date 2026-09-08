Auction ended.

427-Powered 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
427-Powered 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (75)

Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3A56L015039
Mileage indicated872 Miles TMU
LocationChiloquin, Oregon
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleVan, Pickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1956 Chevy 3100 Panel Truck 3100 Panel Truck Cold Start
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1956 Chevy 3100 Panel Truck 3100 Panel Truck Overview
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Chevrolet's Task Force trucks combined handsome styling with rugged utility, and the 1956 model year is particularly prized for its one-year-only grille design and refined appearance updates. While originally intended for commercial use, Chevrolet panel trucks have become increasingly popular among hot rodders thanks to their spacious cargo areas, distinctive profile, and adaptability to performance enhancements. With their unmistakable styling and endless customization potential, these trucks have become favorites among enthusiasts looking to blend vintage utility with classic hot rod character.

This modified 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck is powered by a 427 cubic-inch big-block V8 paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. Additional chassis upgrades include a replacement front clip, a four-link rear suspension, lowered ride height, front disc brake conversion, power steering, and an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan.

Finished in black over gray upholstery, the truck has been updated with modern amenities including a third brake light with an integrated backup camera, a Classic Car Stereos audio system, GPS navigation, a CB radio, USB charging ports, custom cargo-area couch seating, and a roof vent fan. The suspension setup was sourced from Total Cost Involved Ingineering Inc. and features two-inch drop spindles, rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and a fully adjustable rear four-link suspension with ride-height adjustability and drum brakes. Exterior details include a windshield visor, custom 427 fender badging, cargo-panel shop-style lettering, and 18-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

This modified 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck is now offered at no reserve with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 427ci big-block V8

  • 4-speed 700R4 automatic transmission

  • Finished in black over custom gray upholstery

  • 2" drop spindle front and height-adjustable 4-link rear suspension

  • 18” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Body-on-frame construction

  • Steel panel truck body

  • Rear barn-style cargo doors

  • Chrome bumpers and trim

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan

    • Polished valve covers and air cleaner assembly

    • Polished engine bay dress-up components

    • Power steering

  • Suspension, Steering, & Brakes:

    • Front 2" drop spindles, rack and pinion steering, and disc brakes

    • Rear adjustable ride height 4-link and drum brakes

  • Exterior:

    • Refinished in black

    • Vinyl exterior lettering (removable)

    • Windshield visor

    • 427 fender badging

    • 3rd brake light with integrated backup camera

  • Interior:

    • Front armrest with USB charging ports

    • Custom cargo-area couch seating

    • Custom cargo storage console

    • Billet banjo-style steering wheel

    • AutoMeter instrumentation

    • Classic Car Stereo audio system

    • GPS navigation and a CB radio

    • Roof vent fan

Servicing

The seller has provided photos documenting the refurbishment, which are provided in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

  • Paint cracking in rear quarter panels

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

Ownership History

According to the seller, the truck has been driven approximately 100 miles over the last two years.

From the seller: "This 3100 has approximately 875 miles on the engine since the rebuild. The suspension setup was sourced from Total Cost Involved and features two-inch drop spindles, rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and a fully adjustable four-link rear suspension with ride-height adjustability and drum brakes. The exterior vinyl lettering is easily removable."

Included Items

  • Refurbishment photo documentation

  • Fire extinguishers (x2)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

427-Powered 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck · No reserve

Sold to
SJ_1va0k7
SJ_1va0k7
$32,100
Seller
MP_3l1ozi
MP_3l1ozi
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids18
Views15,650

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