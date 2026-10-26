Auction ended.

350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100

Bid to $16,000 on 10/26/26
Result
350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF10R3K20643
Mileage indicated64,750 Miles TMU
LocationCoram, New York
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorGray

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1953 Ford F-100 - Idling & Driving
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Description

Introduced for the 1953 model year, the second-generation Ford F-Series brought updated styling, improved comfort, and the debut of the now-iconic F-100 model designation. Combining rugged utility with a more refined cab design, the 1953 F-100 has become one of the most recognizable American pickup trucks and a popular platform for customization.

This 1953 Ford F-100 is powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission. Finished in white over custom gray cloth upholstery, the truck is equipped with a louvered hood, rear bumper delete, smooth tailgate, and gray 15-inch steel wheels with beauty rings and polished lug covers.

Additional modifications include an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan, replacement cedar wood bed floor, a lowered suspension, VDO instrumentation, and a Lecarra steering wheel. The seller further notes that the fuel system has been upgraded with an electric fuel pump and filter, braided fuel lines, a replacement Royal Air four-barrel carburetor, and an HEI distributor.

The truck has been with its current owner for approximately four years.

This modified 1953 Ford F-100 is now offered with New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 3-speed TH350 automatic transmission

  • Finished in white over custom gray cloth upholstery

  • Gray 15" steel wheels with beauty rings and polished lug covers

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (F10R3K20643) decodes as:

    • F10 – F-100 ½-ton pickup

    • R – 239ci Flathead V8 engine

    • 3 – 1953 model year

    • K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 20643 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Chevrolet V8 and TH350 transmission swap

    • Royal Air four-barrel carburetor

    • HEI distributor

    • Electric fuel pump and braided fuel lines

    • Aluminum intake manifold

    • Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan

    • Polished air cleaner

    • JEGS Polished valve covers

    • Front disc brake conversion and aftermarket brake booster

  • Exterior:

    • Plymouth Volare front clip suspension and rear lowering springs

    • Louvered hood

    • Replacement cedar wood bed floor

    • Smooth tailgate and rear bumper delete

    • Firehawk Indy 500 tires

  • Interior:

    • Custom gray cloth upholstery

    • Modern bench seat with headrests

    • Lecarra steering wheel

    • VDO instrumentation

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Replacement exhaust manifolds are needed

  • Headliner separating at the front seam

  • Missing sun visors

Ownership History

The seller acquired this F-100 in 2022 and reports having used it for projects and car shows.

Additional Information

This 1953 Ford F-100 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100

Last bid
LESMY
LESMY
$16,000
Seller
kh_n02w66
kh_n02w66
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids11
Views10,487

Comments & bids

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LESMY's avatar
LESMY
Oct 26 at 6:25 PM
$16,000bid placed 
tbaker394's avatar
tbaker394
Oct 26 at 6:19 PM
$15,750bid placed 
Florida_Jason's avatar
Florida_Jason
Oct 26 at 5:57 PM
$15,250bid placed 
Bcm4082's avatar
Bcm4082
Oct 26 at 1:42 PM
$15,000bid placed 
JPO17's avatar
JPO17
Oct 26 at 12:22 PM
$13,000bid placed 
sammedders' avatar
sammedders
Oct 26 at 5:33 AM
$12,500bid placed 
JPO17's avatar
JPO17
Oct 19 at 12:41 AM
$12,000bid placed 
MC_8bu8gt's avatar
MC_8bu8gt
Oct 19 at 12:33 AM
$10,500bid placed 
JPO17's avatar
JPO17
Oct 13 at 12:58 AM
$10,000bid placed 
CarvellTatuem_'s avatar
CarvellTatuem_
Oct 12 at 11:18 PM
$1,500bid placed 
JP-10269's avatar
JP-10269
Oct 12 at 4:41 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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