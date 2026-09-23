28-Years-Owned, 428-Powered 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria 4-Speed
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Introduced for 1955, the Fairlane represented Ford's top passenger-car series and featured some of The Blue Oval’s most recognizable styling cues of the decade, including sweeping side trim and abundant brightwork accents, to include the distinctive "basket handle" roof treatment found on the Crown Victoria.
This 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria is powered by a 428ci Cobra Jet V8 equipped with dual four-barrel carburetors and paired with a Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone pink and metallic gray with custom pinstriping, the car features power steering, power windows, air conditioning, a Continental spare tire kit, and a custom gray upholstered interior.
The seller acquired the car in 1998 and subsequently refurbished it to its current appearance. Recent service work reportedly includes replacement of the fuel tank and master cylinder, brake service, front tires, and rebuilding of both carburetors.
This modified 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria is now offered with some spare parts and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 1998
428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a T-10 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in two-tone pink and metallic gray with custom pinstriping
Custom gray upholstery with monochrome stripe pattern inserts
Equipment
Power windows and front bench seat
Full-width front bench seat
Under-dash air-conditioning unit
Brightwork exterior trim
Wraparound windshield
Rear fender skirts
Power-assisted steering
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Dual four-barrel carburetors
Dual exhaust system
Chrome finned Cobra Le Mans valve covers
Chrome air-cleaner assemblies
Exterior:
Louvered hood
Continental spare tire kit
Spotlights and fog lights
Windshield visor
428 badging
Three antennas
15” dish-style alloy wheels
Interior:
Realistic cassette stereo and equalizer and aftermarket speakers
Auxiliary gauges mounted beneath the dashboard
Gray and pink dice interior accessories
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Master cylinder replaced
Brake system serviced
Both carburetors rebuilt
Fuel tank replaced
Front tires replaced
Ownership History
According to the seller, this modified Crown Vic was refurbished and customized in 2000. This modified Crown Vic was acquired by the seller in 1998.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Patina and pitting present in exterior brightwork
Some scratches and blemishes in finish
Carpet would benefit from replacement
Included Items
Custom intake manifold and spare parts
Two fire extinguishers
Jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.