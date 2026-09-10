35-Years-Family-Owned 1954 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup 4-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Chevrolet Advance Design series pickup was the bowtie brand’s first major redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946, and sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles. As the Advance Design series rolled into the 1950s, changes were few, yet Chevrolet continued to outsell their rivals, and production of the series continued all the way into 1955.
This ‘54 Chevy was inherited by the seller from their grandfather, who reported that it was owned by their uncle previously. The truck has been repainted metallic blue, and its bench seat has been recovered with blue cloth upholstery. Power comes from a 235ci Thrift-Master inline-six that is fed by a replacement carburetor topped with an open-element air cleaner. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, a cowl vent, a chrome grille, running boards, 16” steel wheels, drum brakes, wood stake sides, and a JVC head unit.
This 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup is now offered at no reserve with a jack, a lug wrench an oil bath air cleaner, a spare tire, a spare tire mount, and a clean Utah title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term family ownership
Metallic blue paint
Blue cloth upholstery
Replacement carburetor
JVC AM/FM/CD stereo with inverter
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 235ci Thrift-Master inline-six
Four-speed manual transmission
Factory wood bed floor
Six-volt electrical system
16” steel wheels
Drum brakes
Modifications
JVC head unit with 6-volt inverter
Wood stake sides
Aftermarket carburetor
Open-element air cleaner
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that the engine was rebuilt approximately 1,000 miles ago along with installation of an aftermarket carburetor and replacement of the radiator.
Known Imperfections
Wood bed floor is worn
Hood misaligned
Mismatched side-view mirrors
Tires are old
Various scratches and areas of bubbling paint
Corrosion on underbody components
Ownership History
Per the seller, the truck was owned by their great-great-uncle and spent time with their grandfather before being passed down to them.
Included Items
Jack
Lug wrench
Oil bath air cleaner
Spare tire
Spare tire mount (bent)
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.