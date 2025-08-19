1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161
Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
“You’ve seen other new cars for ’54, but nothing as exciting as this.” Famed designer Howard “Dutch” Darrin created a striking fiberglass body sports car, with its small crescent grille and unique sliding doors, and Kaiser Motor Company agreed to build it. The folding top could be set in three positions, including a unique “Landau” setting. Below was a modified chassis from Kaiser’s Henry J compact car and a 161ci L-head “Hurricane” engine, good for zero to 60 in 16.3 seconds. Only 435 of these dramatically styled Kaiser-Darrin 161s were built.
Bill Snook purchased this Darrin in 1985 to add to his collection of Kaiser-Darrin cars, and at the time the notarized Ohio Odometer Reading Disclosure Statement noted an odometer reading of just 2,607 miles. It now shows approximately 5,200 miles, a mere 2,600 of which have been added under current ownership.
In 2000 the 46-year-old fiberglass body was refreshed and repainted in factory Pine Tint. At the same time the engine compartment and engine were detailed. In 2014 a new top and side curtains using original style vinyl material was fabricated and installed. That same year it was shown at the AACA National Meet and based on its originality received its first Junior award.
Over the last two years, the car's fuel pump has been rebuilt and various fluids have been replaced.
This 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.
Highlights
Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection
Number 86 of 435 built
AACA Junior award
Finished in Pine Tint with Green Pin Crush Vinyl interior
Signature sliding “pocket” doors
Distinctive landau-style folding top
161 cu in (2.6L) inline-six engine
3-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Fiberglass body construction
Distinctive landau-style folding top
Optional chrome wire wheel hubcaps
Lightweight ladder-type frame
Column-mounted shifter for front bench seating
The chassis number (161001086) decodes as:
161 – Willys-built 161ci Hurricane F-head six-cylinder engine
001086 – Sequential production serial number, indicating the 86th Darrin produced
Servicing & Documentation
Service receipts dating to 2000 are included with the sale
Late 2025: Oil and filter service, brakes bled, and coolant serviced
March 2026: Fuel pump rebuilt and fuel filter replaced
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and scratches are present
Bumpers are original with slight fading and scratches
Cracks in steering wheel paint
Ownership History
This 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.
Included Items
Side curtains
Spare tire
10 yards original-style Green Pin Crush vinyl trim
1954 Kaiser brochure
Kaiser-Darrin Owner's Kit (including Owner's Manual, Owners Service Policy, and Owners Identification Card)
KFOCI Handbook CD - Version 5.0
Additional Information
The seller states, “The original color Pine Tint paint is in very nice condition after 26 years with only a few minor chips, cracks, and scratches. The body including the doors hood, and deck lid are very nice. The paint is shiny and glossy. The bumpers are original with slight fading and scratches. The sliding pocket doors work as expected. The 3-position folding top was new in 2014 and works in all positions.
“The seat upholstery, door panels, dash, and carpet are original and in serviceable condition. A rubber mat has been installed on the driver side floor to protect the original carpeting. New, original style vinyl seat upholstery accompanies the car, but not installed. The steering wheel was repainted during the refresh in 2000 and is starting to show some light cracks.
“The original 161ci, 90hp Willys Hurricane F-head engine starts easily, idles smoothly, and runs well. The manual 3-speed gearbox is equipped with overdrive that shifts and works well. The engine compartment shows all the correct decals, foam ring, and plug wires.
“The original 15" steel wheels were repainted body color when the body was refreshed. The BFGoodrich bias ply 5.90-15 wide whitewall tires and tubes were new in 2018 with only 1,200 miles since. The optional chrome wire wheel hubcaps are in good shape.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.