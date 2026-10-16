Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For 1954, the all-new Oldsmobile 88 had been completely reimagined and redesigned. With a longer, lower body, wraparound front and rear glass, and restyled body panels, the 1954 model brought the 88 to new heights. Also new for 1954 was the 324ci "Rocket" V8, offering buyers both more horsepower and more cubic inches than previously. Available in a variety of configurations including both a four-door sedan and hardtop, the new 88 appealed to many as the new Oldsmobile passenger car standard.

This 1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe four-door sedan is powered by a 324ci Rocket V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission. It features manual windows, an AM radio, full wheel covers, and a generous amount of exterior brightwork. Finished in green/white two-tone paint with a green interior, this 88 also features power steering and power brakes.

Acquired by the seller in 2010, this Olds 88 comes with a set of uninstalled 15" "smoothie" wheels.

This 1954 Oldsmobile 88 Deluxe is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

324ci Rocket V8

Automatic transmission

Power steering

Power brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (548M10176) decodes as: 54 - 1954 model year M - Lansing, Michigan, assembly plant 10176 - Production sequence number

The trim tag decodes as: Trim 82 - Dark Green/Light Green cloth interior Paint 30-60 - Glacier Green (30) lower body color, Polar White (60) upper body color ACC U2 - Power 4-way front seat

Heater

AM radio

Manual windows

Power 4-way front seat

15" steel wheels with wheel covers

Fender skirts

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Dual side mirrors

Known Imperfections

Paint scratches and chips

Body corrosion

Headliner is stained

Seat and carpet wear

The tires are old

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2010.

Included Items

Various spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, "The body work and paint job are good but not show quality, with a few spots of rust trying to come through. The original interior was not redone and the engine has not been beautified. The brake system is good with a new master cylinder and lightly used brake pads."