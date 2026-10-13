Auction ended.

1954 Ford F-250

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
1954 Ford F-250
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (77)

Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF25D4P13329
Mileage indicated22,350 Miles TMU
LocationMenasha, Wisconsin
Engine221ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray

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Description

Introduced in 1953, the second-generation F-series brought a lot to the table in the form of new engine options, available power brakes, and even the option of a Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission. Newly available engines included the 223ci “Cost Clipper” inline six, and the optional “Power King” 239ci Y-block V8, which replaced the dated Flathead V8s previously available.

This generation of F-series trucks helped bridge the gap between the workhorses of yesteryear, and the everyday pickups soon to follow in the 1960s.

This 1954 Ford F-250 was purchased by the seller in 2015, after which the truck was treated to a body-off refurbishment to its current condition. Under the hood is a Weber carbureted 223ci inline six-cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission. Other features include seatbelts, a 12-volt electrical system conversion, power brakes, and stained wood bed slats.

This 1954 Ford F-250 is now offered with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Decade-plus ownership

  • Body-off refurbishment 2015-2016

  • 223ci inline-six

  • Automatic transmission

  • Red paint over gray interior

  • Power front disc brakes

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

Factory Equipment

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Painted bumpers

  • Running boards

  • Dual sideview mirrors

  • Stamped tailgate

Modifications

  • Automatic transmission

  • Weber carburetor

  • Gas tank relocated to under truck bed

  • Dual exhaust

  • 12-volt electrical conversion including the addition of an alternator

  • Harley-style tailpipes

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Seat belts

  • Stained wood bed floor

Known Imperfections

  • Hood does not align correctly

  • Paint chips as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states that they purchased this vehicle in August of 2015, at which time they shipped it to Wisconsin where it was stripped down to the frame for an overhaul. Additional Information

A photo showing the serial number stamped on the frame can be seen in the gallery.

From the seller, “I was born in 1954 at the Twin City, Minnesota, Ford plant. That same year I was purchased by a farmer in Chicago City, Minnesota. I was given the name of Lucille after the farmer’s wife who was the one that typically drove me while on the farm. I stayed on the farm for 59 years until the farmer’s neighbor bought me in 2013 and literally put me out to pasture where my bed was used to hold a billboard promoting the neighbor’s business.

I was then purchased by my current owner in August 2015 when I was shipped to Wisconsin where a professional body shop stripped me down to my frame.

I was painted back to my original red color and rebuilt piece by piece to get me back to my original form. However, my current owner updated a few of my original items, such as adding seat belts, an alternator, 12 volt electrical system, stained wood truck bed, power brakes and an automatic transmission.

At the same time I was being put back together, my original 223 'Cost Clipper' inline six-cylinder engine was rebuilt. My current owner has driven me approximately 500 miles/summer since September 2016, when I was delivered to him. In addition, my entire engine and body have been taken care of by professionals focused on the restoration and maintenance of vintage vehicles such as myself since August 2015."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1954 Ford F-250

Sold to
DannyMcCartney_up0i
DannyMcCartney_up0i
$18,725
Seller
Danimal09
Danimal09
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids11
Views10,346

Comments & bids

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DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 13 at 11:35 AM
$17,500bid placed 
DanielSmith_d40t's avatar
DanielSmith_d40t
Oct 13 at 1:25 AM
$16,250bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 7 at 6:47 PM
$16,000bid placed 
MS_8llop6q's avatar
MS_8llop6q
Oct 4 at 12:39 PM
$15,000bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 3 at 7:51 PM
$13,000bid placed 
ErnestoCosme_h3gd's avatar
ErnestoCosme_h3gd
Oct 2 at 9:41 PM
$11,000bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 2 at 1:51 PM
$10,000bid placed 
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al_38g0oz
Oct 2 at 1:43 AM
$7,750bid placed 
MS_8llop6q's avatar
MS_8llop6q
Oct 1 at 9:12 PM
$7,500bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Sep 29 at 6:35 PM
$7,000bid placed 
EdwardStucker_pnso's avatar
EdwardStucker_pnso
Sep 29 at 5:52 PM
$500bid placed 

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