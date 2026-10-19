Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Founded in 1919 in England, Alvis Cars produced vehicles until the company went defunct in 1967. Introduced in 1950, the Alvis TA21 was available as a Mulliners coachbuilt saloon, or a Tickford-built drophead coupe (convertible). Mulliners was a British coachbuilder, most prominently known for their work with British manufacturers such as Triumph, Austin, and Hillman. Mulliners was founded by H.H. Mulliner, a cousin to H.J. Mulliner, the founder of Bentley/Rolls-Royce coachbuilder H.J. Mulliner & Co. The Alvis TA21 was equipped with independent front suspension, and was the first Alvis vehicle to feature Lockheed hydraulic brakes. Powered by an 83-horsepower 3.0L inline-six engine backed by a four-speed manual, it had a top speed of 88 mph, with a 0-60mph time of approximately 15.5 seconds.

This right-hand-drive example has reportedly been fitted with the engine and transmission from a 1960s Alvis TE21. Though the engine's foundation is the same as the TA21, the TE version was factory rated at 130 horsepower thanks to a modified cylinder head and improved manifold. That engine is backed by a five-speed ZF manual transmission.

This 1951 Alvis TA21 Saloon is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, Alvis-related literature, and a transferable Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Unique Alvis TA21 Saloon with an upgraded drivetrain

Finished in two-tone Maroon/Tan paint with tan upholstery

"Sunshine" sunroof

Woodgrain interior trim

TE21 3.0L inline six-cylinder engine factory rated when new at 130 horsepower

TE21 ZF 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Trafficators

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Pop-out engine vents

Reverse-opening front doors

Dual side mirrors

Wire wheels

Modifications

Alvis TE21 drivetrain

Front and rear turn signals

Front and rear seatbelts

Front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

Paint scratches and blemishes

The turn signal lever does not self-return

Tires are older

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.

The seller states, "Trafficators work. With the upgraded engine from the much later TE series and a 5 speed, disc brakes, etc, it can actually keep up with modern traffic."

Included Items

Alvis-related literature

Owner's manual

Wheel spat (fender skirt) key

Additional Information

This vehicle is being offered with a transferable Georgia registration in the current owner's name.