Auction ended.

350-Powered 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod

Bid to $7,301 on 10/19/26
Result
350-Powered 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
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Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINNCS92373
Mileage indicated15,550 Miles TMU
LocationLenoir, North Carolina
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorGray

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Description

After World War II came to an end, American automobile manufacturers hurriedly rushed back to regular vehicle production. The result was that most 1946 models were effectively pre-war models with minor tweaks. For Ford cars, 1948 was the final update to the holdover pre-war design prior to the introduction of the all-new 1949 Ford. Fords of this era were a quick hit with the street rod crowd, with modified versions found crawling the streets as early as the mid-1950s. The growing popularity is reflected in pop culture, as modified 1946-1948 Fords show up in numerous films of the 20th century including both "Grease" and "The Karate Kid."

This 1948 Ford Deluxe has been modified in a traditional street rod style, featuring what the seller says is a Chevrolet 350ci V8 engine hooked up to an automatic transmission. Under the hood, a Weber four-barrel carburetor sits atop a Weiand aluminum intake manifold. It has an Accel HEI distributor, power steering, and a chrome 12-volt alternator. Outside, this Ford Deluxe features shaved door handles, 15" steel wheels, chrome bumpers, and sport-style side mirrors. The interior features bucket seats, custom door panels, and air conditioning.

This 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod is now offered with a clean North Carolina Specially Constructed title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8

  • Air conditioning

  • Weiand aluminum intake manifold

  • Power steering

  • Weber carburetor

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

Modifications

  • Shaved door handles and emblems

  • 15" steel wheels with beauty rings

  • Sport-style side mirrors

  • Chevrolet V8

  • Weiand aluminum intake manifold

  • Weber four-barrel carburetor

  • Finned valve covers and air cleaner assembly

  • Accel HEI distributor

  • Power steering

  • Automatic transmission

  • Bucket seats

  • Custom tweed door panels

  • Custom dash gauge layout

  • Vintage Reproduction gauges

  • Clarion AM/FM cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

  • The electric door poppers do not work. There is a manual release under the hood.

  • Driver's side and passenger's side front windows are cracked

  • Driver's side running board is in primer, but not painted

Ownership History

The seller states that they acquired the car in the 1990s.

Included Items

  • Matching paint

Additional Information

  • A North Carolina DMV Identification Number is affixed to the vehicle.

  • The seller states, "My husband built it with a friend in the late 1990s."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod

Last bid
LarryJames36
LarryJames36
$7,301
Seller
JDRford
JDRford
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
Bids23
Views5,073

Comments & bids

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LarryJames36's avatar
LarryJames36
Oct 19 at 6:49 PM
$7,301bid placed 
Bill's avatar
Bill
Oct 19 at 6:48 PM
$7,051bid placed 
LarryJames36's avatar
LarryJames36
Oct 19 at 6:47 PM
$6,801bid placed 
Bill's avatar
Bill
Oct 19 at 6:43 PM
$6,550bid placed 
LarryJames36's avatar
LarryJames36
Oct 19 at 6:41 PM
$6,300bid placed 
applegrove's avatar
applegrove
Oct 19 at 6:41 PM
$6,000bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 19 at 6:38 PM
$5,750bid placed 
Bill's avatar
Bill
Oct 19 at 6:36 PM
$5,500bid placed 
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GS_46u9oa
Oct 19 at 6:29 PM
$5,250bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Oct 19 at 5:39 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Bill's avatar
Bill
Oct 19 at 5:38 PM
$4,800bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 19 at 12:07 PM
$4,700bid placed 
LarryJames36's avatar
LarryJames36
Oct 19 at 2:45 AM
$4,600bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 18 at 10:28 PM
$4,500bid placed 
LarryJames36's avatar
LarryJames36
Oct 18 at 1:55 PM
$3,900bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 18 at 1:01 PM
$3,800bid placed 
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Motovette
Oct 18 at 2:43 AM
$3,600bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 18 at 1:38 AM
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Motovette
Oct 18 at 1:28 AM
$3,100bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 10 at 12:28 AM
$3,000bid placed 
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SwampRust
Oct 10 at 12:27 AM
$1,964bid placed 
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BSweat70
Oct 6 at 6:38 PM
$1,500bid placed 
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Oct 5 at 2:44 PM
$1,200bid placed 

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