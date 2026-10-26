Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford F5 was part of Ford's celebrated F-Series lineup introduced after World War II and became known for its rugged construction, dependable performance, and versatility. Positioned as a medium-duty truck, the F5 was designed to handle commercial and agricultural work while retaining the handsome styling that has made these early Ford trucks highly collectible today. The 1952 model year marked the final year of Ford's first-generation "Bonus Built" truck design. With its distinctive grille, rounded fenders, and straightforward utility, the F5 has become a popular platform for hot rod and resto-mod builds that combine classic truck styling with modern drivability and performance. This 1952 Ford F5 was modified prior to the seller's acquisition with a short-bed conversion and is powered by a 302ci Ford small-block V8 paired with a replacement three-speed automatic transmission.

The truck features a blue bench-seat interior and presents with classic styling cues including chrome bumpers, chrome steel wheels with chrome hubcaps, whitewall tires, running boards, and a wood-plank bed floor. Inside, the cab features an aftermarket three-spoke steering wheel on a chrome tilt steering column, and a combination of Equus and Auto Meter instrumentation.

Under the hood, the carbureted 302ci V8 is dressed with a chrome air cleaner assembly and chrome alternator, while additional upgrades include an aluminum radiator, HEI ignition, power steering, power brakes, and a serpentine accessory drive system.

This 1952 Ford F5 is now offered with no reserve and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

302ci Ford small-block V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Metallic blue over blue vinyl bench seat

Power-assisted steering and brakes

Factory Equipment

Steel cab with running boards

Front bench seat

Modifications

Short-bed conversion with stained wood bed slats

Aftermarket three-spoke steering wheel

Chrome tilt steering column

Equus instrumentation

Auto Meter fuel gauge

Chrome air cleaner assembly and alternator

Serpentine pulley system

Aluminum radiator

Power-assisted steering and brakes

Chrome steel wheels

Servicing

The seller reports that the transmission was replaced under their ownership and that an oil and filter change has been performed.

Known Imperfections

Paint cracks, chips, and scratches as shown in the gallery

Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

Car cover

Ford Trucks shop manual

Additional Information

This vehicle has a Kentucky state-issued serial number plate.

The seller states, "3 speed automatic on the column. Tilt steering wheel. New trans 2 years ago. Recent tune up and oil change. Needs to be re-painted."