Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1949, the Ford Custom was Ford's first all-new passenger car following World War II. Affectionately dubbed "shoebox" due to its rectangular design, the Ford Custom set a new standard for affordable American automobiles. Although many mechanical components were the same or similar as the previous generation of Ford sedans, the more aerodynamic new body and independent front suspension gave consumers more bang for their buck.

As a new model, the 1949 Ford Custom had some kinks to be worked out. Changes for the 1950 model year included modern push-button door handles, a spring-loaded fuel filler door, and numerous cabin upgrades including better door and window seals, better insulation, and higher-quality seats. This 1950 Ford Custom is finished in aged green paint with a patina look. Under the hood, it is powered by a 226ci inline-six cylinder engine hooked up to a 3-speed manual transmission. The seller notes that after acquiring it in 2023, the driveshaft was rebuilt and new suspension was installed.

This 1950 Ford Custom is now offered with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Exterior patina

3-speed manual transmission

White wall tires

Fender skirts

LeBaron Bonney seat upholstery

Factory Equipment

226ci inline-six cylinder engine

Steel wheels with beauty rings

Chrome front & rear bumpers

Dual side mirrors

Cloth bench seat

Heater

Known Imperfections

Exterior paint scratches, chips, and mismatched paint

Cracked passenger front glass

Corrosion on bumpers and other exterior trim

Driver vent window latch is missing

Transmission oil leak

No door keys

Servicing

The seller states that after purchasing the vehicle in 2023, they have "rebuilt and balanced drive shaft, new leaf springs and shackles, exhaust manifold, rear shocks, battery and battery tender, exhaust and muffler."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

Ford shop manual

Jack and tire iron

Used generator, distributor, and starter

Additional Information

The seller states: