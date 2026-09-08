Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Chevrolet's Task Force trucks combined handsome styling with rugged utility, and the 1956 model year is particularly prized for its one-year-only grille design and refined appearance updates. While originally intended for commercial use, Chevrolet panel trucks have become increasingly popular among hot rodders thanks to their spacious cargo areas, distinctive profile, and adaptability to performance enhancements. With their unmistakable styling and endless customization potential, these trucks have become favorites among enthusiasts looking to blend vintage utility with classic hot rod character.

This modified 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck is powered by a 427 cubic-inch big-block V8 paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. Additional chassis upgrades include a replacement front clip, a four-link rear suspension, lowered ride height, front disc brake conversion, power steering, and an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan.

Finished in black over gray upholstery, the truck has been updated with modern amenities including a third brake light with an integrated backup camera, a Classic Car Stereos audio system, GPS navigation, a CB radio, USB charging ports, custom cargo-area couch seating, and a roof vent fan. The suspension setup was sourced from Total Cost Involved Ingineering Inc. and features two-inch drop spindles, rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and a fully adjustable rear four-link suspension with ride-height adjustability and drum brakes. Exterior details include a windshield visor, custom 427 fender badging, cargo-panel shop-style lettering, and 18-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

This modified 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Panel Truck is now offered at no reserve with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 427ci big-block V8

4-speed 700R4 automatic transmission

Finished in black over custom gray upholstery

2" drop spindle front and height-adjustable 4-link rear suspension

18” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Factory Equipment

Body-on-frame construction

Steel panel truck body

Rear barn-style cargo doors

Chrome bumpers and trim

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan Polished valve covers and air cleaner assembly Polished engine bay dress-up components Power steering

Suspension, Steering, & Brakes: Front 2" drop spindles, rack and pinion steering, and disc brakes Rear adjustable ride height 4-link and drum brakes

Exterior: Refinished in black Vinyl exterior lettering (removable) Windshield visor 427 fender badging 3rd brake light with integrated backup camera

Interior: Front armrest with USB charging ports Custom cargo-area couch seating Custom cargo storage console Billet banjo-style steering wheel AutoMeter instrumentation Classic Car Stereo audio system GPS navigation and a CB radio Roof vent fan



Servicing

The seller has provided photos documenting the refurbishment, which are provided in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

Paint cracking in rear quarter panels

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Ownership History

According to the seller, the truck has been driven approximately 100 miles over the last two years.

From the seller: "This 3100 has approximately 875 miles on the engine since the rebuild. The suspension setup was sourced from Total Cost Involved and features two-inch drop spindles, rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and a fully adjustable four-link rear suspension with ride-height adjustability and drum brakes. The exterior vinyl lettering is easily removable."

Included Items