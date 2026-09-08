427-Powered 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Chevrolet's Task Force trucks combined handsome styling with rugged utility, and the 1956 model year is particularly prized for its one-year-only grille design and refined appearance updates. While originally intended for commercial use, Chevrolet panel trucks have become increasingly popular among hot rodders thanks to their spacious cargo areas, distinctive profile, and adaptability to performance enhancements. With their unmistakable styling and endless customization potential, these trucks have become favorites among enthusiasts looking to blend vintage utility with classic hot rod character.
This modified 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck is powered by a 427 cubic-inch big-block V8 paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. Additional chassis upgrades include a replacement front clip, a four-link rear suspension, lowered ride height, front disc brake conversion, power steering, and an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan.
Finished in black over gray upholstery, the truck has been updated with modern amenities including a third brake light with an integrated backup camera, a Classic Car Stereos audio system, GPS navigation, a CB radio, USB charging ports, custom cargo-area couch seating, and a roof vent fan. The suspension setup was sourced from Total Cost Involved Ingineering Inc. and features two-inch drop spindles, rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and a fully adjustable rear four-link suspension with ride-height adjustability and drum brakes. Exterior details include a windshield visor, custom 427 fender badging, cargo-panel shop-style lettering, and 18-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.
This modified 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck is now offered at no reserve with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 427ci big-block V8
4-speed 700R4 automatic transmission
Finished in black over custom gray upholstery
2" drop spindle front and height-adjustable 4-link rear suspension
18” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Factory Equipment
Body-on-frame construction
Steel panel truck body
Rear barn-style cargo doors
Chrome bumpers and trim
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan
Polished valve covers and air cleaner assembly
Polished engine bay dress-up components
Power steering
Suspension, Steering, & Brakes:
Front 2" drop spindles, rack and pinion steering, and disc brakes
Rear adjustable ride height 4-link and drum brakes
Exterior:
Refinished in black
Vinyl exterior lettering (removable)
Windshield visor
427 fender badging
3rd brake light with integrated backup camera
Interior:
Front armrest with USB charging ports
Custom cargo-area couch seating
Custom cargo storage console
Billet banjo-style steering wheel
AutoMeter instrumentation
Classic Car Stereo audio system
GPS navigation and a CB radio
Roof vent fan
Servicing
The seller has provided photos documenting the refurbishment, which are provided in the gallery.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment
Paint cracking in rear quarter panels
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Ownership History
According to the seller, the truck has been driven approximately 100 miles over the last two years.
From the seller: "This 3100 has approximately 875 miles on the engine since the rebuild. The suspension setup was sourced from Total Cost Involved and features two-inch drop spindles, rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and a fully adjustable four-link rear suspension with ride-height adjustability and drum brakes. The exterior vinyl lettering is easily removable."
Included Items
Refurbishment photo documentation
Fire extinguishers (x2)
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.