Modified 350-Powered 1949 Chevrolet 3100

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$40,000
Modified 350-Powered 1949 Chevrolet 3100
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (112)

Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN5GPB4251
Mileage indicated2,600 Miles TMU
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorDark Red
Interior colorTan

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Stylish, comfortable, and capable, the 1949 Chevrolet 3100 continued to advance the reputation of the groundbreaking Advance Design pickup, which debuted in 1947.

The 3100’s exterior featured rounded fenders, a bold grille, and a strengthened, 50” wide cargo bed. The upright cab was sleek, yet provided increased visibility and better headroom and legroom compared to the previous model.

And while it was originally built with Chevrolet’s dependable 216ci Thrift Master inline-six, this example is powered by a swapped-in 350ci V8 backed by an automatic transmission. It has been refinished in dark red with patina, has two-tone tan leather upholstery with a custom center console, and features a refreshed wood bed with stainless strips.

That refreshed body rides on a high-end Heidts chassis with rack and pinion steering, wears a coil over suspension, and features staggered chrome wheels framing four-wheel disc brakes.

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Finished in dark red with patina and two-tone tan leather upholstery

  • Refinished wood bed with stainless strips

  • Heidts aftermarket chassis with rack and pinion steering

  • 18” front, 20” rear wheels

  • Coil over suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Aftermarket air conditioning components

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (5GPB4251) decodes as:

    • 5 – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant

    • G – 1949 model year

    • P – 3100 series, 116” wheelbase

    • B – February production

    • 4251 – Production number

  • ½ ton class

  • Stepside Advance Design styling

  • 50” wide cargo bed

  • Redesigned cab

Modifications

  • Body:

    • Refinished in custom paint

    • Refreshed wood bed

  • Chassis:

    • Heidts chassis

    • Rack and pinion steering

    • Coil over suspension

    • 4-wheel disc brakes

    • 18” front, 20” rear Jegs chrome wheels wearing Toyo tires

  • Engine:

    • Swapped-in 350ci V8

    • Chrome air cleaner, valve covers, and accessories

    • QuickFuel 4-barrel carburetor

    • Aluminum intake manifold

    • Headers and dual exhaust system

    • Aluminum radiator

  • Interior:

    • Reupholstered interior with matching door panels and headliner

    • Custom two-tone bucket seats with center console and cupholders

    • Polished tilt steering column with custom wheel

    • Body-color dashboard with aftermarket gauges

    • Polished shifter and aftermarket pedals

    • Aftermarket retro-style head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1949 Chevrolet 3100 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 350-Powered 1949 Chevrolet 3100 · No reserve

Current bid
Unlimited123
Unlimited123
$40,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids31
Views8,558

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Unlimited123's avatar
Unlimited123
Sep 23 at 2:32 PM
$40,000bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Sep 23 at 12:25 PM
$39,000bid placed 
Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:05 AM
$38,250bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 23 at 2:07 AM
$38,000bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Sep 22 at 4:46 PM
$37,750bid placed 
Unlimited123's avatar
Unlimited123
Sep 22 at 2:27 PM
$37,500bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Sep 21 at 1:47 PM
$35,000bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Sep 21 at 1:46 PM
$31,000bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Sep 21 at 12:19 PM
$30,000bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Sep 21 at 12:17 PM
$28,750bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Sep 21 at 11:57 AM
$28,500bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Sep 21 at 1:39 AM
$28,250bid placed 
GaryDykes_vwrp's avatar
GaryDykes_vwrp
Sep 20 at 9:45 PM
$27,000bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Sep 19 at 7:00 PM
$26,500bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Sep 18 at 7:27 PM
$25,750bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 18 at 5:42 PM
$25,250bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Sep 17 at 3:00 PM
$25,000bid placed 
DannyMcCartney_up0i's avatar
DannyMcCartney_up0i
Sep 17 at 2:28 PM
$22,000bid placed 
Carcollector123456789's avatar
Carcollector123456789
Sep 17 at 2:04 PM
$21,000bid placed 
Florida_Jason's avatar
Florida_Jason
Sep 16 at 5:39 PM
$20,000bid placed 
MID-CITIES's avatar
MID-CITIES
Sep 16 at 1:41 PM
$15,000bid placed 
ch_7gzh5f's avatar
ch_7gzh5f
Sep 15 at 5:57 PM
$14,500bid placed 
Fred_Johnson's avatar
Fred_Johnson
Sep 15 at 3:30 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Pwps' avatar
Pwps
Sep 15 at 3:22 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Sep 15 at 3:09 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Pwps' avatar
Pwps
Sep 15 at 1:11 PM
$6,000bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 15 at 11:52 AM
$2,000bid placed 
Pirlo68's avatar
Pirlo68
Sep 15 at 3:07 AM
$1,500bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 15 at 2:10 AM
$600bid placed 
NB_wabjy4's avatar
NB_wabjy4
Sep 15 at 1:46 AM
$500bid placed 
MrPontiac94's avatar
MrPontiac94
Sep 15 at 12:57 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026