1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:07 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note a YouTube video and undercarriage photos have been added.
Please note additional engine compartment photos have been added to the gallery.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1950 Packard Eight represented the final evolution of the company's distinctive postwar "bathtub" styling — the rounded, full‑bodied design first introduced in 1948.
The Eight was positioned as Packard's entry-level model yet retained the marque's reputation for smooth performance, quality construction, and refined comfort. Power came from a 288ci L-head inline-eight producing 135 horsepower, and buyers could choose a manual or automatic transmission. The model lineup included the Touring Sedan, Station Sedan, and sleek Club Sedan, identified by its fastback two-door design.
This '50 Club Sedan has been refinished in silver metallic paint over a tan interior with ribbed corduroy-style cloth upholstery on its bench seats, and the engine is mated to a three-speed manual gearbox. Additional features include its signature cormorant hood ornament, split windshield, and woodgrain dash and door panel accents. It has been modified with a lowered stance and American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.
According to the seller, the car was purchased new in California and spent most of its life in the Golden State.
This 1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with four factory wheels, miscellaneous parts, and a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Refinished in silver metallic paint
Tan interior with ribbed corduroy-style cloth upholstery
288ci inline-eight engine
3-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Cormorant hood ornament
Split windshield
Bumper guards
Woodgrain dash and door panel accents
Split bench seat
Modifications
Lowered stance
American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1950 Packard Eight Club Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Included Items
Spare tire
4 factory wheels
Miscellaneous parts
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.