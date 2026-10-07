Auction ended.

59-Years-Owned 1951 MG TD

Sold after for on 10/07/26
Result
59-Years-Owned 1951 MG TD
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Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9909
Mileage indicated71,300 Miles TMU
LocationMason, New Hampshire
Engine1,250cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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1951 MG TD - Ride Along
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Description

The MG TD represented an important evolution of the T-Series lineage, pairing traditional British roadster styling with a wider track, rack-and-pinion steering, and an independent front suspension that improved drivability over its predecessors. Produced from 1950 to 1953, the TD combined prewar-inspired design cues with more modern underpinnings, helping establish MG's reputation among sports car enthusiasts.

This 1951 MG TD is powered by a 1,250cc XPAG inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and is finished in black with an off-white soft top over black vinyl upholstery. Features include chrome bumpers, a louvered hood, a folding windshield, reverse-hinged doors, and 15-inch knock-off wire wheels wrapped in whitewall tires. Red accents on the grille slats, inner hood panels, frame, and inner fenders provide a distinctive contrast to the black exterior finish.

The car reportedly remained with the current owner's late husband since 1967 when it was acquired in Monterey, California. The battery and fuel pump are said to have been replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1951 MG TD is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with some service records, spare parts, a workshop manual, side window curtains, boot cover, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 1967

  • Powered by a 1,250cc XPAG inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in black with an off-white soft top over black vinyl upholstery

  • Red grille, inner hood panels, frame, and inner fenders

  • 15” knock-off wire wheels with whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

  • Independent front suspension and solid rear axle

  • 4-wheel drum brakes

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Louvered hood

  • Folding windshield

  • Reverse-hinged doors

Modifications

  • Front bumper-mounted Union Jack badge

  • Red accents

Servicing & Documentation

The fuel pump and battery were reportedly replaced in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Tears in the lower portion of the passenger seat cover

  • Tear in the transmission tunnel carpet

  • Staining visible in white soft top

Ownership History

From the seller: “This car is highly original, has always been garaged, and is accompanied by numerous spare parts and receipts documenting repairs performed over the years. I am selling the car on behalf of a dear friend whose husband recently passed away. He was the longtime caretaker of the car, and it was truly his pride and joy.”

The current owner's late husband acquired the car in Monterey, California, in September of 1967

Included Items

  • Side window curtains and boot cover

  • Full-size matching spare

  • Workshop manual

  • Hand-written service log

  • Service records

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

From the seller: “Included is a collection of spare parts, to include a tonneau cover, seven extra wheels (three spoked and four steel), brake drums, swing arms, a fuel pump, chrome hubcaps, gears, two starters, bearings, a spare tire rack, floor carpeting, a tire tube, U-bolts, various suspension components, oil filters, rear shocks, a clutch, and numerous engine parts. There are additional parts stored in unmarked boxes, along with several other items."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1951 MG TD

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

59-Years-Owned 1951 MG TD

Sold after for
$12,500
Seller
JB_ysylvb
JB_ysylvb
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids22
Views5,743

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