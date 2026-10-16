1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe Sedan
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
For 1954, the all-new Oldsmobile 88 had been completely reimagined and redesigned. With a longer, lower body, wraparound front and rear glass, and restyled body panels, the 1954 model brought the 88 to new heights. Also new for 1954 was the 324ci "Rocket" V8, offering buyers both more horsepower and more cubic inches than previously. Available in a variety of configurations including both a four-door sedan and hardtop, the new 88 appealed to many as the new Oldsmobile passenger car standard.
This 1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe four-door sedan is powered by a 324ci Rocket V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission. It features manual windows, an AM radio, full wheel covers, and a generous amount of exterior brightwork. Finished in green/white two-tone paint with a green interior, this 88 also features power steering and power brakes.
Acquired by the seller in 2010, this Olds 88 comes with a set of uninstalled 15" "smoothie" wheels.
This 1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
324ci Rocket V8
Automatic transmission
Power steering
Power brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (548M10176) decodes as:
54 - 1954 model year
M - Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant
10176 - Production sequence number
The trim tag decodes as:
Trim 82 - Dark Green/Light Green cloth interior
Paint 30-60 - Glacier Green (30) lower body color, Polar White (60) upper body color
ACC U2 - Power 4-way front seat
Heater
AM radio
Manual windows
Power 4-way front seat
15" steel wheels with wheel covers
Fender skirts
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Dual side mirrors
Known Imperfections
Paint scratches and chips
Body corrosion
Headliner is stained
Seat and carpet wear
The tires are old
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2010.
Included Items
Various spare parts
Additional Information
The seller states, "The body work and paint job are good but not show quality, with a few spots of rust trying to come through. The original interior was not redone and the engine has not been beautified. The brake system is good with a new master cylinder and lightly used brake pads."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.