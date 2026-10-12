1952 Ford F1 Pickup
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC
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Description
By the time the late 1940s arrived, Ford realized that their car-chassis based trucks were keeping them out of the medium and heavy-duty truck market. Introduced in 1948 as the first truly truck-based Ford chassis design, the F-Series was an instant hit that secured Ford’s foothold in the American truck market.
The first-generation F-Series was built through 1952, and half-ton versions like this final-year example were called F-1.
A Raven Black truck from factory, this 1952 Ford F-1 is now powered by a carbureted General Motors small-block V8 hooked up to an automatic transmission. The truck wears a custom black paint job over a gray and black cloth interior with a bench seat. It sits on Cragar SS wheels, features wood bed planks, dual exhaust, power steering, and a GM tilt steering column. Additionally, it has a 12-volt electric system and a JVC head unit.
The truck was acquired by the seller in 2023 after spending time registered in Washington.
This 1952 Ford F-1 is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.
Highlights
Carbureted small-block V8
Automatic transmission
Power steering
GM tilt steering column
Cragar SS wheels
Factory Equipment
Running boards
Wood bed floor
Bench seat
The chassis number (F1R2RH21615) decodes as:
F-1: Model - Half-ton
R: Engine Size - 239ci V8
2: Year – 1952
RH: Assembly Plant – Richmond, California
21615: Production Sequence
The options decode as:
3: Transmission – 3-speed manual transmission
3.92: Axle - Rear Axle Gear Ratio
A: Paint – Raven Black
Modifications
Black paint with flame accents
Carbureted small-block V8
K&N air cleaner assembly
15” Cragar SS wheels
Power steering
Dual exhaust
GM tilt steering column and steering wheel
12-volt electrical conversion
Dash-mounted aftermarket gauges
Known Imperfections
Headliner needs to be replaced
Tires are over 20 years old
Various scratches and scuffs
Rust on chrome wheels & air cleaner assembly
Wear on interior surfaces
Ownership History
The seller acquired this truck in 2023, and the Tennessee title shows prior history in Washington state.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.