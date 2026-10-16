Modified ZZ4-Powered 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:03 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1947, the Advance Design trucks were the first major GM truck redesign post-World War II and were visually ahead of their time. The classic design has enjoyed notable popularity through their final year of 1955 all the way until today. Available in half-ton all the way up to one-ton capacities, Chevrolet Advance Design trucks remained number one in US truck sales until the mid-1950s.
Built for torque rather than speed, these trucks originally came equipped with a 216ci inline-six cylinder engine and were available with either a three-speed or a four-speed manual transmission. With over three million units built during the eight-year production run, it’s no surprise that the “Modern Design” has remained popular for restoration and custom builds.
This 1952 Chevrolet 3100 has been heavily modified and is a far cry from the original six-cylinder workhorse it left the factory as. Under the hood, it has a 350ci ZZ4 V8 crate engine mated to a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, power four-wheel disc brakes, an air-ride suspension system, as well as a Mustang II-style independent front suspension. Inside, this 3100 features a a Vintage Air climate control system, Pioneer Bluetooth stereo system, a Lokar shifter, and bucket seats with a custom center console.
The seller states that this Chevrolet 3100 was found in Indiana and subsequently overhauled and customized to its current condition. The current seller purchased the vehicle from a Canadian collector in Calgary and made further additions to the restoration.
The digital odometer shows less than 7,000 miles. This 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup is now offered with a conditional Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci ZZ4 crate engine and 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission
Holley four-barrel carburetor
Aluminum radiator and cylinder heads
Power rack and pinion steering
Four-wheel disc brakes
Ridetech air suspension
Vintage Air climate control
Factory Equipment
Running boards
Cowl vent
Wooden truck bed floor
“Chevrolet” stamped tailgate
Modifications
Body
Shaved door handles and tailgate
Rear roll pan and rear wheel tubs
The two-piece hood has been crafted into a single piece finished hood with hand-drawn pinstriping.
The tailgate has been smoothed and the hinges moved inside of the bed.
Engine
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Holley four-barrel carburetor and PerTronix Billet distributor
Aluminum radiator and cylinder heads
Finned valve covers and Cadillac-style air cleaner assembly
Headers and electric cooling fan
Serpentine belt pulley system
Undercarriage
Mustang II-style front suspension and boxed frame
9” rear end with four-link rear suspension
Power rack & pinion steering
Four-wheel drilled & slotted disc brakes
Dual exhaust with X-pipe
Under-bed fuel tank and flush-mounted fuel filler
Interior
Lokar shifter
Pioneer stereo
Bucket seats and custom center console
Billet specialties steering wheel and tilt column
Aftermarket gauges
Wheel Vintiques 17” wheels wrapped with 225/55 front and 275/55 rear Toyo tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup are shown in the gallery
There is wear on the custom carpeted floor mats
Additional Information
The seller states, “The paintwork is flawless including hand done pin striping and tailgate lettering. Totally custom interior professionally designed. Everything works including door poppers, turn signals, interior cab light, etc. The distributor, high torque starter, and battery are all new. The engine compartment is finished and the firewall remarkably uncluttered. The undercarriage has received the same attention to detail as the engine compartment and interior.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.