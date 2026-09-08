Description

The White COE — Cab Over Engine — placed the driver directly above the front axle in a configuration that maximized payload length within a given overall vehicle dimension. White Motor Company's COE trucks of the late 1940s were built for work, with a flat-nosed cab, large greenhouse, and utilitarian proportions that have made surviving examples genuinely scarce.

This COE was acquired by the seller in 2014 and is the product of a subsequent three-year professional custom build that transforms one of those survivors into a classic-style truck with a more modern heart and interior.

This 1948 White COE retains a stock cab mounted on a frame said to have come from an early 2000s General Motors truck. Finished in orange over a trimmed-out interior featuring a black vinyl bench seat, cloth door cars, and full carpet, the truck features a ceiling-mounted Oldsmobile head unit and GM truck-sourced instrument cluster as well as Vintage Air climate control.

The cab tilts forward via an electric switch-operated tilt mechanism for engine access to reveal a 6.0L LS V8 paired with a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. At the rear, a Chevrolet-sourced eight-foot bed with a power-operated metal bed cover sits over the dually rear axle.

This 1948 White COE is offered with a clean Arkansas title in the seller's name describing the vehicle as a "1948 Whit 3014."

Highlights

1948 White COE cab on 2000s GM frame

Finished in orange over black upholstery

6.0L LS V8 with 4L80E automatic transmission

8-foot bed with power-operated metal bed cover

Dually rear axle

Equipment

16-inch steel wheels

Electric tilt cab for engine access

Black vinyl bench seat

Roll-up windows

GM instrument cluster and stereo head unit

Vintage Air climate control

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1948 White COE was acquired by the seller in 2014 and subsequently refurbished and modified over a three-year period. The truck received a National Street Rod Association Safety inspection in 2025.

Additional Information

The aftermarket serial number plate fitted to the truck corresponds with its clean Arkansas title.