Auction ended.

1952 Ford F1 Pickup

Bid to $12,750 on 10/12/26
Result
1952 Ford F1 Pickup
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF1R2RH21615
Mileage indicated55,400 Miles TMU
LocationNashville, Tennessee
EngineSmall-Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Description

By the time the late 1940s arrived, Ford realized that their car-chassis based trucks were keeping them out of the medium and heavy-duty truck market. Introduced in 1948 as the first truly truck-based Ford chassis design, the F-Series was an instant hit that secured Ford’s foothold in the American truck market.

The first-generation F-Series was built through 1952, and half-ton versions like this final-year example were called F-1.

A Raven Black truck from factory, this 1952 Ford F-1 is now powered by a carbureted General Motors small-block V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission. The truck wears a custom black paint job over a gray and black cloth interior with a bench seat. It sits on Cragar SS wheels, features wood bed planks, dual exhaust, power steering, and a GM tilt steering column. Additionally, it has a 12-volt electric system and a JVC head unit.

The truck was acquired by the seller in 2023 after spending time registered in Washington.

This 1952 Ford F-1 is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

  • Carbureted small-block V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power steering

  • GM tilt steering column

  • Cragar SS wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Running boards

  • Wood bed floor

  • Bench seat

  • The chassis number (F1R2RH21615) decodes as:

    • F-1: Model - Half-ton

    • R: Engine Size - 239ci V8

    • 2: Year – 1952

    • RH: Assembly Plant – Richmond, California

    • 21615: Production Sequence

  • The options decode as:

    • 3: Transmission – 3-speed manual transmission

    • 3.92: Axle - Rear Axle Gear Ratio

    • A: Paint – Raven Black

Modifications

  • Black paint with flame accents

  • Carbureted small-block V8

  • K&N air cleaner assembly

  • 15” Cragar SS wheels

  • Power steering

  • Dual exhaust

  • GM tilt steering column and steering wheel

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Dash-mounted aftermarket gauges

Known Imperfections

  • Headliner needs to be replaced

  • Tires are over 20 years old

  • Various scratches and scuffs

  • Rust on chrome wheels & air cleaner assembly

  • Wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this truck in 2023, and the Tennessee title shows prior history in Washington state.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1952 Ford F1 Pickup

Last bid
Johnny1169
Johnny1169
$12,750
Seller
CK_d24692
CK_d24692
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC
Bids34
Views7,090

Comments & bids

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Johnny1169's avatar
Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 6:52 PM
$12,750bid placed 
Drzeke's avatar
Drzeke
Oct 12 at 6:51 PM
$12,255bid placed 
Johnny1169's avatar
Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 6:50 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Drzeke's avatar
Drzeke
Oct 12 at 6:50 PM
$11,750bid placed 
Johnny1169's avatar
Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 6:50 PM
$11,500bid placed 
Drzeke's avatar
Drzeke
Oct 12 at 6:49 PM
$11,250bid placed 
JasonTetreault_TMS's avatar
JasonTetreault_TMS
Oct 12 at 6:49 PM
$10,752bid placed 
Johnny1169's avatar
Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 6:48 PM
$10,500bid placed 
Drzeke's avatar
Drzeke
Oct 12 at 6:22 PM
$9,750bid placed 
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JasonTetreault_TMS
Oct 12 at 6:04 PM
$9,251bid placed 
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Drzeke
Oct 12 at 4:28 PM
$9,000bid placed 
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Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 4:01 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Drzeke's avatar
Drzeke
Oct 12 at 1:19 PM
$7,500bid placed 
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Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 5:33 AM
$7,250bid placed 
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Drzeke
Oct 10 at 8:11 PM
$7,000bid placed 
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2427NDFish
Oct 10 at 12:41 PM
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BS_s7sezr
Oct 10 at 12:35 PM
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Rq_vtp32n
Oct 9 at 2:20 PM
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BS_s7sezr
Oct 7 at 12:38 PM
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IA_d4nqgb
Oct 7 at 1:40 AM
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DonaldBrewer_jnp5
Oct 7 at 12:50 AM
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IA_d4nqgb
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Rq_vtp32n
Oct 6 at 11:24 PM
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IA_d4nqgb
Oct 5 at 4:42 PM
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2427NDFish
Oct 4 at 11:30 AM
$2,600bid placed 
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BrandonBretl
Oct 3 at 11:34 PM
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Oct 3 at 11:17 AM
$1,500bid placed 
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Rq_vtp32n
Oct 3 at 5:12 AM
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40t
Oct 1 at 9:14 PM
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Oct 1 at 8:03 PM
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40t
Sep 29 at 1:44 AM
$500bid placed 
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IA_d4nqgb
Sep 29 at 12:12 AM
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ND_4orqk7
Sep 28 at 10:39 PM
$250bid placed 
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IA_d4nqgb
Sep 28 at 5:03 PM
$100bid placed 

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