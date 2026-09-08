Auction ended.

LS-Powered Modified 1948 White COE Truck

Bid to $24,000 on 09/08/26
Result
LS-Powered Modified 1948 White COE Truck
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (73)

Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN999219072676100
Mileage indicated176,600 Miles TMU
LocationJacksonville, Arkansas
Engine6.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

Modified 1948 White COE Walkaround
Play
Modified 1948 White COE Engine Operation Part 1
Play
Modified 1948 White COE Engine Operation Part 2 and Bed Viewing
Play

Description

The White COE — Cab Over Engine — placed the driver directly above the front axle in a configuration that maximized payload length within a given overall vehicle dimension. White Motor Company's COE trucks of the late 1940s were built for work, with a flat-nosed cab, large greenhouse, and utilitarian proportions that have made surviving examples genuinely scarce.

This COE was acquired by the seller in 2014 and is the product of a subsequent three-year professional custom build that transforms one of those survivors into a classic-style truck with a more modern heart and interior.

This 1948 White COE retains a stock cab mounted on a frame said to have come from an early 2000s General Motors truck. Finished in orange over a trimmed-out interior featuring a black vinyl bench seat, cloth door cars, and full carpet, the truck features a ceiling-mounted Oldsmobile head unit and GM truck-sourced instrument cluster as well as Vintage Air climate control.

The cab tilts forward via an electric switch-operated tilt mechanism for engine access to reveal a 6.0L LS V8 paired with a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. At the rear, a Chevrolet-sourced eight-foot bed with a power-operated metal bed cover sits over the dually rear axle.

This 1948 White COE is offered with a clean Arkansas title in the seller's name describing the vehicle as a "1948 Whit 3014."

Highlights

  • 1948 White COE cab on 2000s GM frame

  • Finished in orange over black upholstery

  • 6.0L LS V8 with 4L80E automatic transmission

  • 8-foot bed with power-operated metal bed cover

  • Dually rear axle

Equipment

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Electric tilt cab for engine access

  • Black vinyl bench seat

  • Roll-up windows

  • GM instrument cluster and stereo head unit

  • Vintage Air climate control

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1948 White COE was acquired by the seller in 2014 and subsequently refurbished and modified over a three-year period. The truck received a National Street Rod Association Safety inspection in 2025.

Additional Information

The aftermarket serial number plate fitted to the truck corresponds with its clean Arkansas title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS-Powered Modified 1948 White COE Truck

Last bid
JoeDavis
JoeDavis
$24,000
Seller
RobertMacaulay_lot1
RobertMacaulay_lot1
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids39
Views11,963

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JoeDavis
Sep 8 at 6:43 PM
$24,000bid placed 
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krobsklassics
Sep 8 at 6:42 PM
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Sailfish1
Sep 8 at 6:41 PM
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krobsklassics
Sep 8 at 6:41 PM
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JoeDavis
Sep 8 at 6:41 PM
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krobsklassics
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JoeDavis' avatar
JoeDavis
Sep 8 at 6:40 PM
$22,000bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Sep 8 at 6:40 PM
$21,750bid placed 
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Sailfish1
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krobsklassics
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donaldgilkey_h0mw
Sep 8 at 6:40 PM
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Sep 8 at 6:39 PM
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krobsklassics
Sep 8 at 6:39 PM
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Sailfish1
Sep 8 at 6:39 PM
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krobsklassics
Sep 8 at 6:38 PM
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JoeDavis
Sep 8 at 6:38 PM
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donaldgilkey_h0mw
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