Description

By the time the late 1940s arrived, Ford realized that their car-chassis based trucks were keeping them out of the medium and heavy-duty truck market. Introduced in 1948 as the first truly truck-based Ford chassis design, the F-Series was an instant hit that secured Ford’s foothold in the American truck market.

The first-generation F-Series was built through 1952, and half-ton versions like this final-year example were called F-1.

A Raven Black truck from factory, this 1952 Ford F-1 is now powered by a carbureted General Motors small-block V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission. The truck wears a custom black paint job over a gray and black cloth interior with a bench seat. It sits on Cragar SS wheels, features wood bed planks, dual exhaust, power steering, and a GM tilt steering column. Additionally, it has a 12-volt electric system and a JVC head unit.

The truck was acquired by the seller in 2023 after spending time registered in Washington.

This 1952 Ford F-1 is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

Carbureted small-block V8

Automatic transmission

Power steering

GM tilt steering column

Cragar SS wheels

Factory Equipment

Running boards

Wood bed floor

Bench seat

The chassis number (F1R2RH21615) decodes as: F-1: Model - Half-ton R: Engine Size - 239ci V8 2: Year – 1952 RH: Assembly Plant – Richmond, California 21615: Production Sequence

The options decode as: 3: Transmission – 3-speed manual transmission 3.92: Axle - Rear Axle Gear Ratio A: Paint – Raven Black



Modifications

Black paint with flame accents

Carbureted small-block V8

K&N air cleaner assembly

15” Cragar SS wheels

Power steering

Dual exhaust

GM tilt steering column and steering wheel

12-volt electrical conversion

Dash-mounted aftermarket gauges

Known Imperfections

Headliner needs to be replaced

Tires are over 20 years old

Various scratches and scuffs

Rust on chrome wheels & air cleaner assembly

Wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this truck in 2023, and the Tennessee title shows prior history in Washington state.