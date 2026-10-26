Auction ended.

Modified 302-Powered 1952 Ford F5

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
Modified 302-Powered 1952 Ford F5
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (29)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINKY13500
Mileage indicated7,550 Miles TMU
LocationLeland, North Carolina
EngineFord Small Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford F5 was part of Ford's celebrated F-Series lineup introduced after World War II and became known for its rugged construction, dependable performance, and versatility. Positioned as a medium-duty truck, the F5 was designed to handle commercial and agricultural work while retaining the handsome styling that has made these early Ford trucks highly collectible today. The 1952 model year marked the final year of Ford's first-generation "Bonus Built" truck design. With its distinctive grille, rounded fenders, and straightforward utility, the F5 has become a popular platform for hot rod and resto-mod builds that combine classic truck styling with modern drivability and performance. This 1952 Ford F5 was modified prior to the seller's acquisition with a short-bed conversion and is powered by a 302ci Ford small-block V8 paired with a replacement three-speed automatic transmission.

The truck features a blue bench-seat interior and presents with classic styling cues including chrome bumpers, chrome steel wheels with chrome hubcaps, whitewall tires, running boards, and a wood-plank bed floor. Inside, the cab features an aftermarket three-spoke steering wheel on a chrome tilt steering column, and a combination of Equus and Auto Meter instrumentation.

Under the hood, the carbureted 302ci V8 is dressed with a chrome air cleaner assembly and chrome alternator, while additional upgrades include an aluminum radiator, HEI ignition, power steering, power brakes, and a serpentine accessory drive system.

This 1952 Ford F5 is now offered with no reserve and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 302ci Ford small-block V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Metallic blue over blue vinyl bench seat

  • Power-assisted steering and brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Steel cab with running boards

  • Front bench seat

Modifications

  • Short-bed conversion with stained wood bed slats

  • Aftermarket three-spoke steering wheel

  • Chrome tilt steering column

  • Equus instrumentation

  • Auto Meter fuel gauge

  • Chrome air cleaner assembly and alternator

  • Serpentine pulley system

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Power-assisted steering and brakes

  • Chrome steel wheels

Servicing

The seller reports that the transmission was replaced under their ownership and that an oil and filter change has been performed.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint cracks, chips, and scratches as shown in the gallery

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

  • Car cover

  • Ford Trucks shop manual

Additional Information

This vehicle has a Kentucky state-issued serial number plate.

The seller states, "3 speed automatic on the column. Tilt steering wheel. New trans 2 years ago. Recent tune up and oil change. Needs to be re-painted."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 302-Powered 1952 Ford F5 · No reserve

Sold to
TomHugunin
TomHugunin
$13,375
Seller
DR_z7g1lf
DR_z7g1lf
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 8:20 PM UTC
Bids10
Views9,316

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TomHugunin's avatar
TomHugunin
Oct 26 at 8:09 PM
$12,500bid placed 
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AQ_4872dt
Oct 23 at 2:51 PM
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CH_f9r3c4
Oct 21 at 2:02 PM
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JHRDlick
Oct 21 at 3:06 AM
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AM_yxl757
Oct 20 at 1:50 PM
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JW_SLW
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DonaldBrewer_jnp5
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JohnClark_7lg0
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Oct 14 at 10:21 PM
$1,964bid placed 

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