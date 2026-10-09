Auction ended.

1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible

Sold after for on 10/09/26
Result
1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (118)

Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN34932718
Mileage indicated13,500 Miles TMU
LocationPensacola, Florida
Engine270ci Hemi V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior color Parisian Blue/Sapphire White
Interior colorBlue/White

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Video gallery

1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible Top Down Function
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1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible Engine Bay
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Description

Introduced as part of Dodge’s new “Forward Look” design program under stylist Virgil Exner, the 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer was the premier offering in Dodge’s lineup and a showcase of the company’s dramatic styling transformation during the mid-1950s.

The car’s sleek body, lower profile, wraparound windshield, and distinctive two-tone paint schemes gave it a modern appearance that helped Dodge compete with rivals from Ford, Chevrolet, and Plymouth. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, the Lancer offered upscale trim, abundant chrome, and a well-appointed interior. Power came from Dodge’s new Super Red Ram V8 engines, with options ranging up to 270 horsepower when equipped with the four-barrel carburetor and PowerFlite automatic transmission.

This Convertible, one of 3,302 built for 1955, was refurbished in 2006, when it was refinished in its original two-tone color combination of Parisian Blue and Sapphire White. It is outfitted with a black power-operated convertible top and is powered by a Super Red Ram 270ci Hemi OHV V8 engine with a two-barrel Stromberg carburetor, mated to Chrysler’s PowerFlite two-speed automatic transmission.

Features include chrome fins in the rear, a dual exhaust system, 15” steel wheels with covers and Coker Classic wide whitewall tires, power steering and power-assisted drum brakes, a 6-volt electrical system, AM radio, heater, and power-operated front seat.

This 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible is now offered with a clean Florida title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Parisian Blue and Sapphire White paint

  • Black power-operated convertible top

  • Two-tone Cord grain vinyl/cloth upholstery

  • Two-tone steering wheel with horn ring

  • Super Red Ram 270ci Hemi OHV V8 engine with a two-barrel Stromberg carburetor

  • Chrysler PowerFlite 2-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome fins in the rear

  • Dual exhaust system

  • 15" steel wheels

  • Power steering and power-assisted drum brakes

  • 6-volt electrical system

  • AM radio

  • Heater

  • Clock

Service

  • The seller states the following work has been completed in preparation for the sale:

    • All-points engine tune-up

    • All four wheel cylinders were removed and serviced

    • Replaced rear wheel cylinders

    • Replaced rear brake shoes

    • Replaced fuses and bulbs

  • Coker Classic wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Some cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws from a 2006 restoration

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Radio sometimes malfunctions

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible acquired it in March 2026.

Additional Information

The seller states, “A restoration on this 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible was completed in 2006, and the car remains in very good condition, with only mild signs of wear and use. The restoration included a repaint in the car's factory-correct two-tone color combination of Parisian Blue and Sapphire White, which has no significant blemishes.

“The chrome, body-side trim, and glass appear in very good condition. No issues are reported with the black convertible top’s power operation, or with the steering, suspension, or braking systems.

“The powertrain features the correct Super Red Ram Hemi V8 engine, which was standard equipment on Custom Royal models. No starting, shifting, or performance issues with the powertrain. The original radio is temperamental and sometimes goes in and out. It’s original, so I let it be.

“This mid-century classic has benefitted from a high-quality restoration that continues to shine.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Convertible

Sold after for
$25,500
Seller
PhilMancari_8513
PhilMancari_8513
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC
Bids15
Views9,633

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