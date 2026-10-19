Modified 1951 Alvis TA21 Saloon
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Founded in 1919 in England, Alvis Cars produced vehicles until the company went defunct in 1967. Introduced in 1950, the Alvis TA21 was available as a Mulliners coachbuilt saloon, or a Tickford-built drophead coupe (convertible). Mulliners was a British coachbuilder, most prominently known for their work with British manufacturers such as Triumph, Austin, and Hillman. Mulliners was founded by H.H. Mulliner, a cousin to H.J. Mulliner, the founder of Bentley/Rolls-Royce coachbuilder H.J. Mulliner & Co. The Alvis TA21 was equipped with independent front suspension, and was the first Alvis vehicle to feature Lockheed hydraulic brakes. Powered by an 83-horsepower 3.0L inline-six engine backed by a four-speed manual, it had a top speed of 88 mph, with a 0-60mph time of approximately 15.5 seconds.
This right-hand-drive example has reportedly been fitted with the engine and transmission from a 1960s Alvis TE21. Though the engine's foundation is the same as the TA21, the TE version was factory rated at 130 horsepower thanks to a modified cylinder head and improved manifold. That engine is backed by a five-speed ZF manual transmission.
This 1951 Alvis TA21 Saloon is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, Alvis-related literature, and a transferable Georgia registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Unique Alvis TA21 Saloon with an upgraded drivetrain
Finished in two-tone Maroon/Tan paint with tan upholstery
"Sunshine" sunroof
Woodgrain interior trim
TE21 3.0L inline six-cylinder engine factory rated when new at 130 horsepower
TE21 ZF 5-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Trafficators
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Pop-out engine vents
Reverse-opening front doors
Dual side mirrors
Wire wheels
Modifications
Alvis TE21 drivetrain
Front and rear turn signals
Front and rear seatbelts
Front disc brakes
Known Imperfections
Paint scratches and blemishes
The turn signal lever does not self-return
Tires are older
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.
The seller states, "Trafficators work. With the upgraded engine from the much later TE series and a 5 speed, disc brakes, etc, it can actually keep up with modern traffic."
Included Items
Alvis-related literature
Owner's manual
Wheel spat (fender skirt) key
Additional Information
This vehicle is being offered with a transferable Georgia registration in the current owner's name.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.