Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG TD arrived in 1950 as a meaningful refinement of the T-series formula, introducing independent front suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and a wider body on a more modern chassis while preserving the upright, fendered character that had defined the marque since the prewar years. The TD became the best-selling T-series MG of its era, finding particular success in the United States market that would shape MG's postwar trajectory.

This 1951 TD is finished in pale yellow over a tan interior and features color-keyed steel wheels and red front grill slats. This TD features the 1,250cc XPAG inline-four breathing through dual SU carburetors, a 4-speed manual transmission, and classic British styling.

Presented in non-running condition, the seller states that a replacement fuel pump, distributor, starter, and engine belts have been fitted during an in-progress refurbishment, and all brake and fuel lines have been replaced with fresh fluids throughout. The engine is said to turn over, but it does not start in its current state.

This 1951 MG TD project is now offered at no reserve in Alabama with a tonneau cover, an operations manual, and a clean Arizona title.

Highlights

Finished in pale yellow over tan upholstery

1,250cc XPAG inline-four engine

4-speed manual transmission

Offered in non-running condition

Factory Equipment

Dual SU carburetors

Independent front suspension with coil springs

Rear live axle with semi-elliptic leaf springs

Rack-and-pinion steering

Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes

Fold-flat windscreen

Running boards

Wood-faced dashboard

Jaeger instrumentation

Servicing & Documentation

The following items are said to have been replaced:

Fuel pump

Distributor

Starter

Engine belts

Brake and fuel lines

Various fluids

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Engine turns but will not start

Tires are dry rotted

Ownership History

This '51 MG TD was an ongoing restoration project of the seller's father, acquired by the seller in 2023 and recently relocated to Alabama.

Included Items