Description

The 1953 model year marked the debut of Ford's second-generation F-Series and introduced the all-new F-100 designation. Developed with an emphasis on driver comfort and usability, Ford's new "Driver Engineered" cab featured improved ergonomics, a larger one-piece windshield, revised control placement, and a more spacious interior. These updates helped set a new standard for postwar pickup design, and today the first-generation F-100 remains one of the most recognizable and popular classic pickups.

This 1953 Ford F-100 is powered by a small-block Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with a Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission and B&M floor shifter. Finished in Vermilion Red over a OEM-style tan bench seat and carpeting reupholstered by Roy Keith Classics, the truck features later-model bucket seats, aftermarket instrumentation, and a snap-on bed cover.

Since acquiring the truck in 2024, the seller has also replaced fuel-system components, the shocks, and fitted replacement steel wheels with lug covers equipped with and Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires.

This 1953 Ford F-100 is now offered with a clean South Dakota title.

Highlights

First year of the Ford F-100 and "Driver Engineered" cab

Powered by a small-block Chevrolet 350 V8

Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission with B&M shifter

Finished in Vermilion Red over a custom tan interior

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (F10R3N12709) decodes as: F10 – F-100 R – 239 cu-in V8 3 – 1953 model year N – Assembled at Norfolk, Virginia 12709 – Sequential production number

Steel pickup body-on-frame construction

Running boards with step plates

"50th Anniversary 1903-1953" steering wheel badge

Locking glove box

Under-dash heater

Modifications

350ci V8 engine swap and automatic transmission conversion

Polished air cleaner

Performance headers and exhaust

Refinished in Vermilion Red

Black snap-on bed cover

Side window deflectors

Steel wheels with lug covers

Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires

Reupholstered bucket seat by Roy Keith Classics

Seat belts

Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed under current ownership:

Fuel tank, pump, and lines replaced

Shocks replaced

Known Imperfections

Paint chips, cracks, scrapes, and bubbling visible on portions of the body and trim

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1953 Ford F-100 via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in September 2024.

According to the seller, many of the modifications were performed under previous ownership. The truck has since had cosmetic and mechanical updates, including a partial interior refurbishment and replacement of several mechanical components.

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

An aftermarket serial number plate has been fitted.