Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's first-generation F-Series helped establish the blueprint for the modern American pickup, combining postwar durability with improved comfort and styling. Produced from 1948 through 1952, the F-1 was the half-ton model in Ford's new truck lineup and remains a popular platform for custom builds thanks to its classic styling, sturdy construction, and adaptability to modifications.

This modified 1951 Ford F-1 is now powered by a 440ci Magnum V8 said to have come from a 1978 Chrysler. The engine is equipped with an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold and Edelbrock AVS carburetor, and power is routed through an automatic transmission, while additional upgrades include rack-and-pinion steering, an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan, and chrome Cragar wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. The truck also features a Ford Ranger stepside bed, custom interior appointments, and various cosmetic modifications.

Currently finished in primer over cloth bucket seats, the truck is equipped with a windshield visor, roll pan, aftermarket taillights, a custom wood center console, custom wood running boards, a glovebox-mounted cassette stereo, and a steering column-mounted tachometer.

This modified 1951 Ford F-1 project is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a Chrysler 440ci Magnum V8 paired with an automatic transmission

Finished in primer over gray cloth and black vinyl upholstery

Custom-fitted Ford Ranger stepside bed

Chrome Cragar wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Modifications

Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

Edelbrock AVS carburetor

Polished Edelbrock valve covers

Aluminum radiator

Electric cooling fan

Rack-and-pinion steering

Diamond plate-lined firewall

Ford Ranger stepside bed

Aftermarket black-housing taillights

Bumpers deleted with rear rollpan

Windshield visor

Wood running boards

Cloth bucket seats

Custom wood center console

Later-model two-spoke steering wheel

Column-mounted tachometer

Glovebox-mounted cassette stereo with digital tuner

Known Imperfections