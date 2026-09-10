35-Years-Family-Owned 1954 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup 4-Speed

No reserve
$12,250
35-Years-Family-Owned 1954 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup 4-Speed
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Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINH540014291
Mileage indicated74,350 Miles TMU
LocationRiverdale, Utah
Engine235ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorMetallic Blue
Interior colorBlue

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Chevrolet Advance Design series pickup was the bowtie brand’s first major redesign since the end of World War II. Unveiled in May 1947, these trucks were wider, longer, and lower than the prewar holdovers sold until 1946, and sported a thoroughly modern look and a stronger, more rigid chassis as well as an innovative rear-hinged “alligator” hood. These advancements prioritized driver comfort and helped transition pickups from purely industrial tools to personal-use vehicles. As the Advance Design series rolled into the 1950s, changes were few, yet Chevrolet continued to outsell their rivals, and production of the series continued all the way into 1955.

This ‘54 Chevy was inherited by the seller from their grandfather, who reported that it was owned by their uncle previously. The truck has been repainted metallic blue, and its bench seat has been recovered with blue cloth upholstery. Power comes from a 235ci Thrift-Master inline-six that is fed by a replacement carburetor topped with an open-element air cleaner. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, a cowl vent, a chrome grille, running boards, 16” steel wheels, drum brakes, wood stake sides, and a JVC head unit.

This 1954 Chevrolet 3100 pickup is now offered at no reserve with a jack, a lug wrench an oil bath air cleaner, a spare tire, a spare tire mount, and a clean Utah title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term family ownership

  • Metallic blue paint

  • Blue cloth upholstery

  • Replacement carburetor

  • JVC AM/FM/CD stereo with inverter

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 235ci Thrift-Master inline-six

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Factory wood bed floor

  • Six-volt electrical system

  • 16” steel wheels

  • Drum brakes

Modifications

  • JVC head unit with 6-volt inverter

  • Wood stake sides

  • Aftermarket carburetor

  • Open-element air cleaner

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the engine was rebuilt approximately 1,000 miles ago along with installation of an aftermarket carburetor and replacement of the radiator.

Known Imperfections

  • Wood bed floor is worn

  • Hood misaligned

  • Mismatched side-view mirrors

  • Tires are old

  • Various scratches and areas of bubbling paint

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

  • Per the seller, the truck was owned by their great-great-uncle and spent time with their grandfather before being passed down to them.

Included Items

  • Jack

  • Lug wrench

  • Oil bath air cleaner

  • Spare tire

  • Spare tire mount (bent)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

35-Years-Family-Owned 1954 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
DannyMcCartney_up0i
DannyMcCartney_up0i
$12,250
Seller
cs_0hbcgq
cs_0hbcgq
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids14
Views13,693

Comments & bids

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DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Sep 10 at 5:42 PM
$12,250bid placed 
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Builder-5ubt93si
Sep 10 at 5:14 PM
$12,000bid placed 
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DannyMcCartney_up0i
Sep 10 at 3:26 PM
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sherwoodmann_iql5
Sep 10 at 2:05 PM
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Builder-5ubt93si
Sep 9 at 11:14 PM
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DannyMcCartney_up0i
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Builder-5ubt93si
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JT_snf32r
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KateLovesMath
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