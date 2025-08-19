Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

After World War II, Willys capitalized on the popularity of the Jeeps that they had helped build. Not only did they make a civilian version of the military jeep, but they created a new line of light-duty trucks that were heavily influenced by it. First to be offered in 1946 was a steel-bodied wagon, with a panel delivery and a pickup truck coming in 1947. Initially, all of these were two-wheel drive, but in 1949, the live front axle was introduced for all body styles. It proved to be successful enough that the 4x2 pickup was discontinued after 1951, staying with four-wheel drive until the end of production in 1964.

This ‘51 Jeep pickup is now powered by a Holley-carbureted 283ci Chevy V8 that was installed under previous ownership and is linked to a T90 three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The truck wears a root beer metallic finish and features a chrome front bumper, a windshield visor, and wood stake sides. Inside, a replacement bench seat trimmed in gray cloth has been installed, while additional interior details include shoulder belts, a Hella turn signal switch, a Cobra CB radio, and a cassette stereo, which is mounted in the glove compartment.

This 1951 Willys-Overland Jeep pickup 4x4 is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the current owner with a clean Nebraska title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

283ci Chevrolet V8 engine

Edelbrock intake manifold

Holley carburetor

T90 three-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel-drive

Selectro locking hubs

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel drum brakes

Dual-range transfer case

Split windshield

Chrome front bumper

Drop-down tailgate

Modifications

283ci Chevrolet V8 engine

Edelbrock intake manifold

Holley carburetor

12-volt electrical system

Selectro locking hubs

Wood stake sides

Replacement bench seat

Wood door panels

Hella turn signal switch

Three-point seat belts

Cobra CB radio

Aftermarket cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

Images detailing imperfections on the exterior, interior, and underside are viewable in the gallery

Paint damage below the fuel filler

Corrosion in bed and on fenders

Various paint flaws

Ownership History

The truck spent time in Minnesota before being relocated to Nebraska when it was acquired by the seller’s father in 2018.

Additional Information