Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Chevrolet Advance Design series pickup was the bowtie brand’s first major redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946, and sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles. As the Advance Design series rolled into the 1950s, changes were few, yet Chevrolet continued to outsell their rivals, and production of the series continued all the way into 1955.

This ‘54 Chevy was inherited by the seller from their grandfather, who reported that it was owned by their uncle previously. The truck has been repainted metallic blue, and its bench seat has been recovered with blue cloth upholstery. Power comes from a 235ci Thrift-Master inline-six that is fed by a replacement carburetor topped with an open-element air cleaner. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, a cowl vent, a chrome grille, running boards, 16” steel wheels, drum brakes, wood stake sides, and a JVC head unit.

This 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup is now offered at no reserve with a jack, a lug wrench an oil bath air cleaner, a spare tire, a spare tire mount, and a clean Utah title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term family ownership

Metallic blue paint

Blue cloth upholstery

Replacement carburetor

JVC AM/FM/CD stereo with inverter

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 235ci Thrift-Master inline-six

Four-speed manual transmission

Factory wood bed floor

Six-volt electrical system

16” steel wheels

Drum brakes

Modifications

JVC head unit with 6-volt inverter

Wood stake sides

Aftermarket carburetor

Open-element air cleaner

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the engine was rebuilt approximately 1,000 miles ago along with installation of an aftermarket carburetor and replacement of the radiator.

Known Imperfections

Wood bed floor is worn

Hood misaligned

Mismatched side-view mirrors

Tires are old

Various scratches and areas of bubbling paint

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

Per the seller, the truck was owned by their great-great-uncle and spent time with their grandfather before being passed down to them.

Included Items