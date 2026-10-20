Auction ended.

1950 Ford Custom

No reserve
Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
1950 Ford Custom
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Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHONR172496
Mileage indicated20,750 Miles TMU
LocationBlairstown, New Jersey
Engine226ci I6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1950 Ford Custom Cold Start
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1950 Ford Custom Front Turn Signals and Wipers
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1950 Ford Custom Rear Turn Signals
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1949, the Ford Custom was Ford's first all-new passenger car following World War II. Affectionately dubbed "shoebox" due to its rectangular design, the Ford Custom set a new standard for affordable American automobiles. Although many mechanical components were the same or similar as the previous generation of Ford sedans, the more aerodynamic new body and independent front suspension gave consumers more bang for their buck.

As a new model, the 1949 Ford Custom had some kinks to be worked out. Changes for the 1950 model year included modern push-button door handles, a spring-loaded fuel filler door, and numerous cabin upgrades including better door and window seals, better insulation, and higher-quality seats. This 1950 Ford Custom is finished in aged green paint with a patina look. Under the hood, it is powered by a 226ci inline-six cylinder engine hooked up to a 3-speed manual transmission. The seller notes that after acquiring it in 2023, the driveshaft was rebuilt and new suspension was installed.

This 1950 Ford Custom is now offered with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Exterior patina

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • White wall tires

  • Fender skirts

  • LeBaron Bonney seat upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • 226ci inline-six cylinder engine

  • Steel wheels with beauty rings

  • Chrome front & rear bumpers

  • Dual side mirrors

  • Cloth bench seat

  • Heater

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior paint scratches, chips, and mismatched paint

  • Cracked passenger front glass

  • Corrosion on bumpers and other exterior trim

  • Driver vent window latch is missing

  • Transmission oil leak

  • No door keys

Servicing

The seller states that after purchasing the vehicle in 2023, they have "rebuilt and balanced drive shaft, new leaf springs and shackles, exhaust manifold, rear shocks, battery and battery tender, exhaust and muffler."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

  • Ford shop manual

  • Jack and tire iron

  • Used generator, distributor, and starter

Additional Information

The seller states:

  • "All electric working: lights, directional, interior, clock, horn, heater, wipers, cigarette lighter. No major dents or rust. Coke radials, LeBaron Bonney seat covers. The interior door panels , front and rear, seat covers front and rear plus the headliner are all exceptional."

  • "This is a solid running Shoebox that is driven weekly. I would describe this car as unrestored and unmolested."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1950 Ford Custom · No reserve

Sold to
KVR-nala
KVR-nala
$5,750
Seller
RUace
RUace
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids18
Views6,746

Comments & bids

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KVR-nala's avatar
KVR-nala
Oct 20 at 6:28 PM
$5,250bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 20 at 5:43 PM
$4,850bid placed 
KVR-nala's avatar
KVR-nala
Oct 20 at 5:35 PM
$4,750bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 20 at 1:37 PM
$4,500bid placed 
KVR-nala's avatar
KVR-nala
Oct 20 at 1:25 PM
$4,250bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 20 at 2:11 AM
$4,000bid placed 
KVR-nala's avatar
KVR-nala
Oct 20 at 2:09 AM
$3,750bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 19 at 7:24 PM
$3,500bid placed 
KVR-nala's avatar
KVR-nala
Oct 16 at 1:18 PM
$3,000bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 15 at 1:10 PM
$2,850bid placed 
KVR-nala's avatar
KVR-nala
Oct 13 at 1:24 AM
$2,750bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 9 at 8:55 PM
$2,500bid placed 
RichPow's avatar
RichPow
Oct 9 at 8:54 PM
$2,000bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 8 at 2:38 PM
$1,500bid placed 
arfous' avatar
arfous
Oct 8 at 2:36 PM
$1,101bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 7 at 3:11 AM
$1,000bid placed 
RichPow's avatar
RichPow
Oct 7 at 3:07 AM
$800bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 6 at 6:40 PM
$500bid placed 

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