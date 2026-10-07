Description

The MG TD represented an important evolution of the T-Series lineage, pairing traditional British roadster styling with a wider track, rack-and-pinion steering, and an independent front suspension that improved drivability over its predecessors. Produced from 1950 to 1953, the TD combined prewar-inspired design cues with more modern underpinnings, helping establish MG's reputation among sports car enthusiasts.

This 1951 MG TD is powered by a 1,250cc XPAG inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and is finished in black with an off-white soft top over black vinyl upholstery. Features include chrome bumpers, a louvered hood, a folding windshield, reverse-hinged doors, and 15-inch knock-off wire wheels wrapped in whitewall tires. Red accents on the grille slats, inner hood panels, frame, and inner fenders provide a distinctive contrast to the black exterior finish.

The car reportedly remained with the current owner's late husband since 1967 when it was acquired in Monterey, California. The battery and fuel pump are said to have been replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1951 MG TD is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with some service records, spare parts, a workshop manual, side window curtains, boot cover, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 1967

Powered by a 1,250cc XPAG inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in black with an off-white soft top over black vinyl upholstery

Red grille, inner hood panels, frame, and inner fenders

15” knock-off wire wheels with whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

Independent front suspension and solid rear axle

4-wheel drum brakes

Chrome bumpers

Louvered hood

Folding windshield

Reverse-hinged doors

Modifications

Front bumper-mounted Union Jack badge

Red accents

Servicing & Documentation

The fuel pump and battery were reportedly replaced in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Tears in the lower portion of the passenger seat cover

Tear in the transmission tunnel carpet

Staining visible in white soft top

Ownership History

From the seller: “This car is highly original, has always been garaged, and is accompanied by numerous spare parts and receipts documenting repairs performed over the years. I am selling the car on behalf of a dear friend whose husband recently passed away. He was the longtime caretaker of the car, and it was truly his pride and joy.”

The current owner's late husband acquired the car in Monterey, California, in September of 1967

Included Items

Side window curtains and boot cover

Full-size matching spare

Workshop manual

Hand-written service log

Service records

Spare parts

Additional Information

From the seller: “Included is a collection of spare parts, to include a tonneau cover, seven extra wheels (three spoked and four steel), brake drums, swing arms, a fuel pump, chrome hubcaps, gears, two starters, bearings, a spare tire rack, floor carpeting, a tire tube, U-bolts, various suspension components, oil filters, rear shocks, a clutch, and numerous engine parts. There are additional parts stored in unmarked boxes, along with several other items."