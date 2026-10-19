Auction ended.

Modified 1951 Alvis TA21 Saloon

No reserve
Sold for on 10/19/26
Result
Modified 1951 Alvis TA21 Saloon
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Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN24430
Mileage indicated21,800 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine3.0L Inline Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMaroon/Tan
Interior colorTan

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1951 Alvis TA21 - Cold Start
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Founded in 1919 in England, Alvis Cars produced vehicles until the company went defunct in 1967. Introduced in 1950, the Alvis TA21 was available as a Mulliners coachbuilt saloon, or a Tickford-built drophead coupe (convertible). Mulliners was a British coachbuilder, most prominently known for their work with British manufacturers such as Triumph, Austin, and Hillman. Mulliners was founded by H.H. Mulliner, a cousin to H.J. Mulliner, the founder of Bentley/Rolls-Royce coachbuilder H.J. Mulliner & Co. The Alvis TA21 was equipped with independent front suspension, and was the first Alvis vehicle to feature Lockheed hydraulic brakes. Powered by an 83-horsepower 3.0L inline-six engine backed by a four-speed manual, it had a top speed of 88 mph, with a 0-60mph time of approximately 15.5 seconds.

This right-hand-drive example has reportedly been fitted with the engine and transmission from a 1960s Alvis TE21. Though the engine's foundation is the same as the TA21, the TE version was factory rated at 130 horsepower thanks to a modified cylinder head and improved manifold. That engine is backed by a five-speed ZF manual transmission.

This 1951 Alvis TA21 Saloon is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, Alvis-related literature, and a transferable Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Unique Alvis TA21 Saloon with an upgraded drivetrain

  • Finished in two-tone Maroon/Tan paint with tan upholstery

  • "Sunshine" sunroof

  • Woodgrain interior trim

  • TE21 3.0L inline six-cylinder engine factory rated when new at 130 horsepower

  • TE21 ZF 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Trafficators

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Pop-out engine vents

  • Reverse-opening front doors

  • Dual side mirrors

  • Wire wheels

Modifications

  • Alvis TE21 drivetrain

  • Front and rear turn signals

  • Front and rear seatbelts

  • Front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Paint scratches and blemishes

  • The turn signal lever does not self-return

  • Tires are older

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.

The seller states, "Trafficators work. With the upgraded engine from the much later TE series and a 5 speed, disc brakes, etc, it can actually keep up with modern traffic."

Included Items

  • Alvis-related literature

  • Owner's manual

  • Wheel spat (fender skirt) key

Additional Information

This vehicle is being offered with a transferable Georgia registration in the current owner's name.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1951 Alvis TA21 Saloon · No reserve

Sold to
JohnPolansky_3rxe
JohnPolansky_3rxe
$13,910
Seller
Gregarious
Gregarious
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids32
Views57,960

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