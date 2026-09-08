350-Powered 1953 Ford F-100
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The 1953 model year marked the debut of Ford's second-generation F-Series and introduced the all-new F-100 designation. Developed with an emphasis on driver comfort and usability, Ford's new "Driver Engineered" cab featured improved ergonomics, a larger one-piece windshield, revised control placement, and a more spacious interior. These updates helped set a new standard for postwar pickup design, and today the first-generation F-100 remains one of the most recognizable and popular classic pickups.
This 1953 Ford F-100 is powered by a small-block Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with a Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission and B&M floor shifter. Finished in Vermilion Red over a OEM-style tan bench seat and carpeting reupholstered by Roy Keith Classics, the truck features later-model bucket seats, aftermarket instrumentation, and a snap-on bed cover.
Since acquiring the truck in 2024, the seller has also replaced fuel-system components, the shocks, and fitted replacement steel wheels with lug covers equipped with and Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires.
This 1953 Ford F-100 is now offered with a clean South Dakota title.
Highlights
First year of the Ford F-100 and "Driver Engineered" cab
Powered by a small-block Chevrolet 350 V8
Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission with B&M shifter
Finished in Vermilion Red over a custom tan interior
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (F10R3N12709) decodes as:
F10 – F-100
R – 239 cu-in V8
3 – 1953 model year
N – Assembled at Norfolk, Virginia
12709 – Sequential production number
Steel pickup body-on-frame construction
Running boards with step plates
"50th Anniversary 1903-1953" steering wheel badge
Locking glove box
Under-dash heater
Modifications
350ci V8 engine swap and automatic transmission conversion
Polished air cleaner
Performance headers and exhaust
Refinished in Vermilion Red
Black snap-on bed cover
Side window deflectors
Steel wheels with lug covers
Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires
Reupholstered bucket seat by Roy Keith Classics
Seat belts
Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been completed under current ownership:
Fuel tank, pump, and lines replaced
Shocks replaced
Known Imperfections
Paint chips, cracks, scrapes, and bubbling visible on portions of the body and trim
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1953 Ford F-100 via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in September 2024.
According to the seller, many of the modifications were performed under previous ownership. The truck has since had cosmetic and mechanical updates, including a partial interior refurbishment and replacement of several mechanical components.
Additional Information
This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.
An aftermarket serial number plate has been fitted.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.