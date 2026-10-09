Description

Introduced as part of Dodge’s new “Forward Look” design program under stylist Virgil Exner, the 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer was the premier offering in Dodge’s lineup and a showcase of the company’s dramatic styling transformation during the mid-1950s.

The car’s sleek body, lower profile, wraparound windshield, and distinctive two-tone paint schemes gave it a modern appearance that helped Dodge compete with rivals from Ford, Chevrolet, and Plymouth. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, the Lancer offered upscale trim, abundant chrome, and a well-appointed interior. Power came from Dodge’s new Super Red Ram V8 engines, with options ranging up to 270 horsepower when equipped with the four-barrel carburetor and PowerFlite automatic transmission.

This Convertible, one of 3,302 built for 1955, was refurbished in 2006, when it was refinished in its original two-tone color combination of Parisian Blue and Sapphire White. It is outfitted with a black power-operated convertible top and is powered by a Super Red Ram 270ci Hemi OHV V8 engine with a two-barrel Stromberg carburetor, mated to Chrysler’s PowerFlite two-speed automatic transmission.

Features include chrome fins in the rear, a dual exhaust system, 15” steel wheels with covers and Coker Classic wide whitewall tires, power steering and power-assisted drum brakes, a 6-volt electrical system, AM radio, heater, and power-operated front seat.

This 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible is now offered with a clean Florida title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Parisian Blue and Sapphire White paint

Black power-operated convertible top

Two-tone Cord grain vinyl/cloth upholstery

Two-tone steering wheel with horn ring

Super Red Ram 270ci Hemi OHV V8 engine with a two-barrel Stromberg carburetor

Chrysler PowerFlite 2-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Chrome fins in the rear

Dual exhaust system

15" steel wheels

Power steering and power-assisted drum brakes

6-volt electrical system

AM radio

Heater

Clock

Service

The seller states the following work has been completed in preparation for the sale: All-points engine tune-up All four wheel cylinders were removed and serviced Replaced rear wheel cylinders Replaced rear brake shoes Replaced fuses and bulbs

Coker Classic wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Some cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws from a 2006 restoration

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Radio sometimes malfunctions

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible acquired it in March 2026.

Additional Information

The seller states, “A restoration on this 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible was completed in 2006, and the car remains in very good condition, with only mild signs of wear and use. The restoration included a repaint in the car's factory-correct two-tone color combination of Parisian Blue and Sapphire White, which has no significant blemishes.

“The chrome, body-side trim, and glass appear in very good condition. No issues are reported with the black convertible top’s power operation, or with the steering, suspension, or braking systems.

“The powertrain features the correct Super Red Ram Hemi V8 engine, which was standard equipment on Custom Royal models. No starting, shifting, or performance issues with the powertrain. The original radio is temperamental and sometimes goes in and out. It’s original, so I let it be.

“This mid-century classic has benefitted from a high-quality restoration that continues to shine.”