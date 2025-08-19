1951 MG TD Project
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The MG TD arrived in 1950 as a meaningful refinement of the T-series formula, introducing independent front suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and a wider body on a more modern chassis while preserving the upright, fendered character that had defined the marque since the prewar years. The TD became the best-selling T-series MG of its era, finding particular success in the United States market that would shape MG's postwar trajectory.
This 1951 TD is finished in pale yellow over a tan interior and features color-keyed steel wheels and red front grill slats. This TD features the 1,250cc XPAG inline-four breathing through dual SU carburetors, a 4-speed manual transmission, and classic British styling.
Presented in non-running condition, the seller states that a replacement fuel pump, distributor, starter, and engine belts have been fitted during an in-progress refurbishment, and all brake and fuel lines have been replaced with fresh fluids throughout. The engine is said to turn over, but it does not start in its current state.
This 1951 MG TD project is now offered at no reserve in Alabama with a tonneau cover, an operations manual, and a clean Arizona title.
Highlights
Finished in pale yellow over tan upholstery
1,250cc XPAG inline-four engine
4-speed manual transmission
Offered in non-running condition
Factory Equipment
Dual SU carburetors
Independent front suspension with coil springs
Rear live axle with semi-elliptic leaf springs
Rack-and-pinion steering
Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes
Fold-flat windscreen
Running boards
Wood-faced dashboard
Jaeger instrumentation
Servicing & Documentation
The following items are said to have been replaced:
Fuel pump
Distributor
Starter
Engine belts
Brake and fuel lines
Various fluids
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Engine turns but will not start
Tires are dry rotted
Ownership History
This '51 MG TD was an ongoing restoration project of the seller's father, acquired by the seller in 2023 and recently relocated to Alabama.
Included Items
Operations manual
Hub caps
Grill ornament
Tonneau cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.