Modified 302-Powered 1952 Ford F5
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Ford F5 was part of Ford's celebrated F-Series lineup introduced after World War II and became known for its rugged construction, dependable performance, and versatility. Positioned as a medium-duty truck, the F5 was designed to handle commercial and agricultural work while retaining the handsome styling that has made these early Ford trucks highly collectible today. The 1952 model year marked the final year of Ford's first-generation "Bonus Built" truck design. With its distinctive grille, rounded fenders, and straightforward utility, the F5 has become a popular platform for hot rod and resto-mod builds that combine classic truck styling with modern drivability and performance. This 1952 Ford F5 was modified prior to the seller's acquisition with a short-bed conversion and is powered by a 302ci Ford small-block V8 paired with a replacement three-speed automatic transmission.
The truck features a blue bench-seat interior and presents with classic styling cues including chrome bumpers, chrome steel wheels with chrome hubcaps, whitewall tires, running boards, and a wood-plank bed floor. Inside, the cab features an aftermarket three-spoke steering wheel on a chrome tilt steering column, and a combination of Equus and Auto Meter instrumentation.
Under the hood, the carbureted 302ci V8 is dressed with a chrome air cleaner assembly and chrome alternator, while additional upgrades include an aluminum radiator, HEI ignition, power steering, power brakes, and a serpentine accessory drive system.
This 1952 Ford F5 is now offered with no reserve and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
302ci Ford small-block V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Metallic blue over blue vinyl bench seat
Power-assisted steering and brakes
Factory Equipment
Steel cab with running boards
Front bench seat
Modifications
Short-bed conversion with stained wood bed slats
Aftermarket three-spoke steering wheel
Chrome tilt steering column
Equus instrumentation
Auto Meter fuel gauge
Chrome air cleaner assembly and alternator
Serpentine pulley system
Aluminum radiator
Power-assisted steering and brakes
Chrome steel wheels
Servicing
The seller reports that the transmission was replaced under their ownership and that an oil and filter change has been performed.
Known Imperfections
Paint cracks, chips, and scratches as shown in the gallery
Some wear on interior surfaces
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.
Included Items
Car cover
Ford Trucks shop manual
Additional Information
This vehicle has a Kentucky state-issued serial number plate.
The seller states, "3 speed automatic on the column. Tilt steering wheel. New trans 2 years ago. Recent tune up and oil change. Needs to be re-painted."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.