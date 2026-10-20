1950 Ford Custom
Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1949, the Ford Custom was Ford's first all-new passenger car following World War II. Affectionately dubbed "shoebox" due to its rectangular design, the Ford Custom set a new standard for affordable American automobiles. Although many mechanical components were the same or similar as the previous generation of Ford sedans, the more aerodynamic new body and independent front suspension gave consumers more bang for their buck.
As a new model, the 1949 Ford Custom had some kinks to be worked out. Changes for the 1950 model year included modern push-button door handles, a spring-loaded fuel filler door, and numerous cabin upgrades including better door and window seals, better insulation, and higher-quality seats. This 1950 Ford Custom is finished in aged green paint with a patina look. Under the hood, it is powered by a 226ci inline-six cylinder engine hooked up to a 3-speed manual transmission. The seller notes that after acquiring it in 2023, the driveshaft was rebuilt and new suspension was installed.
This 1950 Ford Custom is now offered with a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Exterior patina
3-speed manual transmission
White wall tires
Fender skirts
LeBaron Bonney seat upholstery
Factory Equipment
226ci inline-six cylinder engine
Steel wheels with beauty rings
Chrome front & rear bumpers
Dual side mirrors
Cloth bench seat
Heater
Known Imperfections
Exterior paint scratches, chips, and mismatched paint
Cracked passenger front glass
Corrosion on bumpers and other exterior trim
Driver vent window latch is missing
Transmission oil leak
No door keys
Servicing
The seller states that after purchasing the vehicle in 2023, they have "rebuilt and balanced drive shaft, new leaf springs and shackles, exhaust manifold, rear shocks, battery and battery tender, exhaust and muffler."
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.
Included Items
Ford shop manual
Jack and tire iron
Used generator, distributor, and starter
Additional Information
The seller states:
"All electric working: lights, directional, interior, clock, horn, heater, wipers, cigarette lighter. No major dents or rust. Coke radials, LeBaron Bonney seat covers. The interior door panels , front and rear, seat covers front and rear plus the headliner are all exceptional."
"This is a solid running Shoebox that is driven weekly. I would describe this car as unrestored and unmolested."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.