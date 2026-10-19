Description

After World War II came to an end, American automobile manufacturers hurriedly rushed back to regular vehicle production. The result was that most 1946 models were effectively pre-war models with minor tweaks. For Ford cars, 1948 was the final update to the holdover pre-war design prior to the introduction of the all-new 1949 Ford. Fords of this era were a quick hit with the street rod crowd, with modified versions found crawling the streets as early as the mid-1950s. The growing popularity is reflected in pop culture, as modified 1946-1948 Fords show up in numerous films of the 20th century including both "Grease" and "The Karate Kid."

This 1948 Ford Deluxe has been modified in a traditional street rod style, featuring what the seller says is a Chevrolet 350ci V8 engine hooked up to an automatic transmission. Under the hood, a Weber four-barrel carburetor sits atop a Weiand aluminum intake manifold. It has an Accel HEI distributor, power steering, and a chrome 12-volt alternator. Outside, this Ford Deluxe features shaved door handles, 15" steel wheels, chrome bumpers, and sport-style side mirrors. The interior features bucket seats, custom door panels, and air conditioning.

This 1948 Ford Deluxe Street Rod is now offered with a clean North Carolina Specially Constructed title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8

Air conditioning

Weiand aluminum intake manifold

Power steering

Weber carburetor

12-volt electrical conversion

Modifications

Shaved door handles and emblems

15" steel wheels with beauty rings

Sport-style side mirrors

Chevrolet V8

Weiand aluminum intake manifold

Weber four-barrel carburetor

Finned valve covers and air cleaner assembly

Accel HEI distributor

Power steering

Automatic transmission

Bucket seats

Custom tweed door panels

Custom dash gauge layout

Vintage Reproduction gauges

Clarion AM/FM cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

The electric door poppers do not work. There is a manual release under the hood.

Driver's side and passenger's side front windows are cracked

Driver's side running board is in primer, but not painted

Ownership History

The seller states that they acquired the car in the 1990s.

Included Items

Matching paint

Additional Information