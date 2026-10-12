Auction ended.

312-Powered 1955 Ford Thunderbird

Sold for on 10/12/26
Result
312-Powered 1955 Ford Thunderbird
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (209)

Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINP5FH232465
Mileage indicated89,900 Miles TMU
LocationPowhatan, Virginia
Engine312ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTorch Red
Interior colorRed/White

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Video gallery

1955 Ford Thunderbird Start Up
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1955 Ford Thunderbird Walkaround
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Description

Introduced for 1955, the Ford Thunderbird established the personal luxury car segment by blending V8 performance, distinctive styling, and upscale features in a compact two-seat convertible package. With its clean lines and available removable hardtop, the first-year Thunderbird became an instant success and remains one of the most recognizable American automobiles of the ‘50s.

This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is finished in Torch Red with a color-matched removable hardtop over a red and white vinyl interior. The car is powered by a replacement 312ci Y-Block V8 paired with an automatic transmission, both of which are said to have been overhauled within the last 3,000 miles. Equipment includes a black folding soft top, whitewall Coker tires, a retro tape deck stereo, and a full-size spare tire.

This 1955 Ford Thunderbird is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a color-matched hardtop, a full-size matching spare, some spare parts, factory literature, and a clean Virginia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 312ci Y-Block V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Finished in Torch Red over red and white vinyl upholstery

  • Color-matched removable hardtop and black folding soft top

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (P5FH232465) decodes as:

    • P – V8-equipped Thunderbird with automatic transmission

    • 5 – 1955 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird body style

    • 232465 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 40A – Thunderbird Convertible body style

    • R – Torch Red exterior finish

    • XB – Red and White vinyl interior

Modifications

  • 312ci Mercury V8 bored .030 over

  • Edelbrock 1405 600 CFM carburetor

  • 12-volt conversion with electronic ignition

  • Aluminum radiator and heavy-duty water pump

  • Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

  • Retro-style cassette player

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the V8 engine and automatic transmission have been overhauled. Additionally, the seller says that the following service work has been completed under their ownership:

  • Various hoses and rubber components replaced

  • Suspension rubber components replaced

  • Replacement Coker whitewall tires

  • Engine bay detailed

From the seller: "Approximately 4 years ago the engine & transmission were removed from the car and everything was completely disassembled. Engine cylinders were bored/honed .030" oversize & fitted with Sealed power pistons with the majority of the remaining engine parts coming from John Mummert. A large amount of his engine parts were original Ford parts that were still in original Ford packaging. Used an original Ford 4 barrel cast iron intake (ECZ-9425-B) with a Edelbrock 1405 600 CFM carb to replace the old teapot carb. Majority of remaining parts came from CASCO using only top level parts. At the same time the engine was removed and being built, the transmission was rebuilt using a Alto master overhaul kit and Torque Converter."

Known Imperfections

  • Several paint imperfections are present as shown in the gallery

  • Radio works but cassette player inoperable

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with the age

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller's in-laws around 2013.

Included Items

  • Color-matched removable hardtop and stand

  • Full-size matching spare tire

  • Spare parts collection

  • Factory literature

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1955 Ford Thunderbird

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

312-Powered 1955 Ford Thunderbird

Sold to
joelsr_i80w
joelsr_i80w
$30,228
Seller
PP_mi74x1
PP_mi74x1
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Bids77
Views12,220

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