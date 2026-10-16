Auction ended.

1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 Project

No reserve
Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 Project
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Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN558M20989
Mileage indicated6,500 Miles TMU
LocationDeer Park, Washington
Engine324ci Oldsmobile Rocket V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMaroon/Silver
Interior colorRed/White

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as a totally restyled model in 1954, the second generation Oldsmobile Super 88 was longer than the previous generation featuring wraparound glass, and larger engines. The previous 303ci Rocket V8 was replaced by the larger 324ci Rocket V8. A safety padded dashboard became available as an option. Even with the major changes the Super 88 underwent for 1954, 1955 saw a significant facelift with changes to the grille, bumpers, side trim, and tail lights. The new and improved Super 88s were popular with consumers, and Oldsmobile as a whole saw an all-time record high sales year with over 580,000 units produced (over 230,000 more than 1954!).

This 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 is offered as a project car. Under the care of the same family for over 10 years, this car has received a custom paint job, custom interior, and wagon wheel style steel wheels. Under the hood is the 324ci "Rocket" V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission.

This 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Custom interior

  • 324ci "Rocket" V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Wagon wheel style steel wheels

  • Spare parts included

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (558M20989) decodes as:

    • 55 - 1955 model year

    • 8 - Super 88 model

    • M - Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 20989 - Production sequence number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • Style: 55-3669D - 4-door sedan

    • Trim: 381 - Dark gray/light gray interior

    • Paint: S62-65 - Shell Beige

  • 324ci "Rocket" engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • AM Radio

  • Heater

  • Single exhaust

  • "88" badging

Modifications

  • Non-OEM repaint

  • "Wagon wheel" style steel wheels

Known Imperfections

  • The interior has not been completed

  • The engine bay shows aging

  • The bumpers are corroded

  • Door seals are not installed

  • Some exterior trim is missing

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2016.

Included Items

  • Door gasket kit

  • Brake master cylinder

  • Assorted new and used spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, "The bumpers need chromed or replaced and part of the beauty chrome is missing. The brake system needs to be upgraded and adjusted. The engine was rebuilt and ran well, but none of the visible parts were beautified or upgraded, nor was the engine compartment painted. "It is a good project vehicle, started but not finished."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 Project · No reserve

Sold to
GS_juelqw
GS_juelqw
$3,300
Seller
EF_xuwr88
EF_xuwr88
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
Bids10
Views6,955

Comments & bids

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GS_juelqw's avatar
GS_juelqw
Oct 16 at 6:29 PM
$2,800bid placed 
JM_bqfw7t's avatar
JM_bqfw7t
Oct 16 at 6:28 PM
$2,700bid placed 
GS_juelqw's avatar
GS_juelqw
Oct 16 at 6:27 PM
$2,600bid placed 
AR_n9f2yd's avatar
AR_n9f2yd
Oct 16 at 12:50 AM
$2,500bid placed 
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GS_juelqw
Oct 15 at 1:09 AM
$1,500bid placed 
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CarvellTatuem_
Oct 9 at 1:43 PM
$1,400bid placed 
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AlanRetzler_bbzf
Oct 8 at 2:04 PM
$1,000bid placed 
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Kenjones_u1tt
Oct 6 at 5:23 AM
$700bid placed 
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Kenjones_u1tt
Oct 4 at 1:51 AM
$600bid placed 
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JamesMcgill_zy95
Oct 2 at 8:50 PM
$500bid placed 

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