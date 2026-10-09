Auction ended.

350-Powered 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal Convertible

Bid to $12,000 on 10/09/26
Result
350-Powered 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (163)

Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VING1045405
Mileage indicated500 Miles TMU
LocationFranklin, Pennsylvania
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack/Red

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Description

Studebaker's "bullet-nose" styling, first introduced for 1950, reached its final form for 1951 before the design was replaced the following year. The Champion Regal convertible was among the rarest body styles in the lineup, with only 4,742 built for the model year, and came from the factory with an 85-horsepower, 169.6-cubic-inch L-head inline-six.

This '51 Champion has been modified with a 350ci small-block V8 paired with a C3 Corvette-sourced three-speed automatic transmission.

Finished in black with chrome accents, the car features a black convertible top and red and black interior upholstery. A Pioneer CD stereo and speakers, aftermarket heater controls, Classic Instruments gauges, and custom Studebaker-branded floor mats have been fitted.

This modified 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal convertible is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of only 4,742 Champion convertibles built for 1951

  • Chevrolet 350ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission

  • Approximately 500 miles since refurbishment

  • Black paint and convertible soft top

  • Two-tone red and black upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Convertible body style

  • "Bullet-nose" front-end styling

  • Chrome accents

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Steel wheels with covers

Modifications

  • Chevrolet 350ci V8

  • Carburetor

  • Edelbrock intake manifold and air cleaner assembly

  • Corvette-sourced automatic transmission transmission

  • Red and black interior upholstery

  • Pioneer CD stereo head unit and aftermarket speakers

  • Aftermarket heater controls

  • Classic Instruments gauges

  • Custom Studebaker-branded floor mats

Servicing

According to the seller, the car underwent a frame-off build and has been driven approximately 500 miles since.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

This 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal convertible was acquired by the seller in 2024.

Includes Items

  • Spare wheel

  • Various related literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal Convertible

Last bid
MT_3oxlb4
MT_3oxlb4
$12,000
Seller
Billcarcoll_yzhh
Billcarcoll_yzhh
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids7
Views6,907

Comments & bids

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MT_3oxlb4's avatar
MT_3oxlb4
Oct 9 at 6:53 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Frederick_Horner's avatar
Frederick_Horner
Oct 9 at 6:49 PM
$11,500bid placed 
MT_3oxlb4's avatar
MT_3oxlb4
Oct 6 at 10:55 PM
$11,000bid placed 
ClassicCB's avatar
ClassicCB
Sep 30 at 12:26 AM
$10,000bid placed 
EDB1967's avatar
EDB1967
Sep 27 at 9:33 PM
$3,500bid placed 
SteveMcEwen's avatar
SteveMcEwen
Sep 27 at 4:08 PM
$1,000bid placed 
MARKMESSENS's avatar
MARKMESSENS
Sep 25 at 10:46 PM
$499bid placed 

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