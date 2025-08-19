1951 Plymouth Cambridge 4-Door Sedan

No reserve
4 days
$1,750
1951 Plymouth Cambridge 4-Door Sedan
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN15575077
Mileage indicated94,400 Miles TMU
LocationOxford, Connecticut
Engine217.8ci L-Head Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorGray

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1951, the Korean War, strikes, and unclear government policies restricted access to key production materials and kept the automotive industry in turmoil throughout the year. Despite these obstacles, Plymouth entered the 1951 market with a refreshed base car lineup, abandoning the terms "Deluxe" and "Special Deluxe", and replacing them with Concord, Cambridge, and Cranbrook.

The new cars featured a more modern sloping hood and grille as well as an updated Plymouth shield, name badges on the front fenders, electric windshield wipers, a new instrument panel, an analog clock, and a T-handle parking brake.

The Cambridge served as the mid-level offering and featured a longer wheelbase than the Concord along with more standard features and upgraded interior and exterior trim.

This ‘51 Cambridge four-door sedan is finished in blue over gray upholstery, and it is powered by a 217.8ci L-head inline-six that is fed by a single downdraft carburetor for a factory rating of 97 horsepower. Additional features include a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, a 6-volt electrical system, Oriflow shock absorbers, and “Safe-Guard” hydraulic brakes with dual front wheel cylinders.

The seller reports the engine was overhauled approximately 10 years ago, and service in preparation for the sale included performing an oil change along with replacement of the thermostat, spark plugs, distributor cap, radiator, and brake lines.

This 1951 Plymouth Cambridge four-door sedan is now offered at no reserve with a Connecticut registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Blue over gray upholstery

  • 217.8ci L-head inline-six

  • Three-speed column-shifted manual transmission

  • Hydraulic brakes

Factory Equipment

  • 217.8ci L-head inline-six

  • Downdraft carburetor

  • Three-speed column-shifted manual transmission

  • 6-volt electrical system

  • Oriflow shock absorbers

  • “Safe-Guard” hydraulic brakes

Modifications

  • Stormcar fuel pressure regulator

Servicing

The seller reports the engine was overhauled approximately 10 years ago, and service in preparation for the sale included performing an oil change along with replacement of the thermostat, spark plugs, distributor cap, radiator, and brake lines.

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and areas of corrosion

  • Mismatched and faded paint

  • Pitted and corroded bumpers and trim

  • Interior shows stains, torn upholstery, and worn carpeting

  • No heater box

  • Trunk lock tumbler missing and housing damaged

  • Corrosion visible on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in October 2020. '

Included Items

  • Heater parts in trunk

Additional Information

  • The car is being sold on its Connecticut registration, which serves as an ownership document in Connecticut and lists “Antique” in the Registered Usage section.

Additional Notes This 1951 Plymouth Cambridge was offered on Hagerty Marketplace August 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1951 Plymouth Cambridge 4-Door Sedan · No reserve

Current bid
Danimal369
Danimal369
$1,750
Seller
JW_osxhql
JW_osxhql
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids8
Views3,449

Comments & bids

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Danimal369
Sep 9 at 7:38 PM
$1,750bid placed 
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AceMain
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Hornlk
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Hornlk
Aug 31 at 2:45 PM
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