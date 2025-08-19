Modified 350-Powered 1949 Chevrolet 3100
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Stylish, comfortable, and capable, the 1949 Chevrolet 3100 continued to advance the reputation of the groundbreaking Advance Design pickup, which debuted in 1947.
The 3100’s exterior featured rounded fenders, a bold grille, and a strengthened, 50” wide cargo bed. The upright cab was sleek, yet provided increased visibility and better headroom and legroom compared to the previous model.
And while it was originally built with Chevrolet’s dependable 216ci Thrift Master inline-six, this example is powered by a swapped-in 350ci V8 backed by an automatic transmission. It has been refinished in dark red with patina, has two-tone tan leather upholstery with a custom center console, and features a refreshed wood bed with stainless strips.
That refreshed body rides on a high-end Heidts chassis with rack and pinion steering, wears a coil over suspension, and features staggered chrome wheels framing four-wheel disc brakes.
This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Finished in dark red with patina and two-tone tan leather upholstery
Refinished wood bed with stainless strips
Heidts aftermarket chassis with rack and pinion steering
18” front, 20” rear wheels
Coil over suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
350ci Chevrolet V8
4-speed automatic transmission
Aftermarket air conditioning components
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (5GPB4251) decodes as:
5 – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant
G – 1949 model year
P – 3100 series, 116” wheelbase
B – February production
4251 – Production number
½ ton class
Stepside Advance Design styling
50” wide cargo bed
Redesigned cab
Modifications
Body:
Refinished in custom paint
Refreshed wood bed
Chassis:
Heidts chassis
Rack and pinion steering
Coil over suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
18” front, 20” rear Jegs chrome wheels wearing Toyo tires
Engine:
Swapped-in 350ci V8
Chrome air cleaner, valve covers, and accessories
QuickFuel 4-barrel carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
Headers and dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator
Interior:
Reupholstered interior with matching door panels and headliner
Custom two-tone bucket seats with center console and cupholders
Polished tilt steering column with custom wheel
Body-color dashboard with aftermarket gauges
Polished shifter and aftermarket pedals
Aftermarket retro-style head unit
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1949 Chevrolet 3100 are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.