Description

The M38A1 arrived in 1952 as an improved successor to the M38, incorporating a longer wheelbase, a larger 134ci F-head engine, and a revised body profile that would directly influence the design of the civilian CJ-5 introduced two years later. Built by Willys-Overland for the U.S. Army at the outset of the Cold War, the M38A1 served in military and NATO roles through the 1970s, earning a reputation for mechanical toughness in demanding conditions. The 24-volt electrical system, NATO pintle hitch, and military blackout lighting system were standard features of the combat configuration and distinguished the M38A1 from its civilian counterparts in ways that go beyond cosmetics.

This M38A1 is configured to military-style specification and it includes an M416 ¼-ton trailer in tow. The vehicle features military-style green paintwork, a 24-volt electrical system with operational blackout lighting, and combat-style components fitted throughout.

The current owner, a U.S. Army veteran, acquired the Jeep in 2021, and reportedly media-blasted and powder-coated the wheels, replaced the tires and tubes, overhauled fuel and braking system components, re-cored the radiator, and replaced the front leaf springs.

This 1952 Willys M38A1 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with various military-style components, a clean Georgia title, and a M416 ¼-ton trailer accompanied by a bill of sale.

Highlights

Finished in Olive Drab Green with military-style add-ons

Matching M416 ¼-ton trailer included

134ci F-head Hurricane engine

Dana T-90 3-speed manual transmission

Equipment

Dana 18 2-speed transfer case with high and low range

24-volt military electrical system

Military blackout drive lighting system

Service drive lighting system

Pintle hitch

Canvas top

Tan upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

The following work is said to have been performed under current ownership:

Military-style tires and tubes installed

Media-blasted and powder coated wheels

Wiring harness replaced (including trailer)

Military light switch installed

Fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, temperature gauge, and amp gauge replaced

Fuel tank, pick-up, and sending unit replaced

Dual-action fuel/vacuum fuel pump rebuilt

Brake master cylinder and flexible brake lines replaced

Brake shoes, adjusters, drums, and wheel cylinders inspected

Radiator re-cored

Front leaf springs and bushings replaced

One-wire alternator installed

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1952 Willys M38A1 Willys and matching M416 trailer were acquired by the seller in 2021.

Included Items

Matching M416 ¼-ton trailer

Military-style accessories Replica M1919A4 Browning machine gun M31 pedestal Belt with inert amunition Ammo can with brackets Travel bar Ammo crate Canvas top Rifle mount Period Military Radio Period radio whip antenna with mount Axe Shovel Jerry cans M1 helmet



Additional Information

The seller states that the replica M1919A4 Browning machine gun and ammunition are inert props.

The M416 trailer is offered on bill of sale, not accompanied by title or registration, with vehicle identification number 2452 as shown on the rear plate.

The 1952 Willys M38A1 is accompanied by a current issued GA title.