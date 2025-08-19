1952 Willys M38A1 & M416 ¼-Ton Trailer

4 days
$10,151
1952 Willys M38A1 & M416 ¼-Ton Trailer
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN33643
Mileage indicated4,100 Miles TMU
LocationWatkinsville, Georgia
Engine134ci Inline-fOUR
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorTan

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Description

The M38A1 arrived in 1952 as an improved successor to the M38, incorporating a longer wheelbase, a larger 134ci F-head engine, and a revised body profile that would directly influence the design of the civilian CJ-5 introduced two years later. Built by Willys-Overland for the U.S. Army at the outset of the Cold War, the M38A1 served in military and NATO roles through the 1970s, earning a reputation for mechanical toughness in demanding conditions. The 24-volt electrical system, NATO pintle hitch, and military blackout lighting system were standard features of the combat configuration and distinguished the M38A1 from its civilian counterparts in ways that go beyond cosmetics.

This M38A1 is configured to military-style specification and it includes an M416 ¼-ton trailer in tow. The vehicle features military-style green paintwork, a 24-volt electrical system with operational blackout lighting, and combat-style components fitted throughout.

The current owner, a U.S. Army veteran, acquired the Jeep in 2021, and reportedly media-blasted and powder-coated the wheels, replaced the tires and tubes, overhauled fuel and braking system components, re-cored the radiator, and replaced the front leaf springs.

This 1952 Willys M38A1 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with various military-style components, a clean Georgia title, and a M416 ¼-ton trailer accompanied by a bill of sale.

Highlights

  • Finished in Olive Drab Green with military-style add-ons

  • Matching M416 ¼-ton trailer included

  • 134ci F-head Hurricane engine

  • Dana T-90 3-speed manual transmission

Equipment

  • Dana 18 2-speed transfer case with high and low range

  • 24-volt military electrical system

  • Military blackout drive lighting system

  • Service drive lighting system

  • Pintle hitch

  • Canvas top

  • Tan upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

The following work is said to have been performed under current ownership:

  • Military-style tires and tubes installed

  • Media-blasted and powder coated wheels

  • Wiring harness replaced (including trailer)

  • Military light switch installed

  • Fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, temperature gauge, and amp gauge replaced

  • Fuel tank, pick-up, and sending unit replaced

  • Dual-action fuel/vacuum fuel pump rebuilt

  • Brake master cylinder and flexible brake lines replaced

  • Brake shoes, adjusters, drums, and wheel cylinders inspected

  • Radiator re-cored

  • Front leaf springs and bushings replaced

  • One-wire alternator installed

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1952 Willys M38A1 Willys and matching M416 trailer were acquired by the seller in 2021.

Included Items

  • Matching M416 ¼-ton trailer

  • Military-style accessories

    • Replica M1919A4 Browning machine gun

    • M31 pedestal

    • Belt with inert amunition

    • Ammo can with brackets

    • Travel bar

    • Ammo crate

    • Canvas top

    • Rifle mount

    • Period Military Radio

    • Period radio whip antenna with mount

    • Axe

    • Shovel

    • Jerry cans

    • M1 helmet

Additional Information

The seller states that the replica M1919A4 Browning machine gun and ammunition are inert props.

The M416 trailer is offered on bill of sale, not accompanied by title or registration, with vehicle identification number 2452 as shown on the rear plate.

The 1952 Willys M38A1 is accompanied by a current issued GA title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1952 Willys M38A1 & M416 ¼-Ton Trailer

Current bid
Robby1958
Robby1958
$10,151
Seller
SpeedwellBritish
SpeedwellBritish
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids13
Views4,455

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