454-Powered 1956 Buick Super 2-Door Riviera
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1956, Buick's redesigned lineup featured updated styling, a wider grille, and the brand's signature VentiPorts, while the Super occupied the middle of the division's range. The two-door Riviera hardtop body style eliminated the B-pillar for a sleek pillarless profile. Today, these mid-century Buicks remain popular among enthusiasts for their substantial road presence, sweeping body lines, and suitability for customization and cruising.
This 1956 Buick Super Riviera is powered by a big-block V8 reported to displace 454ci, which is paired with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Refinished in metallic bronze over a custom tan-and-brown interior, the car is equipped with power steering and power brakes, and it a custom stereo. It rides on front 15-inch wire wheels and rear chrome wheels with beauty rings wrapped in whitewall tires and a lowered suspension.
This modified 1956 Buick Super Riviera is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with a shop manual, parts catalog, and a clean Oklahoma title in the owner's name.
Highlights
454ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Turbo 400 automatic transmission
Finished in Metallic Bronze over custom tan and brown upholstery
15” front wire wheels and rear chrome wheels with beauty rings
Whitewall tires
Power steering and brakes
Factory Equipment
Two-door hardtop configuration
Front and rear bench seating
Full-width instrument panel
Chrome exterior trim
Modifications
Aluminum radiator
Chrome valve covers
Chrome air-cleaner assembly
Engine dress-up components
Lowered suspension
Custom Sony CD stereo console
Refinished interior chrome trim
Rechromed upper door-panel trim
Wolf whistle horn
Servicing
According to the seller, the car underwent general cleanup and service work after a period of long-term storage.
Ownership History
According to the seller, the car was acquired by a Texas collector at the Barrett-Jackson Reno auction in 2014 and remained in that collection until recently.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Some exterior chrome exhibits pitting and fading
Some paint chips and cosmetic blemishes
Crack in the passenger-side window glass
Wing windows are seized
Some wear in carpet
Horn and fuel gauge inoperable
Included Items
Shop manual and parts catalog
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.