Description

Introduced in 1953, the second-generation F-series brought a lot to the table in the form of new engine options, available power brakes, and even the option of a Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission. Newly available engines included the 223ci “Cost Clipper” inline six, and the optional “Power King” 239ci Y-block V8, which replaced the dated Flathead V8s previously available.

This generation of F-series trucks helped bridge the gap between the workhorses of yesteryear, and the everyday pickups soon to follow in the 1960s.

This 1954 Ford F-250 was purchased by the seller in 2015, after which the truck was treated to a body-off refurbishment to its current condition. Under the hood is a Weber carbureted 223ci inline six-cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission. Other features include seatbelts, a 12-volt electrical system conversion, power brakes, and stained wood bed slats.

This 1954 Ford F-250 is now offered with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Decade-plus ownership

Body-off refurbishment 2015-2016

223ci inline-six

Automatic transmission

Red paint over gray interior

Power front disc brakes

12-volt electrical conversion

Factory Equipment

16-inch steel wheels

Painted bumpers

Running boards

Dual sideview mirrors

Stamped tailgate

Modifications

Automatic transmission

Weber carburetor

Gas tank relocated to under truck bed

Dual exhaust

12-volt electrical conversion including the addition of an alternator

Harley-style tailpipes

Power front disc brakes

Seat belts

Stained wood bed floor

Known Imperfections

Hood does not align correctly

Paint chips as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states that they purchased this vehicle in August of 2015, at which time they shipped it to Wisconsin where it was stripped down to the frame for an overhaul. Additional Information

A photo showing the serial number stamped on the frame can be seen in the gallery.

From the seller, “I was born in 1954 at the Twin City, Minnesota, Ford plant. That same year I was purchased by a farmer in Chicago City, Minnesota. I was given the name of Lucille after the farmer’s wife who was the one that typically drove me while on the farm. I stayed on the farm for 59 years until the farmer’s neighbor bought me in 2013 and literally put me out to pasture where my bed was used to hold a billboard promoting the neighbor’s business.

I was then purchased by my current owner in August 2015 when I was shipped to Wisconsin where a professional body shop stripped me down to my frame.

I was painted back to my original red color and rebuilt piece by piece to get me back to my original form. However, my current owner updated a few of my original items, such as adding seat belts, an alternator, 12 volt electrical system, stained wood truck bed, power brakes and an automatic transmission.

At the same time I was being put back together, my original 223 'Cost Clipper' inline six-cylinder engine was rebuilt. My current owner has driven me approximately 500 miles/summer since September 2016, when I was delivered to him. In addition, my entire engine and body have been taken care of by professionals focused on the restoration and maintenance of vintage vehicles such as myself since August 2015."