Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1952, the Crestline Victoria was Ford's top of the passenger-car lineup, showcasing some of the company's most distinctive styling of the early ‘50s. The pillarless hardtop body style, wraparound windshield, extensive brightwork, and two-tone colorways gave the Victoria an upscale appearance. Combined with available Flathead V8 power and a spacious, well-appointed interior, the Crestline Victoria has had an enduring appeal.

This 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe is a non-drivable project car that has been the subject of an ongoing refurbishment for approximately 25 years. Power comes from a 239ci Flathead V8 paired with a three-speed C4 automatic transmission, and the car features power-assisted steering and drum brakes, and white-painted steel wheels. The body is finished in two-tone white and red over a reupholstered black-and-white interior.

The seller notes that the vehicle needs wiring, drivetrain, and trim work, and that it retains a 6-volt electrical system, though it includes some components needed to facilitate a 12-volt conversion.

This 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe project is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean Colorado title in the owner's name.

Highlights

239ci Flathead V8 paired with a 3-speed C4 automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone white and red with white 15” steel wheels

Two-tone black and white upholstered interior

Factory Crestline Victoria hardtop body style

Power steering and brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (B3PV151766) decodes as: B – 239ci Flathead V8 (110 hp) 3 – 1953 model year P – Twin Cities (St. Paul), Minnesota, assembly plant V – Crestline Victoria hardtop coupe body type 151766 – Sequential production number

The data plate decodes as: Body 60B – Crestline Victoria hardtop coupe Color L – Sungate Ivory exterior paint Trim AC – Green and white vinyl and cloth interior Production Code 17K – October 17 scheduled production date 049B – Plant rotation / scheduling code



Modifications

Repainted and partially reupholstered

Power steering and brakes

Air conditioning components

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

239ci Flathead V8 rebuilt

Transmission replaced

Seats reupholstered

The seller further notes that a 12-volt battery, 12-volt generator, mounting bracket, voltage reducer, and driveline components are included to assist with assembly.

Known Imperfections

Scratches and cosmetic flaws consistent with age

Headliner missing and carpet faded and stained

Driveshaft disconnected and additional driveline work is needed prior to reinstallation

Wiring remains unfinished

Ownership History

According to the seller, the refurbishment work completed was done over a period of approximately 25 years.

Included Items