Description

Introduced for the 1953 model year, the second-generation Ford F-Series brought updated styling, improved comfort, and the debut of the now-iconic F-100 model designation. Combining rugged utility with a more refined cab design, the 1953 F-100 has become one of the most recognizable American pickup trucks and a popular platform for customization.

This 1953 Ford F-100 is powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission. Finished in white over custom gray cloth upholstery, the truck is equipped with a louvered hood, rear bumper delete, smooth tailgate, and gray 15-inch steel wheels with beauty rings and polished lug covers.

Additional modifications include an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan, replacement cedar wood bed floor, a lowered suspension, VDO instrumentation, and a Lecarra steering wheel. The seller further notes that the fuel system has been upgraded with an electric fuel pump and filter, braided fuel lines, a replacement Royal Air four-barrel carburetor, and an HEI distributor.

The truck has been with its current owner for approximately four years.

This modified 1953 Ford F-100 is now offered with New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 3-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Finished in white over custom gray cloth upholstery

Gray 15" steel wheels with beauty rings and polished lug covers

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (F10R3K20643) decodes as: F10 – F-100 ½-ton pickup R – 239ci Flathead V8 engine 3 – 1953 model year K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant 20643 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Chevrolet V8 and TH350 transmission swap Royal Air four-barrel carburetor HEI distributor Electric fuel pump and braided fuel lines Aluminum intake manifold Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan Polished air cleaner JEGS Polished valve covers Front disc brake conversion and aftermarket brake booster

Exterior: Plymouth Volare front clip suspension and rear lowering springs Louvered hood Replacement cedar wood bed floor Smooth tailgate and rear bumper delete Firehawk Indy 500 tires

Interior: Custom gray cloth upholstery Modern bench seat with headrests Lecarra steering wheel VDO instrumentation



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Replacement exhaust manifolds are needed

Headliner separating at the front seam

Missing sun visors

Ownership History

The seller acquired this F-100 in 2022 and reports having used it for projects and car shows.

Additional Information

This 1953 Ford F-100 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration.