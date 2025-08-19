Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1951, the Korean War, strikes, and unclear government policies restricted access to key production materials and kept the automotive industry in turmoil throughout the year. Despite these obstacles, Plymouth entered the 1951 market with a refreshed base car lineup, abandoning the terms "Deluxe" and "Special Deluxe", and replacing them with Concord, Cambridge, and Cranbrook.

The new cars featured a more modern sloping hood and grille as well as an updated Plymouth shield, name badges on the front fenders, electric windshield wipers, a new instrument panel, an analog clock, and a T-handle parking brake.

The Cambridge served as the mid-level offering and featured a longer wheelbase than the Concord along with more standard features and upgraded interior and exterior trim.

This ‘51 Cambridge four-door sedan is finished in blue over gray upholstery, and it is powered by a 217.8ci L-head inline-six that is fed by a single downdraft carburetor for a factory rating of 97 horsepower. Additional features include a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, a 6-volt electrical system, Oriflow shock absorbers, and “Safe-Guard” hydraulic brakes with dual front wheel cylinders.

The seller reports the engine was overhauled approximately 10 years ago, and service in preparation for the sale included performing an oil change along with replacement of the thermostat, spark plugs, distributor cap, radiator, and brake lines.

This 1951 Plymouth Cambridge four-door sedan is now offered at no reserve with a Connecticut registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

Blue over gray upholstery

217.8ci L-head inline-six

Three-speed column-shifted manual transmission

Hydraulic brakes

Factory Equipment

217.8ci L-head inline-six

Downdraft carburetor

Three-speed column-shifted manual transmission

6-volt electrical system

Oriflow shock absorbers

“Safe-Guard” hydraulic brakes

Modifications

Stormcar fuel pressure regulator

Servicing

The seller reports the engine was overhauled approximately 10 years ago, and service in preparation for the sale included performing an oil change along with replacement of the thermostat, spark plugs, distributor cap, radiator, and brake lines.

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips, scratches, and areas of corrosion

Mismatched and faded paint

Pitted and corroded bumpers and trim

Interior shows stains, torn upholstery, and worn carpeting

No heater box

Trunk lock tumbler missing and housing damaged

Corrosion visible on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in October 2020. '

Included Items

Heater parts in trunk

Additional Information

The car is being sold on its Connecticut registration, which serves as an ownership document in Connecticut and lists “Antique” in the Registered Usage section.

Additional Notes This 1951 Plymouth Cambridge was offered on Hagerty Marketplace August 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.