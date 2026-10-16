Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as a totally restyled model in 1954, the second generation Oldsmobile Super 88 was longer than the previous generation featuring wraparound glass, and larger engines. The previous 303ci Rocket V8 was replaced by the larger 324ci Rocket V8. A safety padded dashboard became available as an option. Even with the major changes the Super 88 underwent for 1954, 1955 saw a significant facelift with changes to the grille, bumpers, side trim, and tail lights. The new and improved Super 88s were popular with consumers, and Oldsmobile as a whole saw an all-time record high sales year with over 580,000 units produced (over 230,000 more than 1954!).

This 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 is offered as a project car. Under the care of the same family for over 10 years, this car has received a custom paint job, custom interior, and wagon wheel style steel wheels. Under the hood is the 324ci "Rocket" V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission.

This 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Custom interior

324ci "Rocket" V8 engine

Automatic transmission

Wagon wheel style steel wheels

Spare parts included

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (558M20989) decodes as: 55 - 1955 model year 8 - Super 88 model M - Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant 20989 - Production sequence number

The trim tag decodes as: Style: 55-3669D - 4-door sedan Trim: 381 - Dark gray/light gray interior Paint: S62-65 - Shell Beige

324ci "Rocket" engine

Automatic transmission

AM Radio

Heater

Single exhaust

"88" badging

Modifications

Non-OEM repaint

"Wagon wheel" style steel wheels

Known Imperfections

The interior has not been completed

The engine bay shows aging

The bumpers are corroded

Door seals are not installed

Some exterior trim is missing

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2016.

Included Items

Door gasket kit

Brake master cylinder

Assorted new and used spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, "The bumpers need chromed or replaced and part of the beauty chrome is missing. The brake system needs to be upgraded and adjusted. The engine was rebuilt and ran well, but none of the visible parts were beautified or upgraded, nor was the engine compartment painted. "It is a good project vehicle, started but not finished."