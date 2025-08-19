Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“You’ve seen other new cars for ’54, but nothing as exciting as this.” Famed designer Howard “Dutch” Darrin created a striking fiberglass body sports car, with its small crescent grille and unique sliding doors, and Kaiser Motor Company agreed to build it. The folding top could be set in three positions, including a unique “Landau” setting. Below was a modified chassis from Kaiser’s Henry J compact car and a 161ci L-head “Hurricane” engine, good for zero to 60 in 16.3 seconds. Only 435 of these dramatically styled Kaiser-Darrin 161s were built.

Bill Snook purchased this Darrin in 1985 to add to his collection of Kaiser-Darrin cars, and at the time the notarized Ohio Odometer Reading Disclosure Statement noted an odometer reading of just 2,607 miles. It now shows approximately 5,200 miles, a mere 2,600 of which have been added under current ownership.

In 2000 the 46-year-old fiberglass body was refreshed and repainted in factory Pine Tint. At the same time the engine compartment and engine were detailed. In 2014 a new top and side curtains using original style vinyl material was fabricated and installed. That same year it was shown at the AACA National Meet and based on its originality received its first Junior award.

Over the last two years, the car's fuel pump has been rebuilt and various fluids have been replaced.

This 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Number 86 of 435 built

AACA Junior award

Finished in Pine Tint with Green Pin Crush Vinyl interior

Signature sliding “pocket” doors

Distinctive landau-style folding top

161 cu in (2.6L) inline-six engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Fiberglass body construction

Distinctive landau-style folding top

Optional chrome wire wheel hubcaps

Lightweight ladder-type frame

Column-mounted shifter for front bench seating

The chassis number (161001086) decodes as: 161 – Willys-built 161ci Hurricane F-head six-cylinder engine 001086 – Sequential production serial number, indicating the 86th Darrin produced



Servicing & Documentation

Service receipts dating to 2000 are included with the sale

Late 2025 : Oil and filter service, brakes bled, and coolant serviced

March 2026: Fuel pump rebuilt and fuel filter replaced

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and scratches are present

Bumpers are original with slight fading and scratches

Cracks in steering wheel paint

Ownership History

This 1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161 is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

Side curtains

Spare tire

10 yards original-style Green Pin Crush vinyl trim

1954 Kaiser brochure

Kaiser-Darrin Owner's Kit (including Owner's Manual, Owners Service Policy, and Owners Identification Card)

KFOCI Handbook CD - Version 5.0

Additional Information

The seller states, “The original color Pine Tint paint is in very nice condition after 26 years with only a few minor chips, cracks, and scratches. The body including the doors hood, and deck lid are very nice. The paint is shiny and glossy. The bumpers are original with slight fading and scratches. The sliding pocket doors work as expected. The 3-position folding top was new in 2014 and works in all positions.

“The seat upholstery, door panels, dash, and carpet are original and in serviceable condition. A rubber mat has been installed on the driver side floor to protect the original carpeting. New, original style vinyl seat upholstery accompanies the car, but not installed. The steering wheel was repainted during the refresh in 2000 and is starting to show some light cracks.

“The original 161ci, 90hp Willys Hurricane F-head engine starts easily, idles smoothly, and runs well. The manual 3-speed gearbox is equipped with overdrive that shifts and works well. The engine compartment shows all the correct decals, foam ring, and plug wires.

“The original 15" steel wheels were repainted body color when the body was refreshed. The BFGoodrich bias ply 5.90-15 wide whitewall tires and tubes were new in 2018 with only 1,200 miles since. The optional chrome wire wheel hubcaps are in good shape.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com