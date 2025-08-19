1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$38,000
1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (175)

Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN161001086
Mileage indicated5,200 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
Engine161ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPine Tint
Interior colorGreen

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 Test Drive
Play
1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 Walk Around
Play

Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“You’ve seen other new cars for ’54, but nothing as exciting as this.” Famed designer Howard “Dutch” Darrin created a striking fiberglass body sports car, with its small crescent grille and unique sliding doors, and Kaiser Motor Company agreed to build it. The folding top could be set in three positions, including a unique “Landau” setting. Below was a modified chassis from Kaiser’s Henry J compact car and a 161ci L-head “Hurricane” engine, good for zero to 60 in 16.3 seconds. Only 435 of these dramatically styled Kaiser-Darrin 161s were built.

Bill Snook purchased this Darrin in 1985 to add to his collection of Kaiser-Darrin cars, and at the time the notarized Ohio Odometer Reading Disclosure Statement noted an odometer reading of just 2,607 miles. It now shows approximately 5,200 miles, a mere 2,600 of which have been added under current ownership.

In 2000 the 46-year-old fiberglass body was refreshed and repainted in factory Pine Tint. At the same time the engine compartment and engine were detailed. In 2014 a new top and side curtains using original style vinyl material was fabricated and installed. That same year it was shown at the AACA National Meet and based on its originality received its first Junior award.

Over the last two years, the car's fuel pump has been rebuilt and various fluids have been replaced.

This 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • Number 86 of 435 built

  • AACA Junior award

  • Finished in Pine Tint with Green Pin Crush Vinyl interior

  • Signature sliding “pocket” doors

  • Distinctive landau-style folding top

  • 161 cu in (2.6L) inline-six engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Fiberglass body construction

  • Distinctive landau-style folding top

  • Optional chrome wire wheel hubcaps

  • Lightweight ladder-type frame

  • Column-mounted shifter for front bench seating

  • The chassis number (161001086) decodes as:

    • 161 – Willys-built 161ci Hurricane F-head six-cylinder engine

    • 001086 – Sequential production serial number, indicating the 86th Darrin produced

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service receipts dating to 2000 are included with the sale

  • Late 2025: Oil and filter service, brakes bled, and coolant serviced

  • March 2026: Fuel pump rebuilt and fuel filter replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and scratches are present

  • Bumpers are original with slight fading and scratches

  • Cracks in steering wheel paint

Ownership History

This 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

  • Side curtains

  • Spare tire

  • 10 yards original-style Green Pin Crush vinyl trim

  • 1954 Kaiser brochure

  • Kaiser-Darrin Owner's Kit (including Owner's Manual, Owners Service Policy, and Owners Identification Card)

  • KFOCI Handbook CD - Version 5.0

Additional Information

The seller states, “The original color Pine Tint paint is in very nice condition after 26 years with only a few minor chips, cracks, and scratches. The body including the doors hood, and deck lid are very nice. The paint is shiny and glossy. The bumpers are original with slight fading and scratches. The sliding pocket doors work as expected. The 3-position folding top was new in 2014 and works in all positions.

“The seat upholstery, door panels, dash, and carpet are original and in serviceable condition. A rubber mat has been installed on the driver side floor to protect the original carpeting. New, original style vinyl seat upholstery accompanies the car, but not installed. The steering wheel was repainted during the refresh in 2000 and is starting to show some light cracks.

“The original 161ci, 90hp Willys Hurricane F-head engine starts easily, idles smoothly, and runs well. The manual 3-speed gearbox is equipped with overdrive that shifts and works well. The engine compartment shows all the correct decals, foam ring, and plug wires.

“The original 15" steel wheels were repainted body color when the body was refreshed. The BFGoodrich bias ply 5.90-15 wide whitewall tires and tubes were new in 2018 with only 1,200 miles since. The optional chrome wire wheel hubcaps are in good shape.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Receipts: 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161

Service History: 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 · No reserve

Current bid
GMguy01
GMguy01
$38,000
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids4
Views8,978

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

GMguy01's avatar
GMguy01
Sep 22 at 3:12 PM
$38,000bid placed 
HZ_zlirgf's avatar
HZ_zlirgf
Sep 14 at 8:27 PM
$37,500bid placed 
pasorodder's avatar
pasorodder
Sep 14 at 6:53 AM
$35,000bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 14 at 1:46 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026