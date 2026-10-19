350-Powered 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
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Description
After World War II came to an end, American automobile manufacturers hurriedly rushed back to regular vehicle production. The result was that most 1946 models were effectively pre-war models with minor tweaks. For Ford cars, 1948 was the final update to the holdover pre-war design prior to the introduction of the all-new 1949 Ford. Fords of this era were a quick hit with the street rod crowd, with modified versions found crawling the streets as early as the mid-1950s. The growing popularity is reflected in pop culture, as modified 1946-1948 Fords show up in numerous films of the 20th century including both "Grease" and "The Karate Kid."
This 1948 Ford Deluxe has been modified in a traditional street rod style, featuring what the seller says is a Chevrolet 350ci V8 engine hooked up to an automatic transmission. Under the hood, a Weber four-barrel carburetor sits atop a Weiand aluminum intake manifold. It has an Accel HEI distributor, power steering, and a chrome 12-volt alternator. Outside, this Ford Deluxe features shaved door handles, 15" steel wheels, chrome bumpers, and sport-style side mirrors. The interior features bucket seats, custom door panels, and air conditioning.
This 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod is now offered with a clean North Carolina Specially Constructed title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8
Air conditioning
Weiand aluminum intake manifold
Power steering
Weber carburetor
12-volt electrical conversion
Modifications
Shaved door handles and emblems
15" steel wheels with beauty rings
Sport-style side mirrors
Chevrolet V8
Weiand aluminum intake manifold
Weber four-barrel carburetor
Finned valve covers and air cleaner assembly
Accel HEI distributor
Power steering
Automatic transmission
Bucket seats
Custom tweed door panels
Custom dash gauge layout
Vintage Reproduction gauges
Clarion AM/FM cassette stereo
Known Imperfections
The electric door poppers do not work. There is a manual release under the hood.
Driver's side and passenger's side front windows are cracked
Driver's side running board is in primer, but not painted
Ownership History
The seller states that they acquired the car in the 1990s.
Included Items
Matching paint
Additional Information
A North Carolina DMV Identification Number is affixed to the vehicle.
The seller states, "My husband built it with a friend in the late 1990s."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.