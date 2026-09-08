Auction ended.

440-Powered 1951 Ford F-1 Project

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
440-Powered 1951 Ford F-1 Project
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINH1HM44924
Mileage indicated31,300 Miles TMU
LocationWhitehall, Michigan
Engine440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorPrimer
Interior colorGray/Black

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Video gallery

1951 Ford F1 Arrival
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's first-generation F-Series helped establish the blueprint for the modern American pickup, combining postwar durability with improved comfort and styling. Produced from 1948 through 1952, the F-1 was the half-ton model in Ford's new truck lineup and remains a popular platform for custom builds thanks to its classic styling, sturdy construction, and adaptability to modifications.

This modified 1951 Ford F-1 is now powered by a 440ci Magnum V8 said to have come from a 1978 Chrysler. The engine is equipped with an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold and Edelbrock AVS carburetor, and power is routed through an automatic transmission, while additional upgrades include rack-and-pinion steering, an aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan, and chrome Cragar wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. The truck also features a Ford Ranger stepside bed, custom interior appointments, and various cosmetic modifications.

Currently finished in primer over cloth bucket seats, the truck is equipped with a windshield visor, roll pan, aftermarket taillights, a custom wood center console, custom wood running boards, a glovebox-mounted cassette stereo, and a steering column-mounted tachometer.

This modified 1951 Ford F-1 project is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a Chrysler 440ci Magnum V8 paired with an automatic transmission

  • Finished in primer over gray cloth and black vinyl upholstery

  • Custom-fitted Ford Ranger stepside bed

  • Chrome Cragar wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Modifications

  • Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

  • Edelbrock AVS carburetor

  • Polished Edelbrock valve covers

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Electric cooling fan

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Diamond plate-lined firewall

  • Ford Ranger stepside bed

  • Aftermarket black-housing taillights

  • Bumpers deleted with rear rollpan

  • Windshield visor

  • Wood running boards

  • Cloth bucket seats

  • Custom wood center console

  • Later-model two-spoke steering wheel

  • Column-mounted tachometer

  • Glovebox-mounted cassette stereo with digital tuner

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and modifications

  • Body and interior unfinished

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

440-Powered 1951 Ford F-1 Project · No reserve

Sold to
jgeneva
jgeneva
$12,840
Seller
Ford1
Ford1
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids28
Views11,433

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