Description

Introduced for 1956, Buick's redesigned lineup featured updated styling, a wider grille, and the brand's signature VentiPorts, while the Super occupied the middle of the division's range. The two-door Riviera hardtop body style eliminated the B-pillar for a sleek pillarless profile. Today, these mid-century Buicks remain popular among enthusiasts for their substantial road presence, sweeping body lines, and suitability for customization and cruising.

This 1956 Buick Super Riviera is powered by a big-block V8 reported to displace 454ci, which is paired with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Refinished in metallic bronze over a custom tan-and-brown interior, the car is equipped with power steering and power brakes, and it a custom stereo. It rides on front 15-inch wire wheels and rear chrome wheels with beauty rings wrapped in whitewall tires and a lowered suspension.

This modified 1956 Buick Super Riviera is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with a shop manual, parts catalog, and a clean Oklahoma title in the owner's name.

Highlights

454ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Turbo 400 automatic transmission

Finished in Metallic Bronze over custom tan and brown upholstery

15” front wire wheels and rear chrome wheels with beauty rings

Whitewall tires

Power steering and brakes

Factory Equipment

Two-door hardtop configuration

Front and rear bench seating

Full-width instrument panel

Chrome exterior trim

Modifications

Aluminum radiator

Chrome valve covers

Chrome air-cleaner assembly

Engine dress-up components

Lowered suspension

Custom Sony CD stereo console

Refinished interior chrome trim

Rechromed upper door-panel trim

Wolf whistle horn

Servicing

According to the seller, the car underwent general cleanup and service work after a period of long-term storage.

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car was acquired by a Texas collector at the Barrett-Jackson Reno auction in 2014 and remained in that collection until recently.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Some exterior chrome exhibits pitting and fading

Some paint chips and cosmetic blemishes

Crack in the passenger-side window glass

Wing windows are seized

Some wear in carpet

Horn and fuel gauge inoperable

Included Items