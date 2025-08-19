283-Powered 1951 Willys-Overland 4-73 Jeep Pickup 4x4

No reserve
$7,500
283-Powered 1951 Willys-Overland 4-73 Jeep Pickup 4x4
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3737739
Mileage indicated48,650 Miles TMU
LocationValley, Nebraska
Engine283ci Chevy V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRoot Beer Metallic
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1951 Willys engine start and walk around
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1951 Willys driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

After World War II, Willys capitalized on the popularity of the Jeeps that they had helped build. Not only did they make a civilian version of the military jeep, but they created a new line of light-duty trucks that were heavily influenced by it. First to be offered in 1946 was a steel-bodied wagon, with a panel delivery and a pickup truck coming in 1947. Initially, all of these were two-wheel drive, but in 1949, the live front axle was introduced for all body styles. It proved to be successful enough that the 4x2 pickup was discontinued after 1951, staying with four-wheel drive until the end of production in 1964.

This ‘51 Jeep pickup is now powered by a Holley-carbureted 283ci Chevy V8 that was installed under previous ownership and is linked to a T90 three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The truck wears a root beer metallic finish and features a chrome front bumper, a windshield visor, and wood stake sides. Inside, a replacement bench seat trimmed in gray cloth has been installed, while additional interior details include shoulder belts, a Hella turn signal switch, a Cobra CB radio, and a cassette stereo, which is mounted in the glove compartment.

This 1951 Willys-Overland Jeep pickup 4x4 is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the current owner with a clean Nebraska title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 283ci Chevrolet V8 engine

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • T90 three-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel-drive

  • Selectro locking hubs

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Split windshield

  • Chrome front bumper

  • Drop-down tailgate

Modifications

  • 283ci Chevrolet V8 engine

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Selectro locking hubs

  • Wood stake sides

  • Replacement bench seat

  • Wood door panels

  • Hella turn signal switch

  • Three-point seat belts

  • Cobra CB radio

  • Aftermarket cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing imperfections on the exterior, interior, and underside are viewable in the gallery

  • Paint damage below the fuel filler

  • Corrosion in bed and on fenders

  • Various paint flaws

Ownership History

  • The truck spent time in Minnesota before being relocated to Nebraska when it was acquired by the seller’s father in 2018.

Additional Information

  • The truck is titled in Nebraska using the VIN “3737739,” which is listed on a plate riveted under the hood of the truck. The Willys-Overland patent plate is still present and lists a serial number of 451-EC1 21154.

  • From the seller: “Some vehicles are more than machines — they are survivors, storytellers, and reminders of a different era. This 1951 Willys 473 4WD pickup feels like one of those rare examples. Purchased from a Minnesota dealer in 2018, it shows 48,612 miles on the odometer, and there is reason to believe that number may be accurate. An old Carquest service sticker on the driver’s door lists the mileage at 48,177 on November 12, 2001 — meaning this truck appears to have traveled only 435 miles in the past 25 years.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

283-Powered 1951 Willys-Overland 4-73 Jeep Pickup 4x4 · No reserve

Current bid
FredPieper_b496
FredPieper_b496
$7,500
Seller
BroncOhNo
BroncOhNo
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids13
Views11,414

Comments & bids

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FredPieper_b496's avatar
FredPieper_b496
Aug 30 at 1:08 AM
$7,500bid placed 
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DarronMoore_goln
Aug 30 at 12:28 AM
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FredPieper_b496's avatar
FredPieper_b496
Aug 29 at 8:40 PM
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Lightningfire
Aug 29 at 7:54 PM
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DarronMoore_goln
Aug 29 at 5:55 PM
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FredPieper_b496
Aug 29 at 2:02 PM
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BIGb-1924
Aug 29 at 1:55 PM
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MikeP6453
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MS_8llop6q
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JT_snf32r
Aug 28 at 10:09 PM
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BroncoBigfoot
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Aug 28 at 2:25 PM
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BIGb-1924
Aug 28 at 2:06 AM
$100bid placed 

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