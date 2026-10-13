1954 Ford F-250
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1953, the second-generation F-series brought a lot to the table in the form of new engine options, available power brakes, and even the option of a Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission. Newly available engines included the 223ci “Cost Clipper” inline six, and the optional “Power King” 239ci Y-block V8, which replaced the dated Flathead V8s previously available.
This generation of F-series trucks helped bridge the gap between the workhorses of yesteryear, and the everyday pickups soon to follow in the 1960s.
This 1954 Ford F-250 was purchased by the seller in 2015, after which the truck was treated to a body-off refurbishment to its current condition. Under the hood is a Weber carbureted 223ci inline six-cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission. Other features include seatbelts, a 12-volt electrical system conversion, power brakes, and stained wood bed slats.
This 1954 Ford F-250 is now offered with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Decade-plus ownership
Body-off refurbishment 2015-2016
223ci inline-six
Automatic transmission
Red paint over gray interior
Power front disc brakes
12-volt electrical conversion
Factory Equipment
16-inch steel wheels
Painted bumpers
Running boards
Dual sideview mirrors
Stamped tailgate
Modifications
Automatic transmission
Weber carburetor
Gas tank relocated to under truck bed
Dual exhaust
12-volt electrical conversion including the addition of an alternator
Harley-style tailpipes
Power front disc brakes
Seat belts
Stained wood bed floor
Known Imperfections
Hood does not align correctly
Paint chips as shown in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller states that they purchased this vehicle in August of 2015, at which time they shipped it to Wisconsin where it was stripped down to the frame for an overhaul. Additional Information
A photo showing the serial number stamped on the frame can be seen in the gallery.
From the seller, “I was born in 1954 at the Twin City, Minnesota, Ford plant. That same year I was purchased by a farmer in Chicago City, Minnesota. I was given the name of Lucille after the farmer’s wife who was the one that typically drove me while on the farm. I stayed on the farm for 59 years until the farmer’s neighbor bought me in 2013 and literally put me out to pasture where my bed was used to hold a billboard promoting the neighbor’s business.
I was then purchased by my current owner in August 2015 when I was shipped to Wisconsin where a professional body shop stripped me down to my frame.
I was painted back to my original red color and rebuilt piece by piece to get me back to my original form. However, my current owner updated a few of my original items, such as adding seat belts, an alternator, 12 volt electrical system, stained wood truck bed, power brakes and an automatic transmission.
At the same time I was being put back together, my original 223 'Cost Clipper' inline six-cylinder engine was rebuilt. My current owner has driven me approximately 500 miles/summer since September 2016, when I was delivered to him. In addition, my entire engine and body have been taken care of by professionals focused on the restoration and maintenance of vintage vehicles such as myself since August 2015."
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