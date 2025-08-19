1949 MG TC
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 7:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Born from Britain’s post-war recovery, the TC was a direct descendant of the prewar MG TB — narrow, upright, and gloriously impractical. Its 1,250cc XPAG engine produced just 54 hp, yet the car weighed a mere 1,735 pounds. The result was a machine that danced rather than drove. Thousands of American servicemen stationed in Europe encountered the little roadster and were smitten. When they shipped home, many brought their MGs with them, planting seeds that would grow into an American sports car culture with a new philosophy that driving itself could be the destination.
This right-hand-drive MG TC was imported to the U.S. under prior ownership and is finished in maroon over tan upholstery. Power comes from a replacement 1,250cc XPAG engine with dual SU carburetors. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, 19” knockoff wire-spoke wheels, drum brakes, and a tan convertible soft top and side curtains.
This 1949 MG TC is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Right-hand drive
Maroon over tan vinyl
Tan convertible top & side curtains
Replacement 1,250cc XPAG engine
Factory Equipment
Four-speed manual transmission
Dual carburetors
Four-wheel drum brakes
19” knockoff wire-spoke wheels
Wood dashboard
Known Imperfections
Weathered paint with crazing
Cracked left rear fender
Mismatched tires
Worn spare tire
Wear on upholstery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in April 2021.
Additional Information
The car is titled with C41115, which is listed on an aftermarket replacement engine plate. Photos of the MG car number and engine number tag are viewable in the gallery.
From the seller: “1949 was the final year of TC production with fewer than 2,000 being made. This is a classic British open two-seater roadster was imported from England by its previous owner.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.