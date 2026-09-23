Auction ended.

28-Years-Owned, 428-Powered 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria 4-Speed

Sold after for on 09/23/26
Result
28-Years-Owned, 428-Powered 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria 4-Speed
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINU5AW153490
Mileage indicated9,000 Miles TMU
LocationPensacola, Florida
Engine428ci Cobra Jet V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPink/Gray
Interior colorGray

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Description

Introduced for 1955, the Fairlane represented Ford's top passenger-car series and featured some of The Blue Oval’s most recognizable styling cues of the decade, including sweeping side trim and abundant brightwork accents, to include the distinctive "basket handle" roof treatment found on the Crown Victoria.

This 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria is powered by a 428ci Cobra Jet V8 equipped with dual four-barrel carburetors and paired with a Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone pink and metallic gray with custom pinstriping, the car features power steering, power windows, air conditioning, a Continental spare tire kit, and a custom gray upholstered interior.

The seller acquired the car in 1998 and subsequently refurbished it to its current appearance. Recent service work reportedly includes replacement of the fuel tank and master cylinder, brake service, front tires, and rebuilding of both carburetors.

This modified 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria is now offered with some spare parts and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 1998

  • 428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a T-10 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in two-tone pink and metallic gray with custom pinstriping

  • Custom gray upholstery with monochrome stripe pattern inserts

Equipment

  • Power windows and front bench seat

  • Full-width front bench seat

  • Under-dash air-conditioning unit

  • Brightwork exterior trim

  • Wraparound windshield

  • Rear fender skirts

  • Power-assisted steering

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Dual four-barrel carburetors

    • Dual exhaust system

    • Chrome finned Cobra Le Mans valve covers

    • Chrome air-cleaner assemblies

  • Exterior:

    • Louvered hood

    • Continental spare tire kit

    • Spotlights and fog lights

    • Windshield visor

    • 428 badging

    • Three antennas

    • 15” dish-style alloy wheels

  • Interior:

    • Realistic cassette stereo and equalizer and aftermarket speakers

    • Auxiliary gauges mounted beneath the dashboard

    • Gray and pink dice interior accessories

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Master cylinder replaced

  • Brake system serviced

  • Both carburetors rebuilt

  • Fuel tank replaced

  • Front tires replaced

Ownership History

According to the seller, this modified Crown Vic was refurbished and customized in 2000. This modified Crown Vic was acquired by the seller in 1998.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Patina and pitting present in exterior brightwork

  • Some scratches and blemishes in finish

  • Carpet would benefit from replacement

Included Items

  • Custom intake manifold and spare parts

  • Two fire extinguishers

  • Jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

28-Years-Owned, 428-Powered 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria 4-Speed

Sold after for
$13,500
Seller
55CrownVick
55CrownVick
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
Bids26
Views9,346

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