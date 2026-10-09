Description

Studebaker's "bullet-nose" styling, first introduced for 1950, reached its final form for 1951 before the design was replaced the following year. The Champion Regal convertible was among the rarest body styles in the lineup, with only 4,742 built for the model year, and came from the factory with an 85-horsepower, 169.6-cubic-inch L-head inline-six.

This '51 Champion has been modified with a 350ci small-block V8 paired with a C3 Corvette-sourced three-speed automatic transmission.

Finished in black with chrome accents, the car features a black convertible top and red and black interior upholstery. A Pioneer CD stereo and speakers, aftermarket heater controls, Classic Instruments gauges, and custom Studebaker-branded floor mats have been fitted.

This modified 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal convertible is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of only 4,742 Champion convertibles built for 1951

Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission

Approximately 500 miles since refurbishment

Black paint and convertible soft top

Two-tone red and black upholstery

Factory Equipment

Convertible body style

"Bullet-nose" front-end styling

Chrome accents

Four-wheel drum brakes

Steel wheels with covers

Modifications

Chevrolet 350ci V8

Carburetor

Edelbrock intake manifold and air cleaner assembly

Corvette-sourced automatic transmission transmission

Red and black interior upholstery

Pioneer CD stereo head unit and aftermarket speakers

Aftermarket heater controls

Classic Instruments gauges

Custom Studebaker-branded floor mats

Servicing

According to the seller, the car underwent a frame-off build and has been driven approximately 500 miles since.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal convertible was acquired by the seller in 2024.

Includes Items