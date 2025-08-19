20-Years-Owned 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:25 PM UTC
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Description
Built to serve families and businesses alike, the GMC Carryall Suburban combined the rugged underpinnings of GMC's light-duty truck lineup with an enclosed three-row passenger configuration and generous cargo capacity. Long before the SUV became a fixture on American roads, vehicles like the Carryall established the template for versatile utilitarian transportation.
This 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban features two side doors and barn-style rear doors. The truck is powered by a 228ci inline-six paired with a three-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone maroon and cream over brown vinyl upholstery, the truck is said to have been with the owner for approximately 20 years. During that time, the seller reportedly had the head repaired, the clutch and rear main seal replaced, and work performed on the suspension and braking systems.
This 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban is now offered with some takeoff spare parts and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 20 years under current ownership
Rear barn-style doors
Three-row seating
228ci inline-six engine paired with a 3-speed manual transmission
Maroon and cream exterior finish over brown vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (FC10172154) decodes as
F – 1950 model year
C – Conventional cab GMC truck
10 – ½-ton (100 Series)
1 – 116-inch wheelbase
72154 – Sequential production number
Leaf-spring suspension at all four corners
Solid front and rear axles
Sliding rear side windows
Rear barn doors
Cowl-mounted side mirror
Two-piece windshield
Single taillight
Heater
Modifications
Wheels sandblasted and refinished in cream
Replacement front seat cover
Servicing
According to the seller, the following work has been performed during ownership:
Clutch and pressure plate replaced
Brake system and carburetor rebuilt
Cylinder head resurfaced
Replacement gaskets and Bar's Leaks added
Rear main seal replaced
Rear springs replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Carryall Suburban has been owned for approximately 20 years and has been maintained and improved throughout that period while retaining a highly original interior.
From the seller: "The original QC tags on the underside of the rear seats are still in place."
Included Items
Original seat cover and various takeoff spare parts
Replacement rear splash pan
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.