1955 MG TF 1500
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1953, the TF represented the final evolution of MG's traditional T-Series roadsters before the marque transitioned to the MGA. While retaining the upright grille, flowing fenders, and open-air driving experience that defined early MG sportscars, the TF featured cleaner styling and improved performance, particularly in TF 1500 form. Equipped with the larger XPEG engine, the TF 1500 is generally regarded as the most desirable and capable variant of the series.
This 1955 MG TF 1500 is powered by a 1.5L XPEG inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in green over brown upholstery, the car is equipped with a black soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, luggage rack, 15-inch wire wheels, a Lacarra steering wheel, and a wood shift knob.
This 1955 MG TF 1500 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with spare takeoff parts, cabin cover accessories, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final TF model production year
Dual SU-carbureted 1.5L XPEG inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in green over brown upholstery
Black soft top, side curtains, and tonneau cover
Factory Equipment
15” knock-off wire wheels
Banjo-style steering wheel
Wood shift knob
Luggage rack
Modifications
Lacarra wood-rimming 3-spoke steering wheel
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, including scratches and chips in paint finish
Corrosion on bulkhead and some engine compartment components
Corrosion on some undercarriage components
Ownership History
The seller reports that they are the car's third owner.
Included Items
Black soft top, side curtains, and tonneau cover
Some service records
Full-size matching spare
Spare takeoff parts
Workshop manual
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.