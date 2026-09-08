440-Powered 1951 Ford F-1 Project
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ford's first-generation F-Series helped establish the blueprint for the modern American pickup, combining postwar durability with improved comfort and styling. Produced from 1948 through 1952, the F-1 was the half-ton model in Ford's new truck lineup and remains a popular platform for custom builds thanks to its classic styling, sturdy construction, and adaptability to modifications.
This modified 1951 Ford F-1 is now powered by a 440ci Magnum V8 said to have come from a 1978 Chrysler. The engine is equipped with an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold and Edelbrock AVS carburetor, and power is routed through an automatic transmission, while additional upgrades include rack-and-pinion steering, an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan, and chrome Cragar wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. The truck also features a Ford Ranger stepside bed, custom interior appointments, and various cosmetic modifications.
Currently finished in primer over cloth bucket seats, the truck is equipped with a windshield visor, roll pan, aftermarket taillights, a custom wood center console, custom wood running boards, a glovebox-mounted cassette stereo, and a steering column-mounted tachometer.
This modified 1951 Ford F-1 project is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a Chrysler 440ci Magnum V8 paired with an automatic transmission
Finished in primer over gray cloth and black vinyl upholstery
Custom-fitted Ford Ranger stepside bed
Chrome Cragar wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Modifications
Edelbrock Performer intake manifold
Edelbrock AVS carburetor
Polished Edelbrock valve covers
Aluminum radiator
Electric cooling fan
Rack-and-pinion steering
Diamond plate-lined firewall
Ford Ranger stepside bed
Aftermarket black-housing taillights
Bumpers deleted with rear rollpan
Windshield visor
Wood running boards
Cloth bucket seats
Custom wood center console
Later-model two-spoke steering wheel
Column-mounted tachometer
Glovebox-mounted cassette stereo with digital tuner
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and modifications
Body and interior unfinished
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.