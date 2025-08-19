Description

Built to serve families and businesses alike, the GMC Carryall Suburban combined the rugged underpinnings of GMC's light-duty truck lineup with an enclosed three-row passenger configuration and generous cargo capacity. Long before the SUV became a fixture on American roads, vehicles like the Carryall established the template for versatile utilitarian transportation.

This 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban features two side doors and barn-style rear doors. The truck is powered by a 228ci inline-six paired with a three-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone maroon and cream over brown vinyl upholstery, the truck is said to have been with the owner for approximately 20 years. During that time, the seller reportedly had the head repaired, the clutch and rear main seal replaced, and work performed on the suspension and braking systems.

This 1950 GMC Carryall Suburban is now offered with some takeoff spare parts and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 20 years under current ownership

Rear barn-style doors

Three-row seating

228ci inline-six engine paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

Maroon and cream exterior finish over brown vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (FC10172154) decodes as F – 1950 model year C – Conventional cab GMC truck 10 – ½-ton (100 Series) 1 – 116-inch wheelbase 72154 – Sequential production number

Leaf-spring suspension at all four corners

Solid front and rear axles

Sliding rear side windows

Rear barn doors

Cowl-mounted side mirror

Two-piece windshield

Single taillight

Heater

Modifications

Wheels sandblasted and refinished in cream

Replacement front seat cover

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed during ownership:

Clutch and pressure plate replaced

Brake system and carburetor rebuilt

Cylinder head resurfaced

Replacement gaskets and Bar's Leaks added

Rear main seal replaced

Rear springs replaced

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Carryall Suburban has been owned for approximately 20 years and has been maintained and improved throughout that period while retaining a highly original interior.

From the seller: "The original QC tags on the underside of the rear seats are still in place."

Included Items