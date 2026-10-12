Description

Introduced for 1955, the Ford Thunderbird established the personal luxury car segment by blending V8 performance, distinctive styling, and upscale features in a compact two-seat convertible package. With its clean lines and available removable hardtop, the first-year Thunderbird became an instant success and remains one of the most recognizable American automobiles of the ‘50s.

This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is finished in Torch Red with a color-matched removable hardtop over a red and white vinyl interior. The car is powered by a replacement 312ci Y-Block V8 paired with an automatic transmission, both of which are said to have been overhauled within the last 3,000 miles. Equipment includes a black folding soft top, whitewall Coker tires, a retro tape deck stereo, and a full-size spare tire.

This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a color-matched hardtop, a full-size matching spare, some spare parts, factory literature, and a clean Virginia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 312ci Y-Block V8

Automatic transmission

Finished in Torch Red over red and white vinyl upholstery

Color-matched removable hardtop and black folding soft top

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (P5FH232465) decodes as: P – V8-equipped Thunderbird with automatic transmission 5 – 1955 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird body style 232465 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 40A – Thunderbird Convertible body style R – Torch Red exterior finish XB – Red and White vinyl interior



Modifications

312ci Mercury V8 bored .030 over

Edelbrock 1405 600 CFM carburetor

12-volt conversion with electronic ignition

Aluminum radiator and heavy-duty water pump

Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

Retro-style cassette player

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the V8 engine and automatic transmission have been overhauled. Additionally, the seller says that the following service work has been completed under their ownership:

Various hoses and rubber components replaced

Suspension rubber components replaced

Replacement Coker whitewall tires

Engine bay detailed

From the seller: "Approximately 4 years ago the engine & transmission were removed from the car and everything was completely disassembled. Engine cylinders were bored/honed .030" oversize & fitted with Sealed power pistons with the majority of the remaining engine parts coming from John Mummert. A large amount of his engine parts were original Ford parts that were still in original Ford packaging. Used an original Ford 4 barrel cast iron intake (ECZ-9425-B) with a Edelbrock 1405 600 CFM carb to replace the old teapot carb. Majority of remaining parts came from CASCO using only top level parts. At the same time the engine was removed and being built, the transmission was rebuilt using a Alto master overhaul kit and Torque Converter."

Known Imperfections

Several paint imperfections are present as shown in the gallery

Radio works but cassette player inoperable

General cosmetic wear consistent with the age

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller's in-laws around 2013.

Included Items