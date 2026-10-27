Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1950 Packard Eight represented the final evolution of the company's distinctive postwar "bathtub" styling — the rounded, full‑bodied design first introduced in 1948.

The Eight was positioned as Packard's entry-level model yet retained the marque's reputation for smooth performance, quality construction, and refined comfort. Power came from a 288ci L-head inline-eight producing 135 horsepower, and buyers could choose a manual or automatic transmission. The model lineup included the Touring Sedan, Station Sedan, and sleek Club Sedan, identified by its fastback two-door design.

This '50 Club Sedan has been refinished in silver metallic paint over a tan interior with ribbed corduroy-style cloth upholstery on its bench seats, and the engine is mated to a three-speed manual gearbox. Additional features include its signature cormorant hood ornament, split windshield, and woodgrain dash and door panel accents. It has been modified with a lowered stance and American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

According to the seller, the car was purchased new in California and spent most of its life in the Golden State.

This 1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with four factory wheels, miscellaneous parts, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Refinished in silver metallic paint

Tan interior with ribbed corduroy-style cloth upholstery

288ci inline-eight engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Cormorant hood ornament

Split windshield

Bumper guards

Woodgrain dash and door panel accents

Split bench seat

Modifications

Lowered stance

American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

Spare tire

4 factory wheels

Miscellaneous parts

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.