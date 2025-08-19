Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Stylish, comfortable, and capable, the 1949 Chevrolet 3100 continued to advance the reputation of the groundbreaking Advance Design pickup, which debuted in 1947.

The 3100’s exterior featured rounded fenders, a bold grille, and a strengthened, 50” wide cargo bed. The upright cab was sleek, yet provided increased visibility and better headroom and legroom compared to the previous model.

And while it was originally built with Chevrolet’s dependable 216ci Thrift Master inline-six, this example is powered by a swapped-in 350ci V8 backed by an automatic transmission. It has been refinished in dark red with patina, has two-tone tan leather upholstery with a custom center console, and features a refreshed wood bed with stainless strips.

That refreshed body rides on a high-end Heidts chassis with rack and pinion steering, wears a coil over suspension, and features staggered chrome wheels framing four-wheel disc brakes.

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Finished in dark red with patina and two-tone tan leather upholstery

Refinished wood bed with stainless strips

Heidts aftermarket chassis with rack and pinion steering

18” front, 20” rear wheels

Coil over suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

350ci Chevrolet V8

4-speed automatic transmission

Aftermarket air conditioning components

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (5GPB4251) decodes as: 5 – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant G – 1949 model year P – 3100 series, 116” wheelbase B – February production 4251 – Production number

½ ton class

Stepside Advance Design styling

50” wide cargo bed

Redesigned cab

Modifications

Body: Refinished in custom paint Refreshed wood bed

Chassis: Heidts chassis Rack and pinion steering Coil over suspension 4-wheel disc brakes 18” front, 20” rear Jegs chrome wheels wearing Toyo tires

Engine: Swapped-in 350ci V8 Chrome air cleaner, valve covers, and accessories QuickFuel 4-barrel carburetor Aluminum intake manifold Headers and dual exhaust system Aluminum radiator

Interior : Reupholstered interior with matching door panels and headliner Custom two-tone bucket seats with center console and cupholders Polished tilt steering column with custom wheel Body-color dashboard with aftermarket gauges Polished shifter and aftermarket pedals Aftermarket retro-style head unit



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1949 Chevrolet 3100 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1949 Chevrolet 3100 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.