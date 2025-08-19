1951 MG TD Project

No reserve
4 days
$3,000
1951 MG TD Project
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (39)

Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINTD5164
Mileage indicated1,400 Miles TMU
LocationBirmingham , Alabama
Engine1,250cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPale Yellow
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MG TD arrived in 1950 as a meaningful refinement of the T-series formula, introducing independent front suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and a wider body on a more modern chassis while preserving the upright, fendered character that had defined the marque since the prewar years. The TD became the best-selling T-series MG of its era, finding particular success in the United States market that would shape MG's postwar trajectory.

This 1951 TD is finished in pale yellow over a tan interior and features color-keyed steel wheels and red front grill slats. This TD features the 1,250cc XPAG inline-four breathing through dual SU carburetors, a 4-speed manual transmission, and classic British styling.

Presented in non-running condition, the seller states that a replacement fuel pump, distributor, starter, and engine belts have been fitted during an in-progress refurbishment, and all brake and fuel lines have been replaced with fresh fluids throughout. The engine is said to turn over, but it does not start in its current state.

This 1951 MG TD project is now offered at no reserve in Alabama with a tonneau cover, an operations manual, and a clean Arizona title.

Highlights

  • Finished in pale yellow over tan upholstery

  • 1,250cc XPAG inline-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Offered in non-running condition

Factory Equipment

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • Independent front suspension with coil springs

  • Rear live axle with semi-elliptic leaf springs

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes

  • Fold-flat windscreen

  • Running boards

  • Wood-faced dashboard

  • Jaeger instrumentation

Servicing & Documentation

The following items are said to have been replaced:

  • Fuel pump

  • Distributor

  • Starter

  • Engine belts

  • Brake and fuel lines

  • Various fluids

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Engine turns but will not start

  • Tires are dry rotted

Ownership History

This '51 MG TD was an ongoing restoration project of the seller's father, acquired by the seller in 2023 and recently relocated to Alabama.

Included Items

  • Operations manual

  • Hub caps

  • Grill ornament

  • Tonneau cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1951 MG TD Project · No reserve

Current bid
SW_pgicab
SW_pgicab
$3,000
Seller
whcressall
whcressall
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids10
Views2,057

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SW_pgicab
Sep 4 at 6:00 PM
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