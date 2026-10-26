350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1953 model year, the second-generation Ford F-Series brought updated styling, improved comfort, and the debut of the now-iconic F-100 model designation. Combining rugged utility with a more refined cab design, the 1953 F-100 has become one of the most recognizable American pickup trucks and a popular platform for customization.
This 1953 Ford F-100 is powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission. Finished in white over custom gray cloth upholstery, the truck is equipped with a louvered hood, rear bumper delete, smooth tailgate, and gray 15-inch steel wheels with beauty rings and polished lug covers.
Additional modifications include an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan, replacement cedar wood bed floor, a lowered suspension, VDO instrumentation, and a Lecarra steering wheel. The seller further notes that the fuel system has been upgraded with an electric fuel pump and filter, braided fuel lines, a replacement Royal Air four-barrel carburetor, and an HEI distributor.
The truck has been with its current owner for approximately four years.
This modified 1953 Ford F-100 is now offered with New York State registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 3-speed TH350 automatic transmission
Finished in white over custom gray cloth upholstery
Gray 15" steel wheels with beauty rings and polished lug covers
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (F10R3K20643) decodes as:
F10 – F-100 ½-ton pickup
R – 239ci Flathead V8 engine
3 – 1953 model year
K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant
20643 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Chevrolet V8 and TH350 transmission swap
Royal Air four-barrel carburetor
HEI distributor
Electric fuel pump and braided fuel lines
Aluminum intake manifold
Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan
Polished air cleaner
JEGS Polished valve covers
Front disc brake conversion and aftermarket brake booster
Exterior:
Plymouth Volare front clip suspension and rear lowering springs
Louvered hood
Replacement cedar wood bed floor
Smooth tailgate and rear bumper delete
Firehawk Indy 500 tires
Interior:
Custom gray cloth upholstery
Modern bench seat with headrests
Lecarra steering wheel
VDO instrumentation
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Replacement exhaust manifolds are needed
Headliner separating at the front seam
Missing sun visors
Ownership History
The seller acquired this F-100 in 2022 and reports having used it for projects and car shows.
Additional Information
This 1953 Ford F-100 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.