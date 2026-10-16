1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 Project
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as a totally restyled model in 1954, the second generation Oldsmobile Super 88 was longer than the previous generation featuring wraparound glass, and larger engines. The previous 303ci Rocket V8 was replaced by the larger 324ci Rocket V8. A safety padded dashboard became available as an option. Even with the major changes the Super 88 underwent for 1954, 1955 saw a significant facelift with changes to the grille, bumpers, side trim, and tail lights. The new and improved Super 88s were popular with consumers, and Oldsmobile as a whole saw an all-time record high sales year with over 580,000 units produced (over 230,000 more than 1954!).
This 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 is offered as a project car. Under the care of the same family for over 10 years, this car has received a custom paint job, custom interior, and wagon wheel style steel wheels. Under the hood is the 324ci "Rocket" V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission.
This 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Custom interior
324ci "Rocket" V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Wagon wheel style steel wheels
Spare parts included
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (558M20989) decodes as:
55 - 1955 model year
8 - Super 88 model
M - Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant
20989 - Production sequence number
The trim tag decodes as:
Style: 55-3669D - 4-door sedan
Trim: 381 - Dark gray/light gray interior
Paint: S62-65 - Shell Beige
324ci "Rocket" engine
Automatic transmission
AM Radio
Heater
Single exhaust
"88" badging
Modifications
Non-OEM repaint
"Wagon wheel" style steel wheels
Known Imperfections
The interior has not been completed
The engine bay shows aging
The bumpers are corroded
Door seals are not installed
Some exterior trim is missing
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2016.
Included Items
Door gasket kit
Brake master cylinder
Assorted new and used spare parts
Additional Information
The seller states, "The bumpers need chromed or replaced and part of the beauty chrome is missing. The brake system needs to be upgraded and adjusted. The engine was rebuilt and ran well, but none of the visible parts were beautified or upgraded, nor was the engine compartment painted. "It is a good project vehicle, started but not finished."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.