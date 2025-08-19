283-Powered 1951 Willys-Overland 4-73 Jeep Pickup 4x4
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
After World War II, Willys capitalized on the popularity of the Jeeps that they had helped build. Not only did they make a civilian version of the military jeep, but they created a new line of light-duty trucks that were heavily influenced by it. First to be offered in 1946 was a steel-bodied wagon, with a panel delivery and a pickup truck coming in 1947. Initially, all of these were two-wheel drive, but in 1949, the live front axle was introduced for all body styles. It proved to be successful enough that the 4x2 pickup was discontinued after 1951, staying with four-wheel drive until the end of production in 1964.
This ‘51 Jeep pickup is now powered by a Holley-carbureted 283ci Chevy V8 that was installed under previous ownership and is linked to a T90 three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. The truck wears a root beer metallic finish and features a chrome front bumper, a windshield visor, and wood stake sides. Inside, a replacement bench seat trimmed in gray cloth has been installed, while additional interior details include shoulder belts, a Hella turn signal switch, a Cobra CB radio, and a cassette stereo, which is mounted in the glove compartment.
This 1951 Willys-Overland Jeep pickup 4x4 is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the current owner with a clean Nebraska title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
283ci Chevrolet V8 engine
Edelbrock intake manifold
Holley carburetor
T90 three-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel-drive
Selectro locking hubs
Factory Equipment
Four-wheel drum brakes
Dual-range transfer case
Split windshield
Chrome front bumper
Drop-down tailgate
Modifications
283ci Chevrolet V8 engine
Edelbrock intake manifold
Holley carburetor
12-volt electrical system
Selectro locking hubs
Wood stake sides
Replacement bench seat
Wood door panels
Hella turn signal switch
Three-point seat belts
Cobra CB radio
Aftermarket cassette stereo
Known Imperfections
Images detailing imperfections on the exterior, interior, and underside are viewable in the gallery
Paint damage below the fuel filler
Corrosion in bed and on fenders
Various paint flaws
Ownership History
The truck spent time in Minnesota before being relocated to Nebraska when it was acquired by the seller’s father in 2018.
Additional Information
The truck is titled in Nebraska using the VIN “3737739,” which is listed on a plate riveted under the hood of the truck. The Willys-Overland patent plate is still present and lists a serial number of 451-EC1 21154.
From the seller: “Some vehicles are more than machines — they are survivors, storytellers, and reminders of a different era. This 1951 Willys 473 4WD pickup feels like one of those rare examples. Purchased from a Minnesota dealer in 2018, it shows 48,612 miles on the odometer, and there is reason to believe that number may be accurate. An old Carquest service sticker on the driver’s door lists the mileage at 48,177 on November 12, 2001 — meaning this truck appears to have traveled only 435 miles in the past 25 years.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.