1952 Willys M38A1 & M416 ¼-Ton Trailer
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:55 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The M38A1 arrived in 1952 as an improved successor to the M38, incorporating a longer wheelbase, a larger 134ci F-head engine, and a revised body profile that would directly influence the design of the civilian CJ-5 introduced two years later. Built by Willys-Overland for the U.S. Army at the outset of the Cold War, the M38A1 served in military and NATO roles through the 1970s, earning a reputation for mechanical toughness in demanding conditions. The 24-volt electrical system, NATO pintle hitch, and military blackout lighting system were standard features of the combat configuration and distinguished the M38A1 from its civilian counterparts in ways that go beyond cosmetics.
This M38A1 is configured to military-style specification and it includes an M416 ¼-ton trailer in tow. The vehicle features military-style green paintwork, a 24-volt electrical system with operational blackout lighting, and combat-style components fitted throughout.
The current owner, a U.S. Army veteran, acquired the Jeep in 2021, and reportedly media-blasted and powder-coated the wheels, replaced the tires and tubes, overhauled fuel and braking system components, re-cored the radiator, and replaced the front leaf springs.
This 1952 Willys M38A1 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with various military-style components, a clean Georgia title, and a M416 ¼-ton trailer accompanied by a bill of sale.
Highlights
Finished in Olive Drab Green with military-style add-ons
Matching M416 ¼-ton trailer included
134ci F-head Hurricane engine
Dana T-90 3-speed manual transmission
Equipment
Dana 18 2-speed transfer case with high and low range
24-volt military electrical system
Military blackout drive lighting system
Service drive lighting system
Pintle hitch
Canvas top
Tan upholstery
Servicing & Documentation
The following work is said to have been performed under current ownership:
Military-style tires and tubes installed
Media-blasted and powder coated wheels
Wiring harness replaced (including trailer)
Military light switch installed
Fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, temperature gauge, and amp gauge replaced
Fuel tank, pick-up, and sending unit replaced
Dual-action fuel/vacuum fuel pump rebuilt
Brake master cylinder and flexible brake lines replaced
Brake shoes, adjusters, drums, and wheel cylinders inspected
Radiator re-cored
Front leaf springs and bushings replaced
One-wire alternator installed
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1952 Willys M38A1 Willys and matching M416 trailer were acquired by the seller in 2021.
Included Items
Matching M416 ¼-ton trailer
Military-style accessories
Replica M1919A4 Browning machine gun
M31 pedestal
Belt with inert amunition
Ammo can with brackets
Travel bar
Ammo crate
Canvas top
Rifle mount
Period Military Radio
Period radio whip antenna with mount
Axe
Shovel
Jerry cans
M1 helmet
Additional Information
The seller states that the replica M1919A4 Browning machine gun and ammunition are inert props.
The M416 trailer is offered on bill of sale, not accompanied by title or registration, with vehicle identification number 2452 as shown on the rear plate.
The 1952 Willys M38A1 is accompanied by a current issued GA title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.