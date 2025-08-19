Description

Introduced for 1953, the TF represented the final evolution of MG's traditional T-Series roadsters before the marque transitioned to the MGA. While retaining the upright grille, flowing fenders, and open-air driving experience that defined early MG sportscars, the TF featured cleaner styling and improved performance, particularly in TF 1500 form. Equipped with the larger XPEG engine, the TF 1500 is generally regarded as the most desirable and capable variant of the series.

This 1955 MG TF 1500 is powered by a 1.5L XPEG inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in green over brown upholstery, the car is equipped with a black soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, luggage rack, 15-inch wire wheels, a Lacarra steering wheel, and a wood shift knob.

This 1955 MG TF 1500 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with spare takeoff parts, cabin cover accessories, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final TF model production year

Dual SU-carbureted 1.5L XPEG inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in green over brown upholstery

Black soft top, side curtains, and tonneau cover

Factory Equipment

15” knock-off wire wheels

Banjo-style steering wheel

Wood shift knob

Luggage rack

Modifications

Lacarra wood-rimming 3-spoke steering wheel

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, including scratches and chips in paint finish

Corrosion on bulkhead and some engine compartment components

Corrosion on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

The seller reports that they are the car's third owner.

Included Items