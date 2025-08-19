454-Powered 1956 Buick Super 2-Door Riviera

7 days
$4,000
454-Powered 1956 Buick Super 2-Door Riviera
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5C2023056
Mileage indicated69,000 Miles TMU
LocationKingfisher, Oklahoma
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Bronze
Interior colorTan/Brown

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Description

Introduced for 1956, Buick's redesigned lineup featured updated styling, a wider grille, and the brand's signature VentiPorts, while the Super occupied the middle of the division's range. The two-door Riviera hardtop body style eliminated the B-pillar for a sleek pillarless profile. Today, these mid-century Buicks remain popular among enthusiasts for their substantial road presence, sweeping body lines, and suitability for customization and cruising.

This 1956 Buick Super Riviera is powered by a big-block V8 reported to displace 454ci, which is paired with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Refinished in metallic bronze over a custom tan-and-brown interior, the car is equipped with power steering and power brakes, and it a custom stereo. It rides on front 15-inch wire wheels and rear chrome wheels with beauty rings wrapped in whitewall tires and a lowered suspension.

This modified 1956 Buick Super Riviera is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with a shop manual, parts catalog, and a clean Oklahoma title in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • 454ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Turbo 400 automatic transmission

  • Finished in Metallic Bronze over custom tan and brown upholstery

  • 15” front wire wheels and rear chrome wheels with beauty rings

  • Whitewall tires

  • Power steering and brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Two-door hardtop configuration

  • Front and rear bench seating

  • Full-width instrument panel

  • Chrome exterior trim

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Chrome air-cleaner assembly

  • Engine dress-up components

  • Lowered suspension

  • Custom Sony CD stereo console

  • Refinished interior chrome trim

  • Rechromed upper door-panel trim

  • Wolf whistle horn

Servicing

According to the seller, the car underwent general cleanup and service work after a period of long-term storage.

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car was acquired by a Texas collector at the Barrett-Jackson Reno auction in 2014 and remained in that collection until recently.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Some exterior chrome exhibits pitting and fading

  • Some paint chips and cosmetic blemishes

  • Crack in the passenger-side window glass

  • Wing windows are seized

  • Some wear in carpet

  • Horn and fuel gauge inoperable

Included Items

  • Shop manual and parts catalog

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered 1956 Buick Super 2-Door Riviera

Current bid
DG1521
DG1521
$4,000
Seller
NM_nl8dka
NM_nl8dka
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids14
Views2,863

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