350-Powered 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal Convertible
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
Studebaker's "bullet-nose" styling, first introduced for 1950, reached its final form for 1951 before the design was replaced the following year. The Champion Regal convertible was among the rarest body styles in the lineup, with only 4,742 built for the model year, and came from the factory with an 85-horsepower, 169.6-cubic-inch L-head inline-six.
This '51 Champion has been modified with a 350ci small-block V8 paired with a C3 Corvette-sourced three-speed automatic transmission.
Finished in black with chrome accents, the car features a black convertible top and red and black interior upholstery. A Pioneer CD stereo and speakers, aftermarket heater controls, Classic Instruments gauges, and custom Studebaker-branded floor mats have been fitted.
This modified 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal convertible is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of only 4,742 Champion convertibles built for 1951
Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission
Approximately 500 miles since refurbishment
Black paint and convertible soft top
Two-tone red and black upholstery
Factory Equipment
Convertible body style
"Bullet-nose" front-end styling
Chrome accents
Four-wheel drum brakes
Steel wheels with covers
Modifications
Chevrolet 350ci V8
Carburetor
Edelbrock intake manifold and air cleaner assembly
Corvette-sourced automatic transmission transmission
Red and black interior upholstery
Pioneer CD stereo head unit and aftermarket speakers
Aftermarket heater controls
Classic Instruments gauges
Custom Studebaker-branded floor mats
Servicing
According to the seller, the car underwent a frame-off build and has been driven approximately 500 miles since.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
This 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal convertible was acquired by the seller in 2024.
Includes Items
Spare wheel
Various related literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.