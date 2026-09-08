Auction ended.

350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100

Bid to $9,000 on 09/08/26
Result
350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF10R3N12709
Mileage indicated90,000 Miles TMU
LocationHot Springs, South Dakota
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorVermilion Red
Interior colorTan

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Description

The 1953 model year marked the debut of Ford's second-generation F-Series and introduced the all-new F-100 designation. Developed with an emphasis on driver comfort and usability, Ford's new "Driver Engineered" cab featured improved ergonomics, a larger one-piece windshield, revised control placement, and a more spacious interior. These updates helped set a new standard for postwar pickup design, and today the first-generation F-100 remains one of the most recognizable and popular classic pickups.

This 1953 Ford F-100 is powered by a small-block Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with a Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission and B&M floor shifter. Finished in Vermilion Red over a OEM-style tan bench seat and carpeting reupholstered by Roy Keith Classics, the truck features later-model bucket seats, aftermarket instrumentation, and a snap-on bed cover.

Since acquiring the truck in 2024, the seller has also replaced fuel-system components, the shocks, and fitted replacement steel wheels with lug covers equipped with and Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires.

This 1953 Ford F-100 is now offered with a clean South Dakota title.

Highlights

  • First year of the Ford F-100 and "Driver Engineered" cab

  • Powered by a small-block Chevrolet 350 V8

  • Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission with B&M shifter

  • Finished in Vermilion Red over a custom tan interior

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (F10R3N12709) decodes as:

    • F10 – F-100

    • R – 239 cu-in V8

    • 3 – 1953 model year

    • N – Assembled at Norfolk, Virginia

    • 12709 – Sequential production number

  • Steel pickup body-on-frame construction

  • Running boards with step plates

  • "50th Anniversary 1903-1953" steering wheel badge

  • Locking glove box

  • Under-dash heater

Modifications

  • 350ci V8 engine swap and automatic transmission conversion

  • Polished air cleaner

  • Performance headers and exhaust

  • Refinished in Vermilion Red

  • Black snap-on bed cover

  • Side window deflectors

  • Steel wheels with lug covers

  • Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires

  • Reupholstered bucket seat by Roy Keith Classics

  • Seat belts

  • Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed under current ownership:

  • Fuel tank, pump, and lines replaced

  • Shocks replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips, cracks, scrapes, and bubbling visible on portions of the body and trim

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1953 Ford F-100 via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in September 2024.

According to the seller, many of the modifications were performed under previous ownership. The truck has since had cosmetic and mechanical updates, including a partial interior refurbishment and replacement of several mechanical components.

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

An aftermarket serial number plate has been fitted.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1953 Ford F-100

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100

Last bid
Pick517
Pick517
$9,000
Seller
Sully9
Sully9
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids26
Views9,328

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Pick517
Sep 8 at 7:05 PM
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CharlieGreenlees_wwk3
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Aug 25 at 7:51 PM
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