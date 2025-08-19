Description

Born from Britain’s post-war recovery, the TC was a direct descendant of the prewar MG TB — narrow, upright, and gloriously impractical. Its 1,250cc XPAG engine produced just 54 hp, yet the car weighed a mere 1,735 pounds. The result was a machine that danced rather than drove. Thousands of American servicemen stationed in Europe encountered the little roadster and were smitten. When they shipped home, many brought their MGs with them, planting seeds that would grow into an American sports car culture with a new philosophy that driving itself could be the destination.

This right-hand-drive MG TC was imported to the U.S. under prior ownership and is finished in maroon over tan upholstery. Power comes from a replacement 1,250cc XPAG engine with dual SU carburetors. Additional details include a four-speed manual transmission, 19” knockoff wire-spoke wheels, drum brakes, and a tan convertible soft top and side curtains.

This 1949 MG TC is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Right-hand drive

Maroon over tan vinyl

Tan convertible top & side curtains

Replacement 1,250cc XPAG engine

Factory Equipment

Four-speed manual transmission

Dual carburetors

Four-wheel drum brakes

19” knockoff wire-spoke wheels

Wood dashboard

Known Imperfections

Weathered paint with crazing

Cracked left rear fender

Mismatched tires

Worn spare tire

Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2021.

Additional Information