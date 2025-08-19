1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe Project

No reserve
11 days
$500
1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe Project
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Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINB3PV151766
Mileage indicated60,450 Miles TMU
LocationFort Collins, Colorado
Engine239ci Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite/Red
Interior colorBlack/White

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1952, the Crestline Victoria was Ford's top of the passenger-car lineup, showcasing some of the company's most distinctive styling of the early ‘50s. The pillarless hardtop body style, wraparound windshield, extensive brightwork, and two-tone colorways gave the Victoria an upscale appearance. Combined with available Flathead V8 power and a spacious, well-appointed interior, the Crestline Victoria has had an enduring appeal.

This 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe is a non-drivable project car that has been the subject of an ongoing refurbishment for approximately 25 years. Power comes from a 239ci Flathead V8 paired with a three-speed C4 automatic transmission, and the car features power-assisted steering and drum brakes, and white-painted steel wheels. The body is finished in two-tone white and red over a reupholstered black-and-white interior.

The seller notes that the vehicle needs wiring, drivetrain, and trim work, and that it retains a 6-volt electrical system, though it includes some components needed to facilitate a 12-volt conversion.

This 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe project is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean Colorado title in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • 239ci Flathead V8 paired with a 3-speed C4 automatic transmission

  • Finished in two-tone white and red with white 15” steel wheels

  • Two-tone black and white upholstered interior

  • Factory Crestline Victoria hardtop body style

  • Power steering and brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (B3PV151766) decodes as:

    • B – 239ci Flathead V8 (110 hp)

    • 3 – 1953 model year

    • P – Twin Cities (St. Paul), Minnesota, assembly plant

    • V – Crestline Victoria hardtop coupe body type

    • 151766 – Sequential production number

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body 60B – Crestline Victoria hardtop coupe

    • Color L – Sungate Ivory exterior paint

    • Trim AC – Green and white vinyl and cloth interior

    • Production Code 17K – October 17 scheduled production date

    • 049B – Plant rotation / scheduling code

Modifications

  • Repainted and partially reupholstered

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Air conditioning components

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • 239ci Flathead V8 rebuilt

  • Transmission replaced

  • Seats reupholstered

The seller further notes that a 12-volt battery, 12-volt generator, mounting bracket, voltage reducer, and driveline components are included to assist with assembly.

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches and cosmetic flaws consistent with age

  • Headliner missing and carpet faded and stained

  • Driveshaft disconnected and additional driveline work is needed prior to reinstallation

  • Wiring remains unfinished

Ownership History

According to the seller, the refurbishment work completed was done over a period of approximately 25 years.

Included Items

  • Some service components

  • Some spare takeoff parts

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1953 Ford Crestline Victoria Coupe Project · No reserve

Current bid
BandGbuickguys
BandGbuickguys
$500
Seller
Roni_RawR
Roni_RawR
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids1
Views996

Comments & bids

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BandGbuickguys' avatar
BandGbuickguys
Sep 9 at 2:29 PM
$500bid placed 

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