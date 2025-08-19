1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe Project
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 7:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1952, the Crestline Victoria was Ford's top of the passenger-car lineup, showcasing some of the company's most distinctive styling of the early ‘50s. The pillarless hardtop body style, wraparound windshield, extensive brightwork, and two-tone colorways gave the Victoria an upscale appearance. Combined with available Flathead V8 power and a spacious, well-appointed interior, the Crestline Victoria has had an enduring appeal.
This 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe is a non-drivable project car that has been the subject of an ongoing refurbishment for approximately 25 years. Power comes from a 239ci Flathead V8 paired with a three-speed C4 automatic transmission, and the car features power-assisted steering and drum brakes, and white-painted steel wheels. The body is finished in two-tone white and red over a reupholstered black-and-white interior.
The seller notes that the vehicle needs wiring, drivetrain, and trim work, and that it retains a 6-volt electrical system, though it includes some components needed to facilitate a 12-volt conversion.
This 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe project is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean Colorado title in the owner's name.
Highlights
239ci Flathead V8 paired with a 3-speed C4 automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone white and red with white 15” steel wheels
Two-tone black and white upholstered interior
Factory Crestline Victoria hardtop body style
Power steering and brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (B3PV151766) decodes as:
B – 239ci Flathead V8 (110 hp)
3 – 1953 model year
P – Twin Cities (St. Paul), Minnesota, assembly plant
V – Crestline Victoria hardtop coupe body type
151766 – Sequential production number
The data plate decodes as:
Body 60B – Crestline Victoria hardtop coupe
Color L – Sungate Ivory exterior paint
Trim AC – Green and white vinyl and cloth interior
Production Code 17K – October 17 scheduled production date
049B – Plant rotation / scheduling code
Modifications
Repainted and partially reupholstered
Power steering and brakes
Air conditioning components
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
239ci Flathead V8 rebuilt
Transmission replaced
Seats reupholstered
The seller further notes that a 12-volt battery, 12-volt generator, mounting bracket, voltage reducer, and driveline components are included to assist with assembly.
Known Imperfections
Scratches and cosmetic flaws consistent with age
Headliner missing and carpet faded and stained
Driveshaft disconnected and additional driveline work is needed prior to reinstallation
Wiring remains unfinished
Ownership History
According to the seller, the refurbishment work completed was done over a period of approximately 25 years.
Included Items
Some service components
Some spare takeoff parts
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.