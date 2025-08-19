20-Years-Owned 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban

1 day
$11,000
20-Years-Owned 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFC10172154
Mileage indicated58,200 Miles TMU
LocationIpswich, Massachusetts
Engine228ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleWagon, Van
Exterior colorMaroon/Cream
Interior colorBrown

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Description

Built to serve families and businesses alike, the GMC Carryall Suburban combined the rugged underpinnings of GMC's light-duty truck lineup with an enclosed three-row passenger configuration and generous cargo capacity. Long before the SUV became a fixture on American roads, vehicles like the Carryall established the template for versatile utilitarian transportation.

This 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban features two side doors and barn-style rear doors. The truck is powered by a 228ci inline-six paired with a three-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone maroon and cream over brown vinyl upholstery, the truck is said to have been with the owner for approximately 20 years. During that time, the seller reportedly had the head repaired, the clutch and rear main seal replaced, and work performed on the suspension and braking systems.

This 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban is now offered with some takeoff spare parts and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 20 years under current ownership

  • Rear barn-style doors

  • Three-row seating

  • 228ci inline-six engine paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

  • Maroon and cream exterior finish over brown vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (FC10172154) decodes as

    • F – 1950 model year

    • C – Conventional cab GMC truck

    • 10 – ½-ton (100 Series)

    • 1 – 116-inch wheelbase

    • 72154 – Sequential production number

  • Leaf-spring suspension at all four corners

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Sliding rear side windows

  • Rear barn doors

  • Cowl-mounted side mirror

  • Two-piece windshield

  • Single taillight

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Wheels sandblasted and refinished in cream

  • Replacement front seat cover

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed during ownership:

  • Clutch and pressure plate replaced

  • Brake system and carburetor rebuilt

  • Cylinder head resurfaced

  • Replacement gaskets and Bar's Leaks added

  • Rear main seal replaced

  • Rear springs replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Carryall Suburban has been owned for approximately 20 years and has been maintained and improved throughout that period while retaining a highly original interior.

From the seller: "The original QC tags on the underside of the rear seats are still in place."

Included Items

  • Original seat cover and various takeoff spare parts

  • Replacement rear splash pan

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

20-Years-Owned 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban

Current bid
JM_aitn6c
JM_aitn6c
$11,000
Seller
marshtrucks
marshtrucks
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:25 PM UTC
Bids9
Views7,326

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JM_aitn6c
Oct 31 at 9:30 PM
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