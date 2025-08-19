1955 MG TF 1500

6 days
$7,500
1955 MG TF 1500
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Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHDB467469
Mileage indicated67,500 Miles TMU
LocationKansas City, Missouri
Engine15L XPEG Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBrown

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Description

Introduced for 1953, the TF represented the final evolution of MG's traditional T-Series roadsters before the marque transitioned to the MGA. While retaining the upright grille, flowing fenders, and open-air driving experience that defined early MG sportscars, the TF featured cleaner styling and improved performance, particularly in TF 1500 form. Equipped with the larger XPEG engine, the TF 1500 is generally regarded as the most desirable and capable variant of the series.

This 1955 MG TF 1500 is powered by a 1.5L XPEG inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in green over brown upholstery, the car is equipped with a black soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, luggage rack, 15-inch wire wheels, a Lacarra steering wheel, and a wood shift knob.

This 1955 MG TF 1500 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with spare takeoff parts, cabin cover accessories, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final TF model production year

  • Dual SU-carbureted 1.5L XPEG inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in green over brown upholstery

  • Black soft top, side curtains, and tonneau cover

Factory Equipment

  • 15” knock-off wire wheels

  • Banjo-style steering wheel

  • Wood shift knob

  • Luggage rack

Modifications

  • Lacarra wood-rimming 3-spoke steering wheel

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, including scratches and chips in paint finish

  • Corrosion on bulkhead and some engine compartment components

  • Corrosion on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

The seller reports that they are the car's third owner.

Included Items

  • Black soft top, side curtains, and tonneau cover

  • Some service records

  • Full-size matching spare

  • Spare takeoff parts

  • Workshop manual

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1955 MG TF 1500

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1955 MG TF 1500

Current bid
Furm64
Furm64
$7,500
Seller
1955MGKC
1955MGKC
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids3
Views2,060

Comments & bids

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Furm64's avatar
Furm64
Sep 5 at 2:15 PM
$7,500bid placed 
cP_fk8l86's avatar
cP_fk8l86
Sep 3 at 4:13 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Furm64's avatar
Furm64
Sep 3 at 1:28 PM
$2,000bid placed 

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