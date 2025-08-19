Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1952 MG TD Roadster helped ignite America’s postwar love affair with British sports cars, combining classic pre-war styling with modern chassis engineering.

Unlike its T-series predecessors, the TD introduced a boxed steel chassis and independent front suspension, delivering improved ride quality and handling. Power came from MG’s rugged XPAG overhead-valve four-cylinder engine, which was prized for its eager revving character and simple, serviceable design. That mill was paired with a smooth four-speed manual transmission that let drivers extract every bit of performance from the compact engine.

Rack-and-pinion steering, a rarity at the time, gave the TD a sharp, direct road feel that made it a favorite among enthusiasts returning from military service overseas. Its lightweight construction and nimble handling made it equally at home on twisty back roads or in early sports car competition. The TD’s success in the American market proved there was real demand for affordable, driver-focused sports cars, laying groundwork for the entire postwar sports car movement that followed.

Bill Snook purchased this left-hand-drive example in 1981 in non-original condition. A multi-year refurbishment ensued including a repaint in MG Red, suspension work, and the installation of a correct MG XPAG four-cylinder engine. Then in 1997, the transmission was replaced with a Datsun B210 all-synchro five-speed. It has been driven and enjoyed for many years, and as Bill was a member of the New England MG T Register (NEMGTR), it attended GOF meets as well.

This 1952 MG TD is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Refreshed left-hand-drive MG TD

Refinished in MG Red with beige upholstery

15” wheels with chrome hubcaps

Replacement 1.25L inline four cylinder

Datsun B210 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Boxed steel ladder chassis

Independent front coil-spring suspension

Rack-and-pinion steering

Chrome valve cover

Moto-Meter radiator cap

Badge bar

Fold-flat windscreen with rearview mirrors

Removable side curtains

Chrome grab handle

Driving lamps

Luggage rack

Full tonneau

Modifications

Replacement XPAG 4-cylinder engine

Spin-on oil filter adapter

Datsun B210 5-speed manual transmission

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done:

August 2025: Headlight dip switch serviced

May 2025: Transmission refreshed, brakes bled, coolant flushed, oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

July 2024: Battery replaced

See maintenance records in gallery for additional information

Known Imperfections

Clutch throw-out bearing sometimes makes noise

Speedometer reads 3 mph slow

Images detailing the condition of the 1952 MG TD are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1952 MG TD is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

MG TD operator’s, workshop, and restoration manuals

Side curtains

Full tonneau

Auxiliary hood props

Wind wings

Maintenance records from 1998-present

Additional Information

The seller states: "The M.G. Red paint is in very nice condition but showing some age having been repainted many years ago. The chrome bumpers, grill, driving lights, and all trim are all good condition. The body is straight and solid with good gaps. The grill slats have been painted interior tan color as original. The tan canvas top is in very nice condition."

"The tan upholstery was dyed tan during the refurbishment and has held up well. Black carpeting is installed. The dash and glove box door is painted tan to match the interior. The instrument panel is chrome plated, and is showing some wear. All gauges and instruments are in working order. The speedometer reads 3 MPH slow."

"The 1250cc, 54hp, 4-cylinder engine starts easily, idles well, and runs fine on the road. The upgraded 5-speed transmission shifts smoothly."

"The 15” painted steel wheels and MG logo chrome hubcaps are in good condition. The Vredestein 165HR15 Sprint Classic tires were new in 2017 with less than 1,000 miles since."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com