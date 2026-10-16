Auction ended.

1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe Sedan
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Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN548M10176
Mileage indicated83,200 Miles TMU
LocationDeer Park, Washington
Engine324ci Rocket V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size
Exterior colorGreen/White
Interior colorGreen

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For 1954, the all-new Oldsmobile 88 had been completely reimagined and redesigned. With a longer, lower body, wraparound front and rear glass, and restyled body panels, the 1954 model brought the 88 to new heights. Also new for 1954 was the 324ci "Rocket" V8, offering buyers both more horsepower and more cubic inches than previously. Available in a variety of configurations including both a four-door sedan and hardtop, the new 88 appealed to many as the new Oldsmobile passenger car standard.

This 1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe four-door sedan is powered by a 324ci Rocket V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission. It features manual windows, an AM radio, full wheel covers, and a generous amount of exterior brightwork. Finished in green/white two-tone paint with a green interior, this 88 also features power steering and power brakes.

Acquired by the seller in 2010, this Olds 88 comes with a set of uninstalled 15" "smoothie" wheels.

This 1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 324ci Rocket V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (548M10176) decodes as:

    • 54 - 1954 model year

    • M - Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 10176 - Production sequence number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • Trim 82 - Dark Green/Light Green cloth interior

    • Paint 30-60 - Glacier Green (30) lower body color, Polar White (60) upper body color

    • ACC U2 - Power 4-way front seat

  • Heater

  • AM radio

  • Manual windows

  • Power 4-way front seat

  • 15" steel wheels with wheel covers

  • Fender skirts

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Dual side mirrors

Known Imperfections

  • Paint scratches and chips

  • Body corrosion

  • Headliner is stained

  • Seat and carpet wear

  • The tires are old

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2010.

Included Items

  • Various spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, "The body work and paint job are good but not show quality, with a few spots of rust trying to come through. The original interior was not redone and the engine has not been beautified. The brake system is good with a new master cylinder and lightly used brake pads."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
Mitchell521
Mitchell521
$1,600
Seller
EF_xuwr88
EF_xuwr88
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids3
Views5,807

Comments & bids

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Mitchell521's avatar
Mitchell521
Oct 16 at 7:00 PM
$1,100bid placed 
AlanRetzler_bbzf's avatar
AlanRetzler_bbzf
Oct 9 at 12:31 AM
$1,000bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Oct 3 at 9:41 PM
$500bid placed 

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