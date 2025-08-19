1949 MG TC

5 days
$7,750
1949 MG TC
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (48)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC41115
Mileage indicated2,350 Miles TMU
LocationChurubusco, Indiana
Engine1,250cc XPAG
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorTan

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Description

Born from Britain’s post-war recovery, the TC was a direct descendant of the prewar MG TB — narrow, upright, and gloriously impractical. Its 1,250cc XPAG engine produced just 54 hp, yet the car weighed a mere 1,735 pounds. The result was a machine that danced rather than drove. Thousands of American servicemen stationed in Europe encountered the little roadster and were smitten. When they shipped home, many brought their MGs with them, planting seeds that would grow into an American sports car culture with a new philosophy that driving itself could be the destination.

This right-hand-drive MG TC was imported to the U.S. under prior ownership and is finished in maroon over tan upholstery. Power comes from a replacement 1,250cc XPAG engine with dual SU carburetors. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, 19” knockoff wire-spoke wheels, drum brakes, and a tan convertible soft top and side curtains.

This 1949 MG TC is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Right-hand drive

  • Maroon over tan vinyl

  • Tan convertible top & side curtains

  • Replacement 1,250cc XPAG engine

Factory Equipment

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Dual carburetors

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • 19” knockoff wire-spoke wheels

  • Wood dashboard

Known Imperfections

  • Weathered paint with crazing

  • Cracked left rear fender

  • Mismatched tires

  • Worn spare tire

  • Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2021.

Additional Information

  • The car is titled with C41115, which is listed on an aftermarket replacement engine plate. Photos of the MG car number and engine number tag are viewable in the gallery.

  • From the seller: “1949 was the final year of TC production with fewer than 2,000 being made. This is a classic British open two-seater roadster was imported from England by its previous owner.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1949 MG TC

Current bid
SS485
SS485
$7,750
Seller
MB935
MB935
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids10
Views2,053

Comments & bids

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SS485's avatar
SS485
Sep 10 at 2:54 AM
$7,750bid placed 
MichaelJeffries_1xgo's avatar
MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Sep 9 at 5:12 PM
$7,500bid placed 
SS485's avatar
SS485
Sep 9 at 4:22 PM
$7,250bid placed 
MichaelJeffries_1xgo's avatar
MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Sep 7 at 4:21 PM
$7,000bid placed 
SS485's avatar
SS485
Sep 5 at 1:44 AM
$6,750bid placed 
RB_6i4771's avatar
RB_6i4771
Sep 4 at 9:40 AM
$6,500bid placed 
SS485's avatar
SS485
Sep 3 at 1:30 AM
$6,250bid placed 
KK_d5jgc6's avatar
KK_d5jgc6
Sep 2 at 7:08 PM
$6,000bid placed 
SS485's avatar
SS485
Sep 2 at 12:12 AM
$5,250bid placed 
KK_d5jgc6's avatar
KK_d5jgc6
Sep 1 at 2:11 AM
$5,000bid placed 

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