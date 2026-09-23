Description

Introduced for 1955, the Fairlane represented Ford's top passenger-car series and featured some of The Blue Oval’s most recognizable styling cues of the decade, including sweeping side trim and abundant brightwork accents, to include the distinctive "basket handle" roof treatment found on the Crown Victoria.

This 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria is powered by a 428ci Cobra Jet V8 equipped with dual four-barrel carburetors and paired with a Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone pink and metallic gray with custom pinstriping, the car features power steering, power windows, air conditioning, a Continental spare tire kit, and a custom gray upholstered interior.

The seller acquired the car in 1998 and subsequently refurbished it to its current appearance. Recent service work reportedly includes replacement of the fuel tank and master cylinder, brake service, front tires, and rebuilding of both carburetors.

This modified 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria is now offered with some spare parts and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 1998

428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a T-10 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in two-tone pink and metallic gray with custom pinstriping

Custom gray upholstery with monochrome stripe pattern inserts

Equipment

Power windows and front bench seat

Full-width front bench seat

Under-dash air-conditioning unit

Brightwork exterior trim

Wraparound windshield

Rear fender skirts

Power-assisted steering

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Dual four-barrel carburetors Dual exhaust system Chrome finned Cobra Le Mans valve covers Chrome air-cleaner assemblies

Exterior: Louvered hood Continental spare tire kit Spotlights and fog lights Windshield visor 428 badging Three antennas 15” dish-style alloy wheels

Interior: Realistic cassette stereo and equalizer and aftermarket speakers Auxiliary gauges mounted beneath the dashboard Gray and pink dice interior accessories



Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Master cylinder replaced

Brake system serviced

Both carburetors rebuilt

Fuel tank replaced

Front tires replaced

Ownership History

According to the seller, this modified Crown Vic was refurbished and customized in 2000. This modified Crown Vic was acquired by the seller in 1998.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Patina and pitting present in exterior brightwork

Some scratches and blemishes in finish

Carpet would benefit from replacement

Included Items