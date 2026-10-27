Auction ended.

1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (102)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:07 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2395523139
Mileage indicated54,200 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine288ci Inline-Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorTan

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video and undercarriage photos have been added.

  • Please note additional engine compartment photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan Walk Around
Play
1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1950 Packard Eight represented the final evolution of the company's distinctive postwar "bathtub" styling — the rounded, full‑bodied design first introduced in 1948.

The Eight was positioned as Packard's entry-level model yet retained the marque's reputation for smooth performance, quality construction, and refined comfort. Power came from a 288ci L-head inline-eight producing 135 horsepower, and buyers could choose a manual or automatic transmission. The model lineup included the Touring Sedan, Station Sedan, and sleek Club Sedan, identified by its fastback two-door design.

This '50 Club Sedan has been refinished in silver metallic paint over a tan interior with ribbed corduroy-style cloth upholstery on its bench seats, and the engine is mated to a three-speed manual gearbox. Additional features include its signature cormorant hood ornament, split windshield, and woodgrain dash and door panel accents. It has been modified with a lowered stance and American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

According to the seller, the car was purchased new in California and spent most of its life in the Golden State.

This 1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with four factory wheels, miscellaneous parts, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Refinished in silver metallic paint

  • Tan interior with ribbed corduroy-style cloth upholstery

  • 288ci inline-eight engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Cormorant hood ornament

  • Split windshield

  • Bumper guards

  • Woodgrain dash and door panel accents

  • Split bench seat

Modifications

  • Lowered stance

  • American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

  • 4 factory wheels

  • Miscellaneous parts

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
AnthonyG_6ozn
AnthonyG_6ozn
$13,004
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
Bids37
Views7,957

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